San Diego Padres - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - INSIDE PITCH

SAN DIEGO -- The surge is coming. It really is.

However, Padres manager Bud Black can understand how some San Diego fans are frustrated.

While the Padres are hovering around .500 of late, Black said the team is still seeking consistency after thumping the Washington Nationals 8-3 Thursday night.

“I think the thing for us is we haven’t been getting the starting pitching,” he said. “We haven’t gotten on a roll, and that goes for the bullpen also.”

He also noted how the offense has been up and down. At one point on the recent road trip, the Padres, who lead the league in runs scored, were shut out in three of four games.

Even so, it is what lies ahead that will tell the Padres’ story.

Their upcoming games are against solid competition. After the four-game series with the Nationals, the Chicago Cubs visit for the three games, then it is another three in Los Angeles against the National League West-leading Dodgers.

The next three outings could be particularly challenging. The Padres face Washington right-handers Jordan Zimmermann, Max Scherzer and Stephen Strasburg.

“We’ll get rolling,” Black said. “Where we are, and we’re not rolling, it’s OK.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 19-17

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Nationals (RHP Jordan Zimmermann, 2-2, 4.20 ERA) at Padres (RHP Odrisamer Despaigne, 2-1, 5.13 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--CF Wil Myers received a cortisone injection to help with his left wrist tendinitis. Manager Bud Black speculated Myers could be available next week if all goes as planned. The team hopes Myers can avoid a stint on the disabled list.

--RHP Brandon Morrow got a cortisone injection in his ailing right shoulder. Morrow hasn’t been cleared yet to play catch. Morrow was among the team’s most consistent starting pitchers before his shoulder revolted and he landed on the disabled list retroactive to May 3.

--INF Cory Spangenberg continues to impress the Padres with an element he has and the rest of the team doesn‘t: speed. Manager Bud Black noted how Spangenberg plays with energy and has the quickness to allow the team to manufacture runs. “That is what he does,” Black said. “That is his game, and that is good for the club.” Spangenberg also hit his first two home runs of the season Thursday.

--1B Yonder Alonso has increased the range of motion in his injured right shoulder, but there remains no timetable for his return. Alonso was hitting .333 before getting hurt. “He is still a ways off,” manager Bud Black said.

--INF Will Middlebrooks got his first start at first base Thursday night. The Padres are short-handed there with Wil Myers and Yonder Alonso battling injuries. Middlebrooks went 2-for-4, raising his average to .208.

--C Derek Norris drove in five runs Thursday, one shy of his career high. He a three-run homer in the first inning and a two-run triple in the second, both off Nationals RHP Doug Fister.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It took us a couple of interruptions, but we got it done. The key to the game was how the starting pitchers fared. Tyson (Ross) came out of the chute and did his thing, and we got their guy.” -- Manager Bud Black, after the Padres’ rain-delayed, 8-3 win over the Nationals on Thursday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--1B Wil Myers (left wrist tendinitis) did not play May 12-14. He received a cortisone injection, and he might be able to return during the week of May 18-24.

--1B Yonder Alonso (sore right shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 8. His range of motion was increasing as of May 14, but there was no timetable for his return.

--RHP Brandon Morrow (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 3. He received a cortisone injection in mid-May, but he had yet to be cleared to throw as of May 14.

--OF Melvin Upton Jr. (sesamoiditis in left foot) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27.

--RHP Josh Johnson (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 4. He was throwing from the mound in spring training, and threw a 40-pitch simulated game on April 28. He expects to be major-league-ready by late May or early June.

--LHP Cory Luebke (Tommy John surgery in February 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 10. He threw a bullpen session for the first time this spring March 29 as he continues his comeback from a second elbow reconstruction operation. He hasn’t pitched in a major league game since the first month of the 2012 season. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--C Tim Federowicz (arthroscopic right knee surgery in March 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list March 26. He had a complete tear of his lateral meniscus repaired. He is out until at least the All-Star break.

ROTATION:

RHP James Shields

RHP Ian Kennedy

RHP Tyson Ross

RHP Andrew Cashner

RHP Odrisamer Despaigne

BULLPEN:

RHP Craig Kimbrel (closer)

RHP Joaquin Benoit

RHP Dale Thayer

RHP Kevin Quackenbush

RHP Brandon Maurer

LHP Frank Garces

RHP Shawn Kelley

CATCHERS:

Derek Norris

Austin Hedges

INFIELDERS:

1B Wil Myers

2B Jedd Gyorko

SS Clint Barmes

3B Will Middlebrooks

INF Alexi Amarista

INF Cory Spangenberg

INF/OF Yangervis Solarte

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Justin Upton

CF Will Venable

RF Matt Kemp

OF Abraham Almonte