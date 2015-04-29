San Diego Padres - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - INSIDE PITCH

SAN DIEGO -- For a major league clubhouse to empty hours before a game to watch a teammate throw says something.

That it was for right-hander Josh Johnson says everything.

“Josh supports each and every Padre,” San Diego manager Bud Black said. “He’s been such a great mentor to the young pitchers that have come through here.”

Johnson hasn’t done much else in his year-plus with the team. He’s trying to comeback from his second Tommy John surgery, which robbed him of last season. That is what made Tuesday’s throwing session so special for the two-time All-Star.

Johnson continues to make progress and he proved it by throwing all his pitches (fastball, slider, curveball) in his 40-pitch, simulated game.

“He had a good arm stroke,” Black said. “He looked good.”

Johnson, if all goes well, could head to the Padres’ Arizona facility for another simulated game when the team hits the road next week.

“Then in the next 10 days or so if everything is OK, there might be a rehabilitation assignment,” Black said.

Johnson was just happy to get through Tuesday. He received a warm round of applause from teammates, coaches and Padres executives when he exited.

”For them to do that, that was awesome,“ Johnson said. ”It shows I‘m getting close.

“But I‘m not trying to get too far ahead of myself. I take everything with a grain of salt.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 11-11

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Astros (LHP Dallas Keuchel, 2-0, 0.62 ERA) at Padres (RHP Andrew Cashner, 1-3, 2.63 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Shawn Kelley had no setbacks in his throwing session on Monday. Kelley, on the DL with a strained calf, has also been ineffective. Manager Bud Black said Kelley is also working on some mechanical issues and will throw again on Wednesday.

--2B Jedd Gyorko will start on Wednesday against LHP Dallas Keuchel. Gyorko has been losing playing time to Yangervis Solarte and Cory Spangenberg as his batting stroke remains elusive. Gyorko is hitting .143. Manager Bud Black said the team isn’t considering sending Gyorko to the minors. “We want to see him perform well here,” Black said.

--RHP Josh Johnson continues to make progress from his second Tommy John surgery. Johnson threw a 40-pitch simulated game and looked sharp. He will probably have another session next week at the team’s facility in Arizona. Johnson missed all of last season.

--RHP Cory Mazzoni hasn’t looked very sharp in his first two major league outings, with his second coming on Tuesday. He allowed four runs in the ninth inning, which catapulted his ERA to 27.00. QUOTE TO NOTE: “The bullpen has been banged around a little bit. We have to rectify that and turn it around. It was a tough night for a lot of our pitchers.” -- San Diego manager Bud Black, after a loss to Houston on Tuesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Shawn Kelley (strained left calf) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 23. He threw 30 pitches during batting practice April 27. He might be able to return by mid-May.

--OF Melvin Upton Jr. (sesamoiditis in left foot) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He might be able to return in May.

--RHP Josh Johnson (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 4. He was throwing from the mound in spring training, and threw a 40-pitch simulated game on April 28. He expects to be major-league-ready by late May or early June.

--LHP Cory Luebke (Tommy John surgery in February 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 10. He threw a bullpen session for the first time this spring March 29 as he continues his comeback from a second elbow reconstruction operation. He hasn’t pitched in a major league game since the first month of the 2012 season. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--C Tim Federowicz (arthroscopic right knee surgery in March 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list March 26. He had a complete tear of his lateral meniscus repaired. He is out until at least the All-Star break.

ROTATION:

RHP James Shields

RHP Ian Kennedy

RHP Tyson Ross

RHP Andrew Cashner

RHP Brandon Morrow

BULLPEN:

RHP Craig Kimbrel (closer)

RHP Joaquin Benoit

RHP Dale Thayer

RHP Kevin Quackenbush

RHP Brandon Maurer

RHP Cory Mazzoni

RHP Odrisamer Despaigne

CATCHERS:

Derek Norris

Wil Nieves

INFIELDERS:

1B Yonder Alonso

2B Jedd Gyorko

SS Clint Barmes

3B Will Middlebrooks

INF Alexi Amarista

INF Cory Spangenberg

INF/OF Yangervis Solarte

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Justin Upton

CF Wil Myers

RF Matt Kemp

OF Will Venable