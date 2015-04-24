San Diego Padres - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - INSIDE PITCH

DENVER -- Yangervis Solarte hit cleanup for the first time in his career Thursday.

The San Diego Padres’ switch-hitting infielder entered the game with 572 career plate appearances, and he had started at every other spot in the order other than fourth.

The move wasn’t successful, as Solarte went 0-for-3 with a walk. He grounded out three times in the Padres’ 2-1 loss to the Colorado Rockies.

“I like the fact that he’s swinging well,” Padres manager Bud Black said before the game. “He’s been one of our hottest hitters from Opening Day until now. He’s been very consistent with his at-bats. When you look at the rest of the names (in the lineup), we thought that made the most sense.”

Left fielder Justin Upton, who batted fourth in 15 of the previous 16 games, was not in the lineup. Black said Upton is still getting treatment on his left quadriceps, which he strained Saturday, causing him to miss Sunday’s game at Chicago. Upton appeared as a pinch hitter Thursday.

Solarte hit his second homer of the season Wednesday night and entered Thursday hitting .343 (12-for-35) with two homers and nine RBIs. As a left-handed batter -- which he was Thursday against Colorado right-hander Jordan Lyles -- he was batting .400 (10-for-25) with two homers and eight RBIs.

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 10-7

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Dodgers (RHP Zack Greinke, 2-0, 1.83 ERA) at Padres (RHP Andrew Cashner, 1-2, 2.65 ERA)

--RHP Ian Kennedy (left hamstring strain) will be activated Saturday for a start against the Dodgers. He threw 81 pitches in six innings Monday in an extended spring training game, and he will not be on any pitch limit Saturday. In his one start this season for the Padres, Kennedy threw 34 pitches April 9 in 2 1/3 scoreless innings against the Giants before he was injured.

--RHP Odrisamer Despaigne will return to the bullpen in a long-relief role when RHP Ian Kennedy (left hamstring strain) comes off the disabled list Saturday and rejoins the rotation. However, Despaigne, who pitched 4 2/3 innings of hitless relief April 9 when Kennedy was injured, entered Thursday’s game in the eighth with two outs and a runner on third. He walked DJ LeMahieu but got Charlie Blackmon to ground out. Despaigne went 2-0 with a 1.98 ERA in his two starts in Kennedy’s absence. Overall, Despaigne is 2-0 with a 1.45 ERA. Manager Bud Black said, “I’ve talked about his (slow) heartbeat, his pitchabilty, and I think that in any role he can succeed. That was a big out for him there in the eighth. We like his versatility. We’ve talked about that all spring. Every game is different. You never know how a game is going to play out, but we feel good with Ordisamer.”

--LF Justin Upton was not in the lineup Thursday, but he pinch-hit in the seventh with two outs and runners on first and second and struck out against RHP Scott Oberg. Manager Bud Black said Upton is still getting treatment on the strained left quadriceps he suffered Saturday, which caused him to miss Sunday’s game at Chicago. Upton played in each of the Padres’ other 16 games. Black said a lot of the decision to rest Upton had to do with getting OF Will Venable into a game.

--1B Yonder Alonso went 3-for-3 with one RBI and a walk, extending his hitting streak to six games. During that span, Alonso is 11-for-22, raising his season average to .400 (22-for-55) with one homer and eight RBIs. Alonso has a .485 on-base percentage and a .491 slugging percentage.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I just struggled finding my release point in that first inning. I made a cardinal sin in baseball, walking a guy with two outs, and I paid a price for it.” -- RHP Tyson Ross, who walked home a first-inning run Thursday in the Padres’ 2-1 loss to the Rockies.

--RHP Ian Kennedy (strained left hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list April 10. He threw a bullpen session April 15, and he made a start in extended spring training April 20. He threw another bullpen session April 22, and he will be activated to start for the Padres on April 25.

--OF Melvin Upton Jr. (sesamoiditis in left foot) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He might be able to return in May.

--RHP Josh Johnson (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 4. He was throwing from the mound in spring training, and he expects to be major-league-ready by late May or early June.

--LHP Cory Luebke (Tommy John surgery in February 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 10. He threw a bullpen session for the first time this spring March 29 as he continues his comeback from a second elbow reconstruction operation. He hasn’t pitched in a major league game since the first month of the 2012 season. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--C Tim Federowicz (arthroscopic right knee surgery in March 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list March 26. He had a complete tear of his lateral meniscus repaired. He is out until at least the All-Star break.

