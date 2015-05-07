San Diego Padres - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - INSIDE PITCH

SAN FRANCISCO -- The Austin Hedges era began with a bang Wednesday, not that San Diego Padres manager Bud Black paid much attention to the fireworks.

Ironman catcher Derek Norris got a day off and the Padres won. Those were the most important things.

Hedges became the youngest Padre to start behind the plate in 16 years when he made his first major league start in Wednesday’s 9-1 victory over the San Francisco Giants.

The 22-year-old recorded his first major league hit and first two major league RBIs, but that was almost beside the point.

While expressing that the franchise’s No. 2 prospect will be brought along slowly, Black was working behind the scenes to create a scenario in which Hodges and Norris, the club’s regular starter, could coexist the best way possible.

Black would like nothing better than for Norris to catch less. He began the day Wednesday ranked second among all catchers in innings played.

So the manager has asked Norris to give first base a whirl in pregame drills. Black doesn’t want to move Norris; rather, he’s just looking for a place to put him maybe once a week so Hodges could get one extra start.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 15-14

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Padres (RHP Odrisamer Despaigne, 2-0, 2.95 ERA) at Diamondbacks (RHP Rubby De La Rosa, 2-2, 5.40 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Odrisamer Despaigne was a more-than-adequate replacement when RHP Ian Kennedy had to miss two starts earlier this season. Now he’ll get an opportunity to see what he can do in RHP Brandon Morrow’s shoes. Despaigne goes for his third consecutive win as a starter when he replaces injured Morrow in the rotation for the start of a four-game series at Arizona on Thursday night. He can only hope to be as good as he was against the Diamondbacks on April 14, when he two-hit them over seven innings in a 5-1 win.

--RHP Ian Kennedy got a thrill being on the mound for C Austin Hedges’ first major league start Wednesday. How excited was he? “There was added pressure,” he insisted. “I wanted to pitch well for his first game.” Kennedy did exactly that, limiting the San Francisco Giants to six hits over seven innings in a 9-1 win. Afterward, all he wanted to talk about was Hedges. “He was great,” Kennedy assured.

--LF Justin Upton was the only Padres starter not to get a hit in San Diego’s 9-1 win over the San Francisco Giants on Wednesday. But it wouldn’t be fair to say Upton didn’t contribute to the win. He walked a career-best four times, scored twice, stole a base and made a diving catch in the outfield in the win. Upton had nothing to show for his two hits in the three-game series, having recorded one hit apiece in shutout losses Monday and Tuesday.

--INF Cory Spangenberg went hitless when moved to the leadoff spot Tuesday night. Suffice it to say, he likes hitting second a lot better. The utility infielder contributed three hits to Wednesday’s 9-1 win over the San Francisco Giants. Afterward, Padres manager Bud Black created a new rule: Anybody who gets three hits in a game automatically starts the next day. So Spandenberg can pencil himself into Thursday’s lineup at Arizona.

--C Austin Hedges recorded his first major league hit and first two major league RBIs in Wednesday’s 9-1 win over the San Francisco Giants. The 22-year-old, who struck out as a pinch hitter in his major league debut Monday, responded to his first start with a solid RBI single to center field in his second of five plate appearances Wednesday. Padres manager Bud Black said he would like Hedges to catch about twice a week, a number that could increase if he continues to drive in two runs every start. Black already is considering using the club’s regular starting catcher, Derek Norris, at first base on occasions in an effort to add to Hedges’ playing opportunities.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We were due. (Left-hander Madison) Bumgarner shut us down, and (righty Ryan) Vogelsong pitched well. Our guys were disappointed. They came out with an edge and everyone contributed.” -- Padres manager Bud Black, after his team broke out offensively in a win over San Francisco on Wednesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--INF Yonder Alonso (sore back) left the May 3 game. He didn’t play May 4-5 but returned May 6.

--RHP Brandon Morrow (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 3. He hopes to return as soon as he is eligible.

--RHP Shawn Kelley (strained left calf) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 23. He threw 30 pitches during batting practice April 27. He threw a second bullpen session April 29. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Lake Elsinore on May 1, then moved his rehab to Triple-A El Paso on May 4. He might be able to return by mid-May.

--OF Melvin Upton Jr. (sesamoiditis in left foot) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27.

--RHP Josh Johnson (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 4. He was throwing from the mound in spring training, and threw a 40-pitch simulated game on April 28. He expects to be major-league-ready by late May or early June.

--LHP Cory Luebke (Tommy John surgery in February 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 10. He threw a bullpen session for the first time this spring March 29 as he continues his comeback from a second elbow reconstruction operation. He hasn’t pitched in a major league game since the first month of the 2012 season. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--C Tim Federowicz (arthroscopic right knee surgery in March 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list March 26. He had a complete tear of his lateral meniscus repaired. He is out until at least the All-Star break.

ROTATION:

RHP James Shields

RHP Ian Kennedy

RHP Tyson Ross

RHP Andrew Cashner

RHP Odrisamer Despaigne

BULLPEN:

RHP Craig Kimbrel (closer)

RHP Joaquin Benoit

RHP Dale Thayer

RHP Kevin Quackenbush

RHP Brandon Maurer

RHP Nick Vincent

LHP Frank Garces

CATCHERS:

Derek Norris

Austin Hedges

INFIELDERS:

1B Yonder Alonso

2B Jedd Gyorko

SS Clint Barmes

3B Will Middlebrooks

INF Alexi Amarista

INF Cory Spangenberg

INF/OF Yangervis Solarte

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Justin Upton

CF Wil Myers

RF Matt Kemp

OF Will Venable