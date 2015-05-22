San Diego Padres - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - INSIDE PITCH

SAN DIEGO -- Matt Kemp is in a slump. No, this being California, Kemp is in a drought.

On Thursday, the Padres right fielder went 1-for-4 with two strikeouts against Cubs right-hander Kyle Hendricks in San Diego’s 3-0 loss. The first time the Padres faced Hendricks back on April 18 at Wrigley Field in Chicago, Kemp had two hits including a two-run homer.

Those happened to be the only two runs the Padres have ever scored against Hendricks. That was also the only homer Kemp has hit as a Padre.

The lack of homers was not an issue in April. Kemp batted .326 during the season’s first month with 16 RBIs and 16 runs in 23 games.

In May, however, Kemp is hitting .176 (13-for-74) with three doubles, six RBIs and seven runs in 19 games. He has struck out 19 times while drawing only one walk for a .187 on-base percentage and a .216 slugging percentage this month.

Hendricks struck out Kemp the first two times they faced off Thursday, giving Kemp five strikeouts in a span of six at-bats. On Wednesday, Kemp struck out with the bases loaded and one out and then with two on and two outs.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 20-22

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Padres (RHP Andrew Cashner, 1-7, 3.24 ERA) at Dodgers (RHP Zack Greinke, 5-1, 1.52 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Odrisamer Despaigne gave up two runs before he retired a hitter Thursday, and then he didn’t allow another run in his six-inning outing. He finished giving up six hits and two walks with six strikeouts, a major improvement over his two previous starts when he allowed 15 runs on 20 hits in a total of eight innings. In 14 career games at Petco Park, Despaigne has a 4-3 record with a 2.92 ERA.

--LF Justin Upton was 1-for-3 with a steal Thursday. His ninth steal is his most since he stole 18 bases in 2012. He is also the first player in the major leagues this season with 10 or more homers and nine steals. Upton is hitting .349 (29-for-83) in 23 home games at Petco Park this season with nine home runs, 22 RBIs and 23 runs. The nine homers equal the Padres record for home runs at Petco Park before the All-Star break.

--CF Will Venable, who went 1-for-3 Thursday, is hitting .367 (11-for-30) in his past 10 games. He has hit safely in seven of those contests.

--3B Will Middlebrooks had two of the Padres five hits in Thursday’s shutout loss. He is batting .333 (9-for-27) with a double and a homer over his past five games following an 0-for-20 drought.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I felt good, one pitch caused all the damage.” -- RHP Odrisamer Despaigne, who gave up a two-run homer to the second batter Thursday but didn’t allow another run in his six-inning outing as the Padres fell 3-0 to the Cubs.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--1B Wil Myers (left wrist tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 11. There is no timetable for his return.

--RHP Brandon Morrow (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 3. He received a cortisone injection and played catch May 15.

--OF Melvin Upton Jr. (sesamoiditis in left foot) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A El Paso on May 18.

--RHP Josh Johnson (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 4. He was throwing from the mound in spring training, and threw a 40-pitch simulated game on April 28. He threw a bullpen session May 15, and he might be ready for a simulated game during the last week of May. He expects to be major-league-ready by late May or early June.

--1B Yonder Alonso (sore right shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 8. There is no timetable for his return.

--LHP Cory Luebke (Tommy John surgery in February 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 10. He threw a bullpen session for the first time this spring March 29 as he continues his comeback from a second elbow reconstruction operation. He hasn’t pitched in a major league game since the first month of the 2012 season. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--C Tim Federowicz (arthroscopic right knee surgery in March 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list March 26. He had a complete tear of his lateral meniscus repaired. He is out until at least the All-Star break.

ROTATION:

RHP James Shields

RHP Ian Kennedy

RHP Tyson Ross

RHP Andrew Cashner

RHP Odrisamer Despaigne

BULLPEN:

RHP Craig Kimbrel (closer)

RHP Joaquin Benoit

RHP Dale Thayer

RHP Kevin Quackenbush

RHP Brandon Maurer

LHP Frank Garces

RHP Shawn Kelley

RHP Cory Mazzoni

CATCHERS:

Derek Norris

Austin Hedges

INFIELDERS:

1B Yangervis Solarte

2B Jedd Gyorko

SS Clint Barmes

3B Will Middlebrooks

INF Alexi Amarista

INF Cory Spangenberg

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Justin Upton

CF Will Venable

RF Matt Kemp

OF Abraham Almonte