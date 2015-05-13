San Diego Padres - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - INSIDE PITCH

SEATTLE -- The only throw that seemed to be on target for the Padres during the first few minutes of the bottom of Tuesday’s first inning came not from starting pitcher Ian Kennedy but from Matt Kemp.

The right fielder’s quick-fire throw to second base caught Mariners leadoff hitter Seth Smith by 10 feet as the former Padre tried to stretch a single into a double. Things quickly got out of hand after that.

Kennedy allowed each of Seattle’s first six batters to reach base, with third baseman Kyle Seager’s three-run homer giving the Mariners a 4-0 lead to set the tone for an 11-4 loss at Seattle’s Safeco Field.

Kennedy’s rough outing (eight hits and five earned runs over 4 2/3 innings) was bad enough, but things didn’t get much better as relievers Shawn Kelley and Frank Garces also struggled. When all was said and done, the Padres gave up six home runs in the second blowout loss in five games. San Diego has now given up a league-high 50 home runs on the season.

“You don’t expect that,” Kennedy said of the high number of homers the Padres have allowed this season. “This ship will ride right. It’ll even out.”

The most maddening performance Tuesday came from Kennedy, who struggled so badly out of the gates that it was difficult for him -- or the Padres -- to recover. Kennedy was making his fourth start since coming off the 15-day disabled list, and all indications were that he was finding his groove. He’s allowed only 10 hits and three earned runs in back-to-back victories before falling flat in Tuesday’s first inning.

“Going out there today, it was a normal warmup -- everything was the same as ever,” Kennedy said. “I just felt out of synch, for the most part.”

It was a rough inning and a long night, even though Kennedy couldn’t get through five innings of work.

“This was a frustrating outing,” he said. “I’ll try to figure it out by (his next scheduled start) Sunday. But it’s not fun when it happens.”

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 17-17

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Padres (RHP James Shields, 4-0, 4.25 ERA) at Mariners (RHP Taijuan Walker, 1-3, 8.13 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--C Wil Nieves became a free agent after clearing waivers and refusing his assignment to Triple-A El Paso. Nieves had been designated for assignment last week after hitting .097 in six games as a backup catcher with San Diego this season.

--1B Wil Myers was a late scratch for Tuesday’s game after aggravating a sore wrist during batting practice. DH Cory Spangenberg stepped into the lineup in place of Myers, while Yangervis Solarte took over at first base.

--RHP Ian Kennedy couldn’t have imagined things going much worse out of the gates Tuesday night. He allowed Seattle’s first six batters to reach base on the way to a 4-0 deficit in the first inning. Kennedy eventually settled down but couldn’t get past the fifth inning, throwing 106 pitches while allowing eight hits and five earned runs in 4 2/3 innings.

--CF Abraham Almonte moved into the leadoff spot after a last-minute scratch sidelined 1B Wil Myers, then the recent call-up got his first hit of the season with a third-inning single. Almonte returned to Seattle, where he played parts of the past two seasons, and went 1-for-2 Tuesday night. He reached base four times in five plate appearances and scored two of the Padres’ four runs.

--RHP Shawn Kelley made his first appearance since coming off the 15-day disabled list Tuesday night and showed signs of rust. He allowed four hits and two earned runs in 1 1/3 innings out of the bullpen.

--LHP Frank Garces had allowed just one run in eight appearances this season before giving up three home runs in his worst outing of the year Tuesday at Seattle.

--RHP James Shields has had plenty of run support this month, and he’s needed it. Shields has given up five earned runs in each of his past two starts, but he has a 2-0 record to show for it. Shields, who is scheduled to start Wednesday’s game in Seattle, was 2-0 with a 2.90 ERA in April but has already allowed seven home runs in two starts this month.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “This was a frustrating outing. I’ll try to figure it out by Sunday (his next scheduled start), but it’s not fun when it happens.” -- RHP Ian Kennedy, who surrendered five runs during a 4 2/3-inning outing Tuesday.

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--1B Wil Myers (sore left wrist) was a late scratch for the May 12 game.

--1B Yonder Alonso (sore right shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 8.

--RHP Brandon Morrow (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 3. He hopes to return as soon as he is eligible.

--OF Melvin Upton Jr. (sesamoiditis in left foot) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27.

--RHP Josh Johnson (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 4. He was throwing from the mound in spring training, and threw a 40-pitch simulated game on April 28. He expects to be major-league-ready by late May or early June.

--LHP Cory Luebke (Tommy John surgery in February 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 10. He threw a bullpen session for the first time this spring March 29 as he continues his comeback from a second elbow reconstruction operation. He hasn’t pitched in a major league game since the first month of the 2012 season. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--C Tim Federowicz (arthroscopic right knee surgery in March 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list March 26. He had a complete tear of his lateral meniscus repaired. He is out until at least the All-Star break.

