San Diego Padres - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - INSIDE PITCH

DENVER -- Right-hander Ian Kennedy walked into the Padres’ clubhouse Tuesday afternoon, hoping his outing Monday in an extended spring training game would be a springboard to him returning to the 25-man roster and the San Diego rotation as soon as Saturday.

That is the day Kennedy, out due to a left hamstring strain, is eligible to come off the 15-day disabled list.

Kennedy threw 81 pitches in six innings Monday in Peoria, Ariz. Before the Padres’ 7-6 win over the Rockies on Tuesday, he said, “Whatever I needed to do, I got done. I got my pitches in, got my work in. Today, it actually feels good to feel sore in the arm area. It feels like I actually did something. I felt better as the game went on.”

Kennedy’s only start for the Padres this season came in their April 9 home opener against the San Francisco Giants. He left after 2 1/3 innings and 33 pitches with the hamstring injury. Kennedy’s spot in the rotation was taken by Odrisamer Despaigne, who has made two starts in place of Kennedy and is 2-0 with a 1.89 ERA in those games. He gave up two runs in 6 2/3 innings Monday at Coors Field as the Padres routed the Rockies 14-3.

Kennedy said he had no issues with his hamstring in his outing Monday. He said he didn’t have to cover first base, and in the only rundown in which he participated, Kennedy simply had to catch and tag a runner.

“I felt better as the game went on,” Kennedy said, “kind of like I do during the season. Endurance wasn’t a factor. In the sixth inning, I felt the best.”

Kennedy tested his hamstring when he woke up Tuesday.

“It feels normal,” he said.

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 10-5

STREAK: Won three

NEXT: Padres (RHP James Shields, 2-0, 2.84 ERA) at Rockies (RHP Kyle Kendrick, 1-2. 7.56 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--SS Clint Barmes homered to lead off the third inning Tuesday against Colorado. It was his first homer since Sept. 11, 2013, while playing for Pittsburgh at Texas, a string of 153 at-bats between home runs. The Padres homered in a ninth consecutive game, their longest streak since they homered in 10 straight games from May 12-22, 2006.

--CF Wil Myers went 3-for-4 with his sixth double of the season, two RBIs and one run. He has had multiple hits in seven of his past 10 starts, going 17-for-45 (.378) in that span with six doubles, one homer and nine RBIs.

--RHP Odrisamer Despaigne’s single Monday was his first major league hit. He began his career 0-for-30, the second-longest hitless streak to start a career, trailing only RHP Joey Hamilton, who went 0-for-57.

--RHP Brandon Morrow struck out in the third and walked in the fifth. It was the first time he reached base in his career. Morrow is 0-for-19 lifetime with 10 strikeouts. He took the mound with a 1.29 ERA that ranked sixth in the National League. However, after yielding five runs in six innings against Colorado, Morrow’s ERA rose to 3.15.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I‘m real proud of this team, man, because every game I think we’ve been behind, we’ve at least fought to try and get back in the game or have gotten back in the game and given ourselves a chance to win games. And that shows the character of our team that no team can take us lightly because we’re always going to stay in it and try to win games.” -- RF Matt Kemp, after the Padres’ 7-6, come-from-behind win over the Rockies on Tuesday.

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Ian Kennedy (strained left hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list April 10. He threw a bullpen session April 15, and he made a start in extended spring training April 20. He could return to the major league rotation in late April.

--OF Melvin Upton Jr. (sesamoiditis in left foot) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He might be able to return in May.

--RHP Josh Johnson (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 4. He was throwing from the mound in spring training, and he expects to be major-league-ready by late May or early June.

--LHP Cory Luebke (Tommy John surgery in February 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 10. He threw a bullpen session for the first time this spring March 29 as he continues his comeback from a second elbow reconstruction operation. He hasn’t pitched in a major league game since the first month of the 2012 season. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--C Tim Federowicz (arthroscopic right knee surgery in March 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list March 26. He had a complete tear of his lateral meniscus repaired. He is out until at least the All-Star break.

ROTATION:

RHP James Shields

RHP Tyson Ross

RHP Andrew Cashner

RHP Brandon Morrow

RHP Odrisamer Despaigne

BULLPEN:

RHP Craig Kimbrel (closer)

RHP Joaquin Benoit

RHP Dale Thayer

RHP Shawn Kelley

LHP Alex Torres

RHP Brandon Maurer

LHP Chris Rearick

CATCHERS:

Derek Norris

Wil Nieves

INFIELDERS:

1B Yonder Alonso

2B Jedd Gyorko

SS Clint Barmes

3B Will Middlebrooks

INF Alexi Amarista

INF Cory Spangenberg

INF/OF Yangervis Solarte

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Justin Upton

CF Wil Myers

RF Matt Kemp

OF Will Venable