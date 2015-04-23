San Diego Padres - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - INSIDE PITCH

DENVER -- Right fielder Matt Kemp is new to the San Diego Padres this season, but is a vocal leader, a trait manager Bud Black appreciates.

Kemp went hitless in four at-bats Wednesday in the Padres’ 5-4 loss to the Colorado Rockies, but he is still batting .338 with one homer and 14 RBIs, a .371 on-base percentage and a .508 slugging percentage.

“When one of your better players is complimenting the group, for the younger players, for (Wil) Myers and (Derek) Norris (and Will) Middlebrooks and (Jedd) Gyorko, and for the guys with just a couple years of (major league) service, it makes them feel good,” Black said. “A guy like Matt Kemp, who’s been around, he’s been in playoffs, he’s been a star player, compliments the group, it makes you feel good.”

Black is in his ninth season managing the Padres. He said in that time, David Eckstein and Jerry Hairston, like Kemp, were leaders who made a big impact on their younger teammates and helped the team develop an identity.

”Believe me, there’s been some times in the dugout where we haven’t made a play and (Kemp) is getting on guys, too,“ Black said. ”I like the fact that it’s going both ways. But he’s not saying that in the press. You don’t say that in the press. Guys are on each other, both good and bad. That’s a good thing.

“What I like about it is, this is a group that hasn’t been together, that really doesn’t know each other. Usually it takes awhile for guys to get to know each other and feel really comfortable with your teammates. This is six weeks of spring training and two weeks of the season; that’s not a lot. But guys are getting there pretty quick. That’s good.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 10-6

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Padres (RHP Tyson Ross, 1-0, 4.08 ERA) at Rockies (RHP Jordan Lyles, 1-1, 3.50 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Ian Kennedy (left hamstring strain) threw a bullpen session and said he was fine. He is expected to start Saturday against the Dodgers when he is eligible to come off the 15-day disabled list, with RHP Odrisamer Despaigne, who made two starts in Kennedy’s absence, returning to the bullpen. Manager Bud Black said, “It’ll be Kennedy or Despaigne. You wouldn’t be wrong speculating either. But you wouldn’t be wrong if you speculated Kennedy a little bit more.”

--C Derek Norris went 1-for-4 with his eighth double of the season, one behind Rockies SS Troy Tulowitzki for the most in the majors. Norris also threw out two runners, nailing DJ LeMahieu when he tried to steal second in the second and cutting down Rafael Ynoa when he broke for second on a ball in the dirt that got away from Norris. The catcher has hit safely in 12 of his first 15 games this season and has reached base safely in 13 of them.

--RHP James Shields gave up three runs in six innings before he was lifted for a pinch hitter in the seventh with the score tied at 3. He threw just 78 pitches. Shields, who was not involved in the decision, is 2-1 with a 3.96 ERA in four career starts against the Rockies and 1-1 with a 5.00 ERA in three starts at Coors Field.

--CF Wil Myers went 1-for-4 and hit his second homer of the season in the sixth innings. He has eight extra-base hits this season and has scored 15 runs with 11 RBIs in 16 games. The Padres’ leadoff hitter, Myers is batting .309 (21-for-68) with a .338 on-base percentage and a .485 slugging percentage.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I got ahead with the first pitch and left the second up a little bit. For me, the McKenry at-bat is the one that changed it. After the strikeout, he gets the runner to third with less than two outs on a slider that wasn’t well executed.” -- RHP Shawn Kelley, who gave up a walk-off single to PH Daniel Descalso Wednesday in the Padres’ 5-4 loss to the Rockies. Colorado C Michael McKenry singled to put runners at first and third with one out.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Ian Kennedy (strained left hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list April 10. He threw a bullpen session April 15, and he made a start in extended spring training April 20. He threw another bullpen session April 22, and he is scheduled to start for the Padres on April 25.

--OF Melvin Upton Jr. (sesamoiditis in left foot) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He might be able to return in May.

--RHP Josh Johnson (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 4. He was throwing from the mound in spring training, and he expects to be major-league-ready by late May or early June.

--LHP Cory Luebke (Tommy John surgery in February 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 10. He threw a bullpen session for the first time this spring March 29 as he continues his comeback from a second elbow reconstruction operation. He hasn’t pitched in a major league game since the first month of the 2012 season. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--C Tim Federowicz (arthroscopic right knee surgery in March 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list March 26. He had a complete tear of his lateral meniscus repaired. He is out until at least the All-Star break.

ROTATION:

RHP James Shields

RHP Tyson Ross

RHP Andrew Cashner

RHP Brandon Morrow

RHP Odrisamer Despaigne

BULLPEN:

RHP Craig Kimbrel (closer)

RHP Joaquin Benoit

RHP Dale Thayer

RHP Shawn Kelley

LHP Alex Torres

RHP Brandon Maurer

LHP Chris Rearick

CATCHERS:

Derek Norris

Wil Nieves

INFIELDERS:

1B Yonder Alonso

2B Jedd Gyorko

SS Clint Barmes

3B Will Middlebrooks

INF Alexi Amarista

INF Cory Spangenberg

INF/OF Yangervis Solarte

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Justin Upton

CF Wil Myers

RF Matt Kemp

OF Will Venable