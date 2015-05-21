San Diego Padres - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - INSIDE PITCH

SAN DIEGO -- Among the questions for the Sa Diego Padres is who will be front-and-center.

As in, front of the lineup and playing center field.

Now that center fielder Wil Myers has landed on the disabled list with a bum wrist, which teammate takes his place?

A case could be made for the left-handed Will Venable against righties and the switch-hitting Abraham Almonte on some other nights.

“He has some on-base abilities, some speed and a little strength in that bat,” manager Bud Black said of Almonte.

But it was what Almonte did Tuesday night that still had Black talking.

Almonte had a two-strike bunt single to help fuel a game-winning, eighth-inning rally.

Ever done that before, Almonte?

“Not in the majors,” he said.

Black laughed.

“He pulled a rabbit out of the hat,” Black said.

Almonte got his fourth start in center on Wednesday against the Chicago Cubs. He went 0-for-5.

“All 30 teams are looking for a leadoff guy,” Black said. “They are not easy to find.”

Looking for Myers’ replacement sends the Padres’ focus to Venable and Almonte.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 20-21

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Cubs (RHP Kyle Hendricks, 0-1, 5.15 ERA) at Padres (RHP Odrisamer Despaigne, 2-2, 3.94 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--C Derek Norris’ defensive abilities were mentioned when he came over from Oakland in a trade. But through the spring and the season’s first 40 games, Norris has done well behind the plate. Offensively, there’s been little doubt he can hit. Norris, who had the game-winning double in Tuesday’s game, entered Wednesday’s outing with the most extra-base hits of any major league catcher and more than double than the next catcher, the Dodgers’ Yasmani Grandal (nine).

--RHP Brandon Morrow (shoulder) will have a bullpen session on Thursday. “We’ll see how it goes but he feels good,” manager Bud Black said. Morrow was among the team’s most consistent starters before his shoulder revolted and he landed on the DL on May 3.

--OF Will Venable continues to produce as of late, and that’s big after the injury bug bit the Padres. “He’s hit over .300 the last 10 games,” manager Bud Black said. “We need Will’s presence in the lineup now that Wil (Myers) and (Yonder) Alonso are out. And Will is always ready; he’s a good ballplayer.”

--1B Yonder Alonso (shoulder) could return to baseball activities in the next week or so, manager Bud Black said. Alonso not only was among the Padres hottest hitters before getting hurt, but he gives their lineup a rare left-handed hitter.

--C Austin Hedges continues to grow in his first stint with the big club. “He has good feet, a good arm and an ability to receive,” manager Bud Black said. “He has a certain maturity now and a coming of age as a player.” The Padres thought enough of Hedges that they released veteran Will Neives on May 4 to activate Hedges. Hedges has seen action in seven games and is hitting .154.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He gave us everything to win. We had the opportunity, but we just didn’t get the big hit.” -- Padres manager Bud Black, on RHP Tyson Ross after a loss Tuesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--1B Wil Myers (left wrist tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 11. There is no timetable for his return.

--RHP Brandon Morrow (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 3. He received a cortisone injection and played catch May 15.

--OF Melvin Upton Jr. (sesamoiditis in left foot) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A El Paso on May 18.

--RHP Josh Johnson (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 4. He was throwing from the mound in spring training, and threw a 40-pitch simulated game on April 28. He threw a bullpen session May 15, and he might be ready for a simulated game during the last week of May. He expects to be major-league-ready by late May or early June.

--1B Yonder Alonso (sore right shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 8. There is no timetable for his return.

--LHP Cory Luebke (Tommy John surgery in February 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 10. He threw a bullpen session for the first time this spring March 29 as he continues his comeback from a second elbow reconstruction operation. He hasn’t pitched in a major league game since the first month of the 2012 season. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--C Tim Federowicz (arthroscopic right knee surgery in March 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list March 26. He had a complete tear of his lateral meniscus repaired. He is out until at least the All-Star break.

ROTATION:

RHP James Shields

RHP Ian Kennedy

RHP Tyson Ross

RHP Andrew Cashner

RHP Odrisamer Despaigne

BULLPEN:

RHP Craig Kimbrel (closer)

RHP Joaquin Benoit

RHP Dale Thayer

RHP Kevin Quackenbush

RHP Brandon Maurer

LHP Frank Garces

RHP Shawn Kelley

RHP Cory Mazzoni

CATCHERS:

Derek Norris

Austin Hedges

INFIELDERS:

1B Yangervis Solarte

2B Jedd Gyorko

SS Clint Barmes

3B Will Middlebrooks

INF Alexi Amarista

INF Cory Spangenberg

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Justin Upton

CF Will Venable

RF Matt Kemp

OF Abraham Almonte