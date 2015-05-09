San Diego Padres - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - INSIDE PITCH

PHOENIX -- San Diego first baseman Yonder Alonso cannot escape the injury bug. Alonso, who has played only 181 games the last two seasons because of wrist and hand issues, was placed on the disabled list Friday with a bruised scapula.

Alonso suffered the injury when he was hit by a pitch against Colorado on May 3 and aggravated it on an awkward landing when he fielded a ground ball in the eighth inning of the Padres’ 11-0 defeat at Arizona on Thursday.

”The way he landed jammed the muscles, so the muscles around his cap are angry,“ said San Diego manager Bud Black, adding that Alonso was given an MRI. ”Deep bruising. “In talking to the doctors, they feel as though this is going to be at least a two-week process. We’re hoping at the earliest it is two weeks, but it could go a little bit longer.”

Alonso sat out the first two games of a series in San Francisco with the scapula issue but was 2-for-4 with two walks on Wednesday before aggravating the area Thursday, when he attempted to throw out Arizona third baseman Yasmany Tomas from the ground with the ball still in his glove.

“Those are things you can’t control,” Alonso said. “That’s the name of the game. When you play every day, you expect yourself to go one hundred percent. That’s the way I play. Things are going to happen. The good news on all this is that is not long term. It is something that can take maybe two weeks, maybe three weeks, maybe four weeks.”

The Padres were to recall outfielder Abraham Almonte from Triple-A El Paso and would like to give center fielder Wil Myers the bulk of the time at first base in Alonso’s absence, Black indicated. Myers had a career-high four hits and was a triple short of the cycle while making his first career start at first base Friday after playing all of his previous games in center field.

“We’re going to give it a look to see if that is something we feel comfortable with,” Black said. “I do think he can handle it. Are there going to be some rough shots, sure. Major position change, and you are doing it at the very highest level. Wil is up for it. He’s excited about going to first.”

Will Venable, the odd man out in an outfield that included Myers, Justin Upton and Matt Kemp, started in center field Friday and is expected to get more time there, Black said. Venable can play all three outfield positions.

“That will give us an element there of solid defense,” Black said of Venable and Almonte. “We lose a left-handed bat with Alonso but we gain it with a center fielder. Myers stays in the lineup. He won’t be Alonso. Alonso is a very good defender.”

As far as defense in center field, “it will be a center fielder that probably doesn’t have the arm Myers has. As far as ground coverage, I think Venable is probably the best of the three. Myers does a good job of coming in on balls.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 16-15

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Padres (RHP Tyson Ross, 1-3, 4.15 ERA) at Diamondbacks (RHP Chase Anderson (0-1, 3.38 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--CF Will Venable was a double short of the cycle while making only his fifth start of the season Friday. He homered in the second inning to break an 0-for-16 skid and broke a tie at 5 with the game-winning single in the seventh. He lost his starting job over the winter, when Justin Upton, Matt Kemp and Wil Myers were acquired in trades. “We have three outfielders out there who should be out there,” Venable said. “Some good players. And I understand the situation. Don’t get discouraged. You have to be patient, and when the opportunity does come you can’t press too much. It’s just about going out there and letting it happen.”

--1B Yonder Alonso was placed on the 15-day disabled list Friday, a day after landing awkwardly on his scapula while fielding a ground ball in the eighth inning of an 11-0 loss to Arizona. Alonzo missed two games in San Francisco after being hit by a pitch in the scapula May 3 against Colorado, and he aggravated the area in his second game back Thursday. “It wasn’t anything major, which is what I was a little more scared of,” Alonso said. “When you play every day, you expect yourself to go one hundred percent. That’s the way I play. Things are going to happen. The good news on all this is that is not long term. It is something that can take maybe two weeks, maybe three weeks, maybe four weeks.” Alonso was tied for seventh in the NL with a .333 batting average with four doubles, a triple and a homer.

--RHP Shawn Kelley was activated from the disabled list Friday after being sidelined with a calf injury, and RHP Nick Vincent was optioned to Triple A El Paso. Kelley does not have a defined role as the Padres attempt to sort out a relief corps that entered Friday with a 4.69 ERA, 27th in the majors. “We’re bringing back to the major league roster an experienced major league relief pitcher whose pitched well the last couple of years,” Black said. “Got off to a little bit of a rough start with us, then tweaked his calf. He had a really good year last year with the Yankees. Shawn can be a big part of our resurgence if our bullpen pitches like we think they are capable.” Kelley is 0-2 with a 10.13 ERA in six appearances.

--RHP Nick Vincent was optioned to Triple-A El Paso on Friday when RHP Shawn Kelley was activated from the disabled list. Vincent was 0-1 with a 6.14 ERA after giving up one run on three hits in one inning of an 11-0 loss to Arizona on Thursday. “In his career as a Padre he was pitched very well,” Black said, “But he has been part of that mix that has really had trouble getting going as a group.”

--RHP James Shields has given up seven homers in his last two starts and won them both, against Colorado last weekend and at Arizona on Friday. “The ball has been flying. That’s about it,” said Shields, who gave up six hits and three walks in six innings but was the pticher of record when the Padres went ahead in the eighth. “It was a pretty bad day for me,” Shields said. “I was getting behind in the count for the most part and they were capitalizing on it. But the good news is, we won the game.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We have three outfielders out there who should be out there. Some good players. And I understand the situation. Don’t get discouraged. You have to be patient, and when the opportunity does come you can’t press too much. It’s just about going out there and letting it happen.” -- Padres CF Will Venable, who was a double short of the cycle while making only his fifth start of the season Friday vs. Arizona.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--1B Yonder Alonso (sore right shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list May 8.

--RHP Brandon Morrow (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 3. He hopes to return as soon as he is eligible.

--OF Melvin Upton Jr. (sesamoiditis in left foot) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27.

--RHP Josh Johnson (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 4. He was throwing from the mound in spring training, and threw a 40-pitch simulated game on April 28. He expects to be major-league-ready by late May or early June.

--LHP Cory Luebke (Tommy John surgery in February 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 10. He threw a bullpen session for the first time this spring March 29 as he continues his comeback from a second elbow reconstruction operation. He hasn’t pitched in a major league game since the first month of the 2012 season. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--C Tim Federowicz (arthroscopic right knee surgery in March 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list March 26. He had a complete tear of his lateral meniscus repaired. He is out until at least the All-Star break.

ROTATION:

RHP James Shields

RHP Ian Kennedy

RHP Tyson Ross

RHP Andrew Cashner

RHP Odrisamer Despaigne

BULLPEN:

RHP Craig Kimbrel (closer)

RHP Joaquin Benoit

RHP Dale Thayer

RHP Kevin Quackenbush

RHP Brandon Maurer

LHP Frank Garces

RHP Shawn Kelley

CATCHERS:

Derek Norris

Austin Hedges

INFIELDERS:

1B Wil Myers

2B Jedd Gyorko

SS Clint Barmes

3B Will Middlebrooks

INF Alexi Amarista

INF Cory Spangenberg

INF/OF Yangervis Solarte

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Justin Upton

CF Will Venable

RF Matt Kemp