San Diego Padres - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - INSIDE PITCH

SAN DIEGO -- It was nothing but blue skies before Friday’s first pitch at Petco Park.

And that forecast holds true for Saturday, the day after and, well, welcome to summer, San Diego style.

But on Thursday night, the unlikely occurred when the Padres-Washington Nationals game had a nearly two-hour rain delay. It was the first time that had happened at Petco Park over a span of 337 regular-season games.

One team handled it well -- the Padres -- and they won.

One team didn’t -- it lost and its pitcher, Doug Fister, landed on the DL.

Padres manager Bud Black said he was confident that his starter, Tyson Ross, could return to the mound after throwing the game’s first six pitches.

Black, who won 121 major league games, isn’t one to let bad weather come with a bad vibe.

“I learned a long time ago that some pitchers need the stars to be aligned just right,” Black said. “They have to do this at 2 o’clock, this at 4. Then they get a delay and they say, ‘How am I going to pitch this game?”’

The Padres certainly don’t have to wrestle with this slick dilemma often in San Diego. But on the road it comes up and Black is ready to make sure his starters are ready, too.

“Maybe with a young pitchers or some with not much service time, you would have to keep them in the proper mind set,” Black said. “But for us it isn’t a problem. I made a vow it wouldn’t be.”

Ross came back out and pitched five innings and gave up two runs in picking up his second win in five decisions.

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 19-18

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Nationals (RHP Max Scherzer, 3-3, 1.99) at Padres (RHP Andrew Cashner, 1-6, 3.07 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--CF Wil Myers is continuing to make progress with his sore left wrist, according to manager Bud Black. Black said there is a chance Myers could be available for the team’s series against the Cubs which starts on Tuesday.

--OF Abraham Almonte got his second start of the season in center field. Almonte was recalled Saturday from Triple-A El Paso. His other two starts have come in right field and left. He was hitting .308 before his recall.

--2B Cory Spangenberg was back in the starting lineup, replacing Jedd Gyorko, with the right-handed Jordan Zimmermann starting. Spangenberg had his first multi-home run game since college when hitting two against the Nationals on Thursday.

--C Derek Norris continues to be the unsung standout on offense. He has hit safely in 19 of his last 25 games, batting .330 (29 for 88).

--RHP Brandon Morrow, who is on the DL with a sore right shoulder, played catch on Friday.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He’s got to make better pitches. His secondary pitches aren’t effective right now. They’re not serving any function.” -- Padres manager Bud Black, on RHP Odrisamer Despaigne after a loss to Washington on Friday.

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--1B Wil Myers (left wrist tendinitis) did not play May 12-14. He received a cortisone injection, and he might be able to return during the week of May 18-24.

--1B Yonder Alonso (sore right shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 8. His range of motion was increasing as of May 14, but there was no timetable for his return.

--RHP Brandon Morrow (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 3. He received a cortisone injection and played catch May 15

--OF Melvin Upton Jr. (sesamoiditis in left foot) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27.

--RHP Josh Johnson (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 4. He was throwing from the mound in spring training, and threw a 40-pitch simulated game on April 28. He expects to be major-league-ready by late May or early June.

--LHP Cory Luebke (Tommy John surgery in February 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 10. He threw a bullpen session for the first time this spring March 29 as he continues his comeback from a second elbow reconstruction operation. He hasn’t pitched in a major league game since the first month of the 2012 season. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--C Tim Federowicz (arthroscopic right knee surgery in March 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list March 26. He had a complete tear of his lateral meniscus repaired. He is out until at least the All-Star break.

ROTATION:

RHP James Shields

RHP Ian Kennedy

RHP Tyson Ross

RHP Andrew Cashner

RHP Odrisamer Despaigne

BULLPEN:

RHP Craig Kimbrel (closer)

RHP Joaquin Benoit

RHP Dale Thayer

RHP Kevin Quackenbush

RHP Brandon Maurer

LHP Frank Garces

RHP Shawn Kelley

CATCHERS:

Derek Norris

Austin Hedges

INFIELDERS:

1B Wil Myers

2B Jedd Gyorko

SS Clint Barmes

3B Will Middlebrooks

INF Alexi Amarista

INF Cory Spangenberg

INF/OF Yangervis Solarte

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Justin Upton

CF Will Venable

RF Matt Kemp

OF Abraham Almonte