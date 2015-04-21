San Diego Padres - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - INSIDE PITCH

DENVER -- Brandon Morrow made two career starts at Coors Field, in 2009 and 2010 when he was with the Toronto Blue Jays.

His third Denver outing will come Tuesday, when the San Diego Padres right-hander tries to build on a fast 2015 start in which he has no decisions and a 1.29 ERA.

The Padres signed Morrow as a free agent in December.

“He definitely made it known to us that he wants to start, and we were going to give him that opportunity,” Padres manager Bud Black said before his team walloped the Colorado Rockies 14-3 on Monday. “He had a very good spring. He had little hiccup with a blister, but I think he has weapons and pitch-ability.”

An entrapped nerve in his right forearm limited Morrow to 10 appearances, all starts, and 54 1/3 innings with the Blue Jays in 2013. Last year, he made 13 appearances, six starts, and pitched just 33 1/3 innings for the Blue Jays, missing most of the season because of a finger injury.

“He’s had two great starts,” Black said. “Seven shutout innings and then seven innings again, two runs. He’s been just what the doctor ordered.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 9-5

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Padres (RHP Brandon Morrow, 0-0, 1.29 ERA) at Rockies (LHP Tyler Matzek, 1-0, 1.80 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Ian Kennedy (left hamstring strain) threw 81 pitches in six innings Monday in an extended spring training game in Peoria, Ariz. He will be evaluated Tuesday when he rejoins the Padres. Kennedy is eligible to come off the disabled list Saturday, but manager Bud Black did not say whether Kennedy would return to the rotation that day.

--LF Justin Upton was back in the lineup Monday. He strained his left quadriceps Saturday and didn’t play the following day. Upton went 1-for-3 with a single in the Padres’ five-run first. He left the game in the fourth with the Padres leading 9-0 on their way to a 14-3 romp over Colorado. Upton was taken out because the Padres were so far ahead, not because of any quadriceps issues.

--RHP Odrisamer Despaigne made his Coors Field debut and improved to 2-0 this season as he allowed six hits and two runs in 6 2/3 innings. In 10 career games at Petco Park, Despaigne is 4-1 with a 1.64 ERA. One of those starts came against the Rockies on Aug. 12, 2014, when he held them scoreless for seven innings. Despaigne made his ninth career start on the road Monday and won for just the second time. In his nine road starts, he is 2-6 with a 4.96 ERA.

--CF Wil Myers went 2-for-6 with an RBI and three runs. He has multiple hits in six of his past nine starts, going 14-for-41 (.341) with five doubles, one homer and seven RBIs in that span. Myers has hit safely in 10 of his past 12 starts, going 17-for-56 (.304) in that stretch. He has hit safely in 10 of 14 games this season, starting 13 of them in center field.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Despaigne kept his focus. In a game where we scored nine early runs, that is more difficult than you think, because you’re trying to throw strikes and you can’t just pump it down the middle.” -- Manager Bud Black, on RHP Odrisamer Despaigne, who threw 6 2/3 innings of two-run ball Monday in the Padres’ 14-3 win over the Rockies.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Ian Kennedy (strained left hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list April 10. He threw a bullpen session April 15, and he made a start in extended spring training April 20. He will be evaluated April 21.

--OF Melvin Upton Jr. (sesamoiditis in left foot) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He might be able to return in May.

--RHP Josh Johnson (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 4. He was throwing from the mound in spring training, and he expects to be major-league-ready by late May or early June.

--LHP Cory Luebke (Tommy John surgery in February 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 10. He threw a bullpen session for the first time this spring March 29 as he continues his comeback from a second elbow reconstruction operation. He hasn’t pitched in a major league game since the first month of the 2012 season. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--C Tim Federowicz (arthroscopic right knee surgery in March 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list March 26. He had a complete tear of his lateral meniscus repaired. He is out until at least the All-Star break.

ROTATION:

RHP James Shields

RHP Tyson Ross

RHP Andrew Cashner

RHP Brandon Morrow

RHP Odrisamer Despaigne

BULLPEN:

RHP Craig Kimbrel (closer)

RHP Joaquin Benoit

RHP Dale Thayer

RHP Shawn Kelley

LHP Alex Torres

RHP Brandon Maurer

LHP Chris Rearick

CATCHERS:

Derek Norris

Wil Nieves

INFIELDERS:

1B Yonder Alonso

2B Jedd Gyorko

SS Clint Barmes

3B Will Middlebrooks

INF Alexi Amarista

INF Cory Spangenberg

INF/OF Yangervis Solarte

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Justin Upton

CF Wil Myers

RF Matt Kemp

OF Will Venable