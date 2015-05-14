San Diego Padres - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - INSIDE PITCH

SEATTLE -- As the San Diego Padres head home following a 4-5 road trip, the big question facing the offense revolves around the wrist of first baseman/outfielder Wil Myers.

Myers, who settled in as San Diego’s starting first baseman while Yonder Alonso gets healthy, missed the past two games with a sore left wrist. He was sent back to San Diego on Wednesday for further tests. Manager Bud Black said Wednesday night after the Padres’ 4-2 win over the Seattle Mariners that he expects to have news on Myers’ status sometime Thursday afternoon.

Having already lost Alonso to a deep shoulder bruise, the Padres can’t afford to be without Myers for long. Myers is hitting .291 while serving as the Padres’ primary leadoff hitter and has been a serviceable first baseman in Alonso’s absence. Myers went 10-for-17 in the three games leading up to his injury, which flared up during Tuesday’s batting practice.

San Diego could use all the offense it can get right about now, having been held to one run or fewer in four of its past nine games. The Padres (18-17) have hovered around .500 for most of the season and could use a hot bat in the lineup.

The good news out of Seattle was that third baseman Will Middlebrooks is beginning to find his offense after going hitless in 11 consecutive games heading into the series. Middlebrooks, one of several Padres who were struggling with the bat, homered in his first plate appearance Wednesday and now has hits in back-to-back games.

“We need all our guys,” Black said late Wednesday night. “(Middlebrooks has) got power, and we need to see it. Hopefully, this is the start of something that can get him going.”

Second baseman Cory Spangenberg, who is seeing extended playing time in the absence of Myers, also had a good night Wednesday (2-for-3 with an RBI, a stolen base and a run).

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 18-17

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Nationals (RHP Doug Fister, 2-1, 2.87 ERA) at Padres (RHP Tyson Ross, 1-3, 3.98 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--1B/OF Wil Myers was sent back to San Diego to undergo tests on his sore left wrist, although results won’t be available until Thursday. Myers has been leading off and filling in for injured 1B Yonder Alonso, but he missed the past two games because of the wrist.

--3B Will Middlebrooks, who snapped out of an 11-game hitless streak with a single Tuesday night, homered in his first at-bat of Wednesday’s game at Seattle. It was the first home run for Middlebrooks since April 19 and his fourth of the season.

--OF Justin Upton had a rough series in Seattle. The Padres’ leader in home runs, RBIs and slugging percentage went 0-for-8 in the two-game set. Upton served as DH Wednesday, when he had a walk and a stolen base but went 0-for-3. His best contact came on a long fly ball that took Seattle CF Dustin Ackley to the wall in the sixth.

--LF Abraham Almonte got his first RBI of the season in Wednesday’s seventh inning, and it came against his former team. However, the ex-Seattle Mariner didn’t get to run the bases for long, as his two-out single to right field drove in a run but also resulted in Seattle RF Nelson Cruz gunning down Clint Barmes at third base to end the inning.

--RHP Brandon Maurer made his first appearance in Seattle as an opposing pitcher Wednesday night, when he struck out two of the three batters he faced during a 1-2-3 seventh. Maurer spent his past two seasons with the Mariners -- first as a starter, then as a converted reliever.

--2B Cory Spangenberg had a pair of hits, a stolen base, a run and an RBI on Wednesday in San Diego’s 4-2 win at Seattle. His hustle led to the Padres’ fourth run of the game as Spangenberg barely scored from third base on a wild pitch that ended up just a few feet from home plate. Spangenberg has 10 hits in 31 at-bats this month but has just two RBIs for the season.

--RHP Tyson Ross is off to a good start this month, despite his 0-1 record in May. He has allowed two earned runs in each of his two May starts to give him a 2.77 ERA. In April, Ross went 1-2 with a 4.55 ERA. He is scheduled to be on the mound when the Padres host Washington on Thursday night.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It was a grind today, for sure. I got out of some jams.” -- RHP James Shields, who threw six innings of one-run ball Wednesday in the Padres’ 4-2 win over the Mariners.

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--1B Wil Myers (sore left wrist) was a late scratch for the May 12 game. He underwent tests in San Diego on May 13, but the results weren’t immediately known.

--1B Yonder Alonso (sore right shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 8.

--RHP Brandon Morrow (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 3. He hopes to return as soon as he is eligible.

--OF Melvin Upton Jr. (sesamoiditis in left foot) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27.

--RHP Josh Johnson (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 4. He was throwing from the mound in spring training, and threw a 40-pitch simulated game on April 28. He expects to be major-league-ready by late May or early June.

--LHP Cory Luebke (Tommy John surgery in February 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 10. He threw a bullpen session for the first time this spring March 29 as he continues his comeback from a second elbow reconstruction operation. He hasn’t pitched in a major league game since the first month of the 2012 season. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--C Tim Federowicz (arthroscopic right knee surgery in March 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list March 26. He had a complete tear of his lateral meniscus repaired. He is out until at least the All-Star break.

ROTATION:

RHP James Shields

RHP Ian Kennedy

RHP Tyson Ross

RHP Andrew Cashner

RHP Odrisamer Despaigne

BULLPEN:

RHP Craig Kimbrel (closer)

RHP Joaquin Benoit

RHP Dale Thayer

RHP Kevin Quackenbush

RHP Brandon Maurer

LHP Frank Garces

RHP Shawn Kelley

CATCHERS:

Derek Norris

Austin Hedges

INFIELDERS:

1B Wil Myers

2B Jedd Gyorko

SS Clint Barmes

3B Will Middlebrooks

INF Alexi Amarista

INF Cory Spangenberg

INF/OF Yangervis Solarte

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Justin Upton

CF Will Venable

RF Matt Kemp

OF Abraham Almonte