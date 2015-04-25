San Diego Padres - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - INSIDE PITCH

SAN DIEGO -- Another game and another evening on the bench for Jedd Gyorko.

“He’s our second baseman,” Padres manager Bud Black said before the Dodgers defeated the Padres, 3-0, on Friday night.

For how long, might be a better question.

Gyorko, who is hitting .163, was out of the lineup again as the team opened a three-game series with the Dodgers.

On Friday, Cory Spangenberg got the nod of Gyorko.

In other games, utility player Yangervis Solarte has bumped Gyorko.

“I doing fine,” said Gyorko, who last year signed a $35 million contract extension.

But he’s missed seven starts.

Against the Rockies in the Padres’ last series, Gyroko was 1-for-6 with a double and two walks.

But Gyorko really hasn’t been right since he led all rookies with 23 home runs in 2013.

Last year he hit but .210 with 10 home runs in 111 games. The season was derailed by a stint with plantar fasciitis.

Gyorko came out of spring without much momentum. Then he started slow, which led to extended time with hitting coaches Mark Kotsay and Alonzo Powell.

“He’s working on some mechanics,” Black said at the time.

But whatever’s working in the cage hasn’t morphed into the games.

And until it does, there figures to be more games with Gyorko anchored to the bench.

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 10-8

STREAK: Lost three

NEXT: Dodgers (RHP Brandon McCarthy, 2-0, 4.50 ERA) at Padres (RHP Ian Kennedy, 0-0, 0.00 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Kevin Quackenbush was recalled from Triple-A El Paso on Friday. Quackenbush was among the final roster cuts coming out of spring training and among the reasons he was sent down was because he still had options. Quackenbush was 3-3 with a 2.48 ERA in 56 games last year for the Padres.

--RHP Shawne Kelley was placed on the disabled list with a strained left calf, retroactive to Thursday. Kelley was 0-2 with a 10.13 ERA in 5 1/3 innings pitched. He came over from the Yankees in the offseason, one of the few moves GM A.J. Preller made that didn’t pan out.

--RHP Josh Johnson, rebounding from a Tommy John surgery in April of 2014, threw another bullpen session. He expects to be major-league-ready by late May or early June.

--RHP Ian Kennedy, making his first start on Saturday since a stint on the DL with a strained hamstring, will not be on a pitch count, according to manager Bud Black. He went on the 15-day disabled list April 10.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I felt good. I thought I finally located my fastball much better.” -- Padres RHP Andrew Cashner, after a loss to the Dodgers on Friday.

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Shawne Kelley (strained left calf) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 23.

--OF Melvin Upton Jr. (sesamoiditis in left foot) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He might be able to return in May.

--RHP Josh Johnson (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 4. He was throwing from the mound in spring training, and he expects to be major-league-ready by late May or early June.

--LHP Cory Luebke (Tommy John surgery in February 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 10. He threw a bullpen session for the first time this spring March 29 as he continues his comeback from a second elbow reconstruction operation. He hasn’t pitched in a major league game since the first month of the 2012 season. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--C Tim Federowicz (arthroscopic right knee surgery in March 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list March 26. He had a complete tear of his lateral meniscus repaired. He is out until at least the All-Star break.

ROTATION:

RHP James Shields

RHP Tyson Ross

RHP Andrew Cashner

RHP Brandon Morrow

RHP Odrisamer Despaigne

BULLPEN:

RHP Craig Kimbrel (closer)

RHP Joaquin Benoit

RHP Dale Thayer

RHP Kevin Quackenbush

LHP Alex Torres

RHP Brandon Maurer

LHP Chris Rearick

CATCHERS:

Derek Norris

Wil Nieves

INFIELDERS:

1B Yonder Alonso

2B Jedd Gyorko

SS Clint Barmes

3B Will Middlebrooks

INF Alexi Amarista

INF Cory Spangenberg

INF/OF Yangervis Solarte

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Justin Upton

CF Wil Myers

RF Matt Kemp

OF Will Venable