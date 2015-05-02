San Diego Padres - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - INSIDE PITCH

SAN DIEGO -- The Padres bullpen was the best in the National League last season with a 2.73 earned-run average that allowed the Padres to post a 60-1 record when leading after six innings.

“The bullpen in 2014 was historical,” said Padres manager Bud Black.

After 23 games this season, the Padres bullpen has been hysterical.

The Padres bullpen has an earned-run average of 5.25 after 24 games -- meaning the Padres have slipped from their No. 1 rank of 2014 to 14th in the National League and 27th in the major leagues.

On Friday afternoon, Black said the problem was more physical than mental, adding, “I see this turning around.”

The manager cited three main reasons for the Padres’ bullpen woes: 1. Failure to throw first-pitch strikes; 2. Walking the leadoff hitter of an inning; 3. Issuing two-out walks.

The problem is not with just one or two members of the all-right-handed bullpen. Dale Thayer has a 1.59 ERA after nine appearances. He is the lone member of the current bullpen with an ERA under 4.00 while in the bullpen.

Closer Craig Kimbrel, for example, gave up three runs in two-thirds of an inning Wednesday, marking the first time in his career that he allowed three runs in an appearance. The outing ballooned Kimbrel’s earned-run average this season to 5.19 after 10 appearances -- compared to a career mark of 1.54 over 297 2/3 innings.

Odriasmer Despaigne gave up four runs to the Astros Wednesday on four hits and a walk in 1 2/3 innings out of the bullpen. As a starter this season, Despaigne is 2-0 with a 1.98 ERA in 13 2/3 innings in two starts. As a reliever, Despaigne has a 4.70 ERA in four appearances covering 7 2/3 innings.

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 12-12

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Rockies (LHP Jorge De La Rosa, 0-1, 11.57 ERA) at Padres (RHP Brandon Morrow, 1-0, 2.67 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Ian Kennedy basically used only his fastball in holding the Rockies to two runs -- on solo homers by CF Drew Stubbs and 3B Nolan Arenado -- on four hits and two walks with six strikeouts over six innings to pick up his first win of the season. “I felt like my fastball had good life on it,” said Kennedy after fastballs dominated his 101-pitch game.

--RHP Nick Vincent allowed a run in an inning Friday night after being recalled from Triple-A El Paso. Vincent was 1-0 with a 0.96 earned-run average in eight appearances (16 strikeouts, one walk in 9 1/3 innings) with the Chihuahuas since being optioned to El Paso by the Padres on April 10 after posting a 5.40 ERA in his first three appearances out of the Padres bullpen. ”My cutter is back,“ said Vincent. ”It had morphed into a slider at the start of the season.

--RHP Cory Mazzoni was optioned to Triple-A El Paso to make room for RHP Nick Vincent’s return to the Padres bullpen. Mazzoni, who was acquired by the Padres late in spring training in the trade that sent LHP Alex Torres to the Mets, made two appearances for the Padres and allowed six runs on six hits and two walks in two innings.

--2B Yangervis Solarte had two, two-run singles Friday night. He is tied for the Padres’ RBI lead with 16 (with Matt Kemp, Justin Upton and Wil Myers) in just 61 at-bats. Solarte is 11-for-18 with runners in scoring position this season and 5-for-7 in RISP situations with two outs.

--CF Wil Myers scored two runs Friday night, giving him 23 runs scored on the season. That is the highest total in the major leagues. Myers drew walks in his first two plate appearances Friday after drawing only two walks in his first 102 plate appearances.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “What was good about tonight is Ian did it with one pitch. There was a heavy volume of fastballs. I was impressed with his work with one pitch. His curve and slider weren’t used much. We needed that kind of effort to hold the Rockies down until we got some hits. As the game went on, we started hitting the ball harder.” -- San Diego manager Bud Black, of RHP Ian Kennedy, who basically used only his fastball in holding the Rockies to two runs over six innings to pick up his first win of the season Friday.

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Shawn Kelley (strained left calf) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 23. He threw 30 pitches during batting practice April 27. He threw a second bullpen April 29 and pitched an inning with Class A Lake Elsinore on a rehab assignment May 1. He might be able to return by mid-May.

--C Derek Norris (sore ankle) was hurt when struck by a foul ball April 28. He didn’t catch April 29, but pinch hit and returned to the lineup May 1.

--OF Melvin Upton Jr. (sesamoiditis in left foot) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He might be able to return in May.

--RHP Josh Johnson (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 4. He was throwing from the mound in spring training, and threw a 40-pitch simulated game on April 28. He expects to be major-league-ready by late May or early June.

--LHP Cory Luebke (Tommy John surgery in February 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 10. He threw a bullpen session for the first time this spring March 29 as he continues his comeback from a second elbow reconstruction operation. He hasn’t pitched in a major league game since the first month of the 2012 season. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--C Tim Federowicz (arthroscopic right knee surgery in March 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list March 26. He had a complete tear of his lateral meniscus repaired. He is out until at least the All-Star break.

ROTATION:

RHP James Shields

RHP Ian Kennedy

RHP Tyson Ross

RHP Andrew Cashner

RHP Brandon Morrow

BULLPEN:

RHP Craig Kimbrel (closer)

RHP Joaquin Benoit

RHP Dale Thayer

RHP Kevin Quackenbush

RHP Brandon Maurer

RHP Odrisamer Despaigne

RHP Nick Vincent

CATCHERS:

Derek Norris

Wil Nieves

INFIELDERS:

1B Yonder Alonso

2B Jedd Gyorko

SS Clint Barmes

3B Will Middlebrooks

INF Alexi Amarista

INF Cory Spangenberg

INF/OF Yangervis Solarte

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Justin Upton

CF Wil Myers

RF Matt Kemp

OF Will Venable