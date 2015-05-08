San Diego Padres - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - INSIDE PITCH

PHOENIX -- Right-hander Odrisamer Despaigne previously experienced little trouble with the Arizona Diamondbacks in his one-plus years in the majors, but Thursday, he was in an alternate universe.

Despaigne, filling in for injured right-hander Brandon Morrow, gave up a career-high eight runs on a career-high 10 hits in the Padres’ 11-0 loss at Chase Field. He was 2-2 with a 2.59 ERA against the Diamondbacks entering the game, limiting them to nine earned runs and 22 hits in 31 1/3 innings. The Diamondbacks, hitting .193 against Despaigne coming in, went 10-for 25 (.400) against him Thursday.

Arizona right-hander Rubby De La Rosa, meanwhile, limited San Diego to three hits in seven scoreless innings as the Padres lost their third game in the last four, all by shutout.

“It is a Jekyll-and-Hyde game,” San Diego manager Bud Black said. “The starting pitcher plays such an important role every game. Tonight, you saw their guy pitch really well and our guy not. That is as simple as you can put it. (Despaigne) just couldn’t get anything going.”

Diamondbacks right fielder Mark Trumbo homered with one out in the first, and Arizona added three more runs in the first before scoring two in the third and two in the fifth. All but two runs came with two outs.

”Right off the bat, a changeup to Trumbo,“ Black said. ”Trumbo has been swinging well. (Despaigne) couldn’t really get any rhythm, couldn’t get any consistency with his pitches, and the end result was what it was. If you go to your bullpen in the third inning, in this ballpark, you got a ways to catch up.

“We were hoping to get at least five innings out of him, which we did. Granted, it was eight runs later.”

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 15-15

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Padres (RHP James Shields, 3-0, 3.72 ERA) at Diamondbacks (RHP Jeremy Hellickson, 1-3, 5.20 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LF Justin Upton was 0-for-3 before being removed in the seventh inning when the score got out of hand in his first game back in Arizona this season. Upton, who was traded to Atlanta before the 2013 season and was acquired by the Padres this season, slashed .377/.493/.698 with two doubles, five homers and 12 RBIs in 15 previous games against the Diamondbacks. It is the best on-base percentage and third-best slugging percentage of any opponent with at least 50 plate appearances against Arizona.

--1B Yonder Alonso was removed from the game after falling awkwardly on his right shoulder while fielding a ground ball from Arizona 3B Yasmany Tomas in the eighth inning. “Jammed it,” manager Bud Black said. “It is sore. We will have some doctors look at it tonight. He will have some images tomorrow.”

--RHP Shawn Kelley (left calf strain) is eligible to return from the disabled list Friday, and manager Bud Black said Thursday, “There is a real good chance we could activate him for tomorrow.” Kelley was 0-2 with a 10.13 ERA in six appearances before placed on the DL. The Padres will send out a reliever in the corresponding move, Black said, without naming names.

--RHP Joaquin Benoit (shoulder soreness) has been available the last several days, manager Bud Black said. However, Benoit hasn’t pitched since Sunday.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He was just missing over the middle. No matter the pitch, no matter the sequence, he was leaving a lot of balls out over where a lot of good hitters like get them.” -- C Derek Norris, on RHP Odrisamer Despaigne, who gave up eight runs on 10 hits in five innings Thursday during the Padres’ 11-0 loss to the Diamondbacks.

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Brandon Morrow (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 3. He hopes to return as soon as he is eligible.

--RHP Shawn Kelley (strained left calf) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 23. He threw 30 pitches during batting practice April 27. He threw a second bullpen session April 29. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Lake Elsinore on May 1, then moved his rehab to Triple-A El Paso on May 4. He is likely to be activated May 8.

--OF Melvin Upton Jr. (sesamoiditis in left foot) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27.

--RHP Josh Johnson (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 4. He was throwing from the mound in spring training, and threw a 40-pitch simulated game on April 28. He expects to be major-league-ready by late May or early June.

--LHP Cory Luebke (Tommy John surgery in February 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 10. He threw a bullpen session for the first time this spring March 29 as he continues his comeback from a second elbow reconstruction operation. He hasn’t pitched in a major league game since the first month of the 2012 season. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--C Tim Federowicz (arthroscopic right knee surgery in March 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list March 26. He had a complete tear of his lateral meniscus repaired. He is out until at least the All-Star break.

ROTATION:

RHP James Shields

RHP Ian Kennedy

RHP Tyson Ross

RHP Andrew Cashner

RHP Odrisamer Despaigne

BULLPEN:

RHP Craig Kimbrel (closer)

RHP Joaquin Benoit

RHP Dale Thayer

RHP Kevin Quackenbush

RHP Brandon Maurer

RHP Nick Vincent

LHP Frank Garces

CATCHERS:

Derek Norris

Austin Hedges

INFIELDERS:

1B Yonder Alonso

2B Jedd Gyorko

SS Clint Barmes

3B Will Middlebrooks

INF Alexi Amarista

INF Cory Spangenberg

INF/OF Yangervis Solarte

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Justin Upton

CF Wil Myers

RF Matt Kemp

OF Will Venable