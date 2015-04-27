San Diego Padres - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - INSIDE PITCH

SAN DIEGO -- For the second time in two days, San Diego added a right-handed reliever to the bullpen while optioning a left-handed reliever to Triple-A El Paso -- leaving the Padres without a left-handed pitcher on their 12-man staff on Sunday.

On Saturday, the Padres optioned left-hander Frank Garces to Triple-A El Paso when they activated right-handed starter Ian Kennedy from the 15-day disabled list (“mild” left hamstring strain). That move also resulted in right-hander Odrisamer Despaigne returning to the bullpen from the starting rotation.

Sunday morning, the Padres promoted right-hander reliever Cory Mazzoni from El Paso while optioning left-hander Chris Rearick to the Chihuahuas.

As for having no left-handers in the bullpen or his staff, Padres manager Bud Black said: “You’d like to have balance, but if you don’t have it, OK . . . we’ll see how this goes.”

Mazzoni, 25, is a former second-round pick (2011) out of North Carolina State. He was acquired by the Padres at the end of spring training in the trade that, coincidentally, sent left-handed reliever Alex Torres to the New York Mets.

A career-long starter, Mazzoni was moved to the bullpen by the Padres. In six appearances covering 8 1/3 innings for El Paso, Mazzoni allowed one run on three hits and a walk while striking out 13. He is a fastball-slider-changeup pitcher with velocity in the low to mid-90s.

”I watched Cory in the minor league camp at the end of spring training and liked what I saw,“ Black said. ”The reports on him from El Paso were good . . . good arm, good weapons.

“This guy was coming fast and we needed help here. (Dale) Thayer, (Brandon) Maurer) and Despaigne are down today. We needed an arm.”

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 11-9

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Astros RHP Collin McHugh (3-0, 2.41 ERA) at Padres RHP James Shields (2-0, 3.24 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--C Derek Norris was 2-for-3 Sunday with a double, his first homer as a Padre and two of San Diego’s three RBIs. He also threw out Dodgers lead-off man Jimmy Rollins at second on a first-inning steal attempt. The home run was his first since last Aug. 9. But the double was Norris’s ninth. And he has hit safely in seven of his last eight starts, going 13-for-30 (.433) with six doubles, a homer, seven RBIs and seven runs scored. Norris has reached base in 15 of his 18 games with a plate appearance this season. And the caught stealing was his eighth of the season, tying the career high he set in 114 games for Oakland last season.

--RF Matt Kemp is hitting .417 (10-for-24) with three doubles, three steals, three RBIs and five runs scored in six games against the Dodgers (his former team) this season. Kemp hit safely in nine of his last 10 games and 13 of his last 15, hitting .390 (23-for-59) with five doubles, a triple, a home run and three steals for 11 RBIs and 14 runs scored.

--RHP Brandon Morrow allowed one run on five hits and a walk with four strikeouts Sunday while picking up his first win as a Padre in his first career start against the Dodgers. Morrow has worked at least six innings in each of his first four starts, the first time he has done that since the start of the 2012 season (and only the second time in his injury-interrupted career).

--RHP Cory Mazzoni was promoted from Triple-A El Paso on Sunday, exchanging roster spots with LHP Chris Rearick. Mazzoni, who the Padres acquired from the Mets at the end of spring training for LHP Alex Torres, had allowed one run on three hits and a walk with 13 strikeouts over 8 1/3 innings in six appearances.

--LHP Chris Rearick was sent down to Triple-A El Paso on Sunday, exchanging roster spots with RHP Cory Mazzoni, who was promoted. Rearick had a 12.00 ERA in five appearances for the Padres and gave up two home runs in three innings.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Every game inside the division is important.” -- Padres RHP Brandon Morrow, said Sunday afternoon San Diego defeated the Dodgers.

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Shawne Kelley (strained left calf) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 23.

--OF Melvin Upton Jr. (sesamoiditis in left foot) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He might be able to return in May.

--RHP Josh Johnson (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 4. He was throwing from the mound in spring training, and he expects to be major-league-ready by late May or early June.

--LHP Cory Luebke (Tommy John surgery in February 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 10. He threw a bullpen session for the first time this spring March 29 as he continues his comeback from a second elbow reconstruction operation. He hasn’t pitched in a major league game since the first month of the 2012 season. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--C Tim Federowicz (arthroscopic right knee surgery in March 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list March 26. He had a complete tear of his lateral meniscus repaired. He is out until at least the All-Star break.

ROTATION:

RHP James Shields

RHP Ian Kennedy

RHP Tyson Ross

RHP Andrew Cashner

RHP Brandon Morrow

BULLPEN:

RHP Craig Kimbrel (closer)

RHP Joaquin Benoit

RHP Dale Thayer

RHP Kevin Quackenbush

RHP Brandon Maurer

RHP Cory Mazzoni

RHP Odrisamer Despaigne

CATCHERS:

Derek Norris

Wil Nieves

INFIELDERS:

1B Yonder Alonso

2B Jedd Gyorko

SS Clint Barmes

3B Will Middlebrooks

INF Alexi Amarista

INF Cory Spangenberg

INF/OF Yangervis Solarte

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Justin Upton

CF Wil Myers

RF Matt Kemp

OF Will Venable