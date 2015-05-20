San Diego Padres - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - INSIDE PITCH

SAN DIEGO -- Though they hoped to avoid making the move, the San Diego Padres placed outfielder/first baseman Wil Myers on the disabled list Tuesday.

Myers had been out since May 11 with a sore left wrist. The Padres sat him down, gave him a cortisone injection and crossed their fingers.

However, before San Diego’s 4-3 win over the Chicago Cubs on Tuesday night, Myers had a batting-practice session that brought more pain than well-struck balls.

“He’s realistic to know he wasn’t going to be able to play with this,” manager Bud Black said. “He is bummed. He is 24 years old and wants to contribute to our wins.”

Myers, along with left fielder Justin Upton and right fielder Matt Kemp, was part of the Padres’ revamped outfield this season. Despite playing a new position and batting in an unfamiliar leadoff spot, Myers is hitting .291 with five home runs (second highest on team) and 19 RBIs.

The wrist ailment is in the same area as an injury that restricted him to 87 games last year with the Tampa Bay Rays.

Myers is eligible to be reinstated May 26, but Black isn’t etching anything into stone considering Myers’ medical history.

“We’re optimistic but cautious,” Black said of Myers. “There is no timetable on his return.”

The Padres recalled right-handed reliever Cory Mazzoni from Triple-A El Paso to fill Myers’ roster spot.

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 20-20

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Cubs (LHP Tsuyoshi Wada, season debut) at Padres (RHP Tyson Ross, 2-3, 3.94 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--CF Wil Myers was placed on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 11 after hurting his left wrist for the second consecutive season while bracing it on a dive. Myers received a cortisone injection in the wrist last week, but he couldn’t avoid a stint on the DL. He was restricted to 87 games last year because of his wrist. There is a chance he could be back with the team before the end of May.

--RHP Brandon Morrow (shoulder) played catch and is near a return to a program that will include bullpen sessions. “He’s moving in the right direction,” manager Bud Black said. Morrow was among the team’s most consistent starters before his shoulder acted up and he landed on the disabled list in early May.

--RHP Josh Johnson, who is coming back from Tommy John surgery, is scheduled to throw two bullpen sessions this week. He is getting closer to a simulated game, something that might come next week in Anaheim.

--1B Yonder Alonso (shoulder) is still without a timetable for his return. Alonso was hitting .333 before getting hurt earlier this month when diving for a ball, injuring his rotator cuff.

--OF Will Venable, who will see increased playing time with Wil Myers (wrist) going on the DL, started his eighth game in center field and went 1-for-3 with an RBI. Venable hit eight home runs for the Padres last year, one season removed from hitting a team-high 22 homers. “He’s always ready,” manager Bud Black said.

--RHP Cory Mazzoni was summoned from Triple-A El Paso for his second stint with the Padres this season. He previously allowed six runs in two innings for a 27.00 ERA. He was 1-0 with one save and a 1.04 ERA in 12 appearances for El Paso.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “That was a good team win. We needed that one.” -- RHP James Shields, after the Padres’ 4-3 victory over the Cubs on Tuesday.

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--1B Wil Myers (left wrist tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 11. There is no timetable for his return.

--RHP Brandon Morrow (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 3. He received a cortisone injection and played catch May 15.

--OF Melvin Upton Jr. (sesamoiditis in left foot) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A El Paso on May 18.

--RHP Josh Johnson (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 4. He was throwing from the mound in spring training, and threw a 40-pitch simulated game on April 28. He threw a bullpen session May 15, and he might be ready for a simulated game during the last week of May. He expects to be major-league-ready by late May or early June.

--1B Yonder Alonso (sore right shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 8. There is no timetable for his return.

--LHP Cory Luebke (Tommy John surgery in February 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 10. He threw a bullpen session for the first time this spring March 29 as he continues his comeback from a second elbow reconstruction operation. He hasn’t pitched in a major league game since the first month of the 2012 season. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--C Tim Federowicz (arthroscopic right knee surgery in March 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list March 26. He had a complete tear of his lateral meniscus repaired. He is out until at least the All-Star break.

ROTATION:

RHP James Shields

RHP Ian Kennedy

RHP Tyson Ross

RHP Andrew Cashner

RHP Odrisamer Despaigne

BULLPEN:

RHP Craig Kimbrel (closer)

RHP Joaquin Benoit

RHP Dale Thayer

RHP Kevin Quackenbush

RHP Brandon Maurer

LHP Frank Garces

RHP Shawn Kelley

RHP Cory Mazzoni

CATCHERS:

Derek Norris

Austin Hedges

INFIELDERS:

1B Yangervis Solarte

2B Jedd Gyorko

SS Clint Barmes

3B Will Middlebrooks

INF Alexi Amarista

INF Cory Spangenberg

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Justin Upton

CF Will Venable

RF Matt Kemp

OF Abraham Almonte