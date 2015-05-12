San Diego Padres - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - INSIDE PITCH

PHOENIX -- Rookie Cory Spangerberg started seven of the San Diego Padres’ last eight games, five at second base and two at third, and he is flourishing with the extended playing time. It could lead to continued work.

“We might roll with ‘Spangy’ for a while,” San Diego manager Black said during the Padres’ four-game series at Arizona. “We like how he is swinging. He brings an element to our team with the speed and stolen base in his game. He is playing good defense, too.”

Spangenberg is hitting at the top of the lineup to make use his of his speed. He has led off twice and hit in the second spot five times, always behind first baseman Wil Myers. Spangenberg was 7-for-23 (.304) with a triple, five walks and three stolen bases in that stretch. He tripled off the top of the center field fence and walked four times in a 6-5 victory at Chase Field on Friday and has stolen bases in each of the last two-plus games

“I‘m getting my timing,” Spangenberg said. “I‘m getting regular at-bats. Obviously that’s going to help anyone. I‘m just trying to take advantage of my opportunity. When they put guys behind you like Matt Kemp and Justin Upton, that just makes it that much easier.”

Spangenberg, 6-feet and 195 pounds, made three starts this season, one at third base and two at second, before his current run. The 10th player taken in the first round of the 2011 draft, he hit .290 with two homers, nine RBIs and four stolen bases in 20 games with the Padres after a September callup last season, when he spent the majority of time at third base.

Spangenberg had 104 stolen bases in 3 1/2 minor league seasons after signing with the Padres in June, 2011. He had 25 in 2011, 27 in 2012, 36 in 2013 and 16 in 2014. Two of those seasons were cut short when he suffered concussions, but he said he has no lingering effects.

“Opponents feel speed,” Black said. “I know that I feel it from the other side. I know we do as coaches. Players feel it, too. The pitcher-catcher combination feel it. The outfielders and infielders feel it. It is great to have those guys. Speed is real. Any team will tell you they like that balance. You like to have power, speed, average, defense, all that.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 17-16

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Padres (RHP Ian Kennedy, 2-1, 5.03 ERA) at Mariners (LHP James Paxton, 0-2, 5.08 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Andrew Cashner leads the NL with six losses but it is hardly his fault. Cashner (1-6, 3.07) had given up 25 runs, 15 earned, and has received an average of only slightly more than two runs per game in his seven starts. “He’s been a little bit a victim of low run support and we haven’t played great defense behind him,” San Diego manager Bud Black said. “That’s not a good combo when you are a starting pitcher.” Cashner gave up two solo homers among five hits in seven innings Sunday, striking out six without issuing a walk. “I don’t think I have a mistake missed yet this year,” Cashner said. “I thought the biggest thing today was my fastball command was really good. It is getting better and moving in the right direction. The run support is out of my control.”

--OF Melvin Upton (left foot) is scheduled to play an extended spring training game early this week, manager Bud Black said, after completing his rehab work a the team’s spring training complex in Peoria, Ariz. “April has been his spring training,” Black said. “He’s moving around great.” Upton likely would take about take 40 to 50 at-bats in a minor league rehab assignment, Black said, and could be expected to join the Padres around June 1. When activated, Upton would add to the outfield depth that includes his brother Justin, Matt Kemp, Wil Myers, Will Venable and Abraham Almonte. “We’ll see how it sorts out in a month,” Black said. “Very talented. He has some power in his swing. He has some defense. He has some run.”

--RHP James Shields will start the final game of the Padres’ two game series Wednesday at Seattle, manager Bud Black said Sunday, with fifth start RHP Odrisamer Despaigne being pushed back. Despaigne started Thursday in Arizona and Shields went Friday. “It’s his regular day,” Black said. Shields, who has won his last two starts despite having given up seven homers, is 4-0 with a 4.25 ERA in seven starts in his first season in San Diego.

--RHP Tyson Ross, who gave up two runs and five hits in six innings Saturday but did not get a decision, will start the first of a four-game series against Washington at Petco Park on Thursday. “That’s his regular day as well,” Black said. “After that, we’ll let you know, because we are talking (Odrismer) Despaigne or ‘Cash’ (Andrew Cashner)” for the Friday start. Ross struck out six, walked two and got eight ground ball outs Saturday. “I felt good. Just trying to use my sinker a lot and get some ground balls behind me,” Ross said.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We had a couple of chances we just couldn’t quite cash in. We had bases loaded a couple of times, we had a first and second. We just couldn’t get the big hit.” -- San Diego manager Bud Black, after a loss to Arizona on Sunday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--1B Yonder Alonso (sore right shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list May 8.

--RHP Brandon Morrow (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 3. He hopes to return as soon as he is eligible.

--OF Melvin Upton Jr. (sesamoiditis in left foot) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27.

--RHP Josh Johnson (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 4. He was throwing from the mound in spring training, and threw a 40-pitch simulated game on April 28. He expects to be major-league-ready by late May or early June.

--LHP Cory Luebke (Tommy John surgery in February 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 10. He threw a bullpen session for the first time this spring March 29 as he continues his comeback from a second elbow reconstruction operation. He hasn’t pitched in a major league game since the first month of the 2012 season. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--C Tim Federowicz (arthroscopic right knee surgery in March 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list March 26. He had a complete tear of his lateral meniscus repaired. He is out until at least the All-Star break.

ROTATION:

RHP James Shields

RHP Ian Kennedy

RHP Tyson Ross

RHP Andrew Cashner

RHP Odrisamer Despaigne

BULLPEN:

RHP Craig Kimbrel (closer)

RHP Joaquin Benoit

RHP Dale Thayer

RHP Kevin Quackenbush

RHP Brandon Maurer

LHP Frank Garces

RHP Shawn Kelley

CATCHERS:

Derek Norris

Austin Hedges

INFIELDERS:

1B Wil Myers

2B Jedd Gyorko

SS Clint Barmes

3B Will Middlebrooks

INF Alexi Amarista

INF Cory Spangenberg

INF/OF Yangervis Solarte

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Justin Upton

CF Will Venable

RF Matt Kemp

OF Abraham Almonte