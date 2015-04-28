San Diego Padres - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - INSIDE PITCH

SAN DIEGO -- The smallest Padre is standing tall at shortstop.

Alexi Amarista, all 5-foot-6, of him, has helped answer a question that has followed this team: your shortstop, please?

“We’ve seen him make all the plays a shortstop needs to make,” Padres manager Bud Black said.

The Padres were confident, based on Amarista’s play last year in place of Everth Cabrera, that he could handle the load.

They did acquire Clint Barmes in the offseason, but that was a move based more for depth.

Amarista, through nearly a month of baseball, has shown the Padres what they anticipated.

“We saw it last year,” said Black, after Amarista appeared in a career-high 148 games last year and hit .239. “He has the ability to go to his left, go to the hole and he’s really good at charging the ball.”

Amarista started his 16th game on Monday; Barmes has five starts.

“With that position, you want steadiness, reliability,” Black said. “Alexi has proven he’s done his part defensively.”

At the plate, it hasn’t been as easy, although he hit his first homer of the year on Sunday in a win over the Dodgers.

But in a lineup that features outfielders Justin Upton, Wil Myers and Matt Kemp, that’s not a big issue.

Similar, in ways, to Amarista’s height.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 11-10

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Astros (RHP Roberto Hernandez, 0-2, 3.57 ERA) at Padres (RHP Tyson Ross, 1-1, 3.97 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP James Shields recorded a season-high 12 strikeouts in his loss to the Astros. That ties the Mariners’ Felix Hernandez and the Dodgers’ Clayton Kershaw for most strikeouts in a game this season. Shields’ career high is 15.

--RF Matt Kemp has done about everything asked of him by the Padres -- except hit home runs. Kemp is hitting .345 but has only one homer. But manager Bud Black isn’t concerned. “He’ll hit his share of homers,” Black said. “I don’t think it is anything to be alarmed about. We feel good about his power.”

--2B Jedd Gyorko was out of the lineup Monday, replaced by Yangervis Solarte. Gyorko is in a slump, hitting just .149 and, with Solarte at .320, he’s been getting more playing time of late. Solarte went 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs on Monday night.

--2B Yangervis Solarte went 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs on Monday night. Solarte has been getting more playing time of late in place of slumping Jedd Gyorko.

--RHP Shawn Kelley threw 30 pitches during batting practice as he remains on the DL with a strained left calf. Manager Bud Black was upbeat. “He said the calf feels good,” Black said. “That was a good step for him.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I‘m not worried about strikeouts in my game. I‘m worried about winning. My job is to keep us in the games every night.” -- Padres RHP James Shields, who recorded a season-high 12 strikeouts in his loss to the Astros Monday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Shawn Kelley (strained left calf) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 23. He threw 30 pitches during batting practice April 27. He might be able to return by mid-May.

--OF Melvin Upton Jr. (sesamoiditis in left foot) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He might be able to return in May.

--RHP Josh Johnson (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 4. He was throwing from the mound in spring training, and he expects to be major-league-ready by late May or early June.

--LHP Cory Luebke (Tommy John surgery in February 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 10. He threw a bullpen session for the first time this spring March 29 as he continues his comeback from a second elbow reconstruction operation. He hasn’t pitched in a major league game since the first month of the 2012 season. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--C Tim Federowicz (arthroscopic right knee surgery in March 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list March 26. He had a complete tear of his lateral meniscus repaired. He is out until at least the All-Star break.

ROTATION:

RHP James Shields

RHP Ian Kennedy

RHP Tyson Ross

RHP Andrew Cashner

RHP Brandon Morrow

BULLPEN:

RHP Craig Kimbrel (closer)

RHP Joaquin Benoit

RHP Dale Thayer

RHP Kevin Quackenbush

RHP Brandon Maurer

RHP Cory Mazzoni

RHP Odrisamer Despaigne

CATCHERS:

Derek Norris

Wil Nieves

INFIELDERS:

1B Yonder Alonso

2B Jedd Gyorko

SS Clint Barmes

3B Will Middlebrooks

INF Alexi Amarista

INF Cory Spangenberg

INF/OF Yangervis Solarte

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Justin Upton

CF Wil Myers

RF Matt Kemp

OF Will Venable