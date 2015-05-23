San Diego Padres - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - INSIDE PITCH

LOS ANGELES -- With Wil Myers on the disabled list with a wrist injury, the San Diego Padres are in need of a good leadoff hitter.

Infielder Yangervis Solarte was at the top of the order Friday night against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Solarte went 1-for-4 with a strikeout. On Thursday, infielder Corey Spangenberg hit leadoff. He went 0-for-4. Spangenberg was hitless in 19 at-bats before getting a single Friday. He also was 1-for-4.

“With (Myers) out now, we’ve tried a couple of fellows,” Padres manager Bud Black said. “Again, these are lesser service time players. It’s a hard transition from the minor leagues to the big leagues, and specifically I‘m talking about (Abraham) Almonte and (Spangenberg). We don’t expect them to do Ricky Henderdon-type of leadoff work. But they’re capable of getting on base.”

Solarte is batting .272 with two home runs and 22 RBIs, Spangeberg is hitting .222 with two home runs and four RBIs and Almonte is at .185 with no home runs and one RBI.

“We’ll see what he can do, to give the lineup a little different look since we’re scuffling,” Black said.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 20-23

STREAK: Lost three

NEXT: Padres (RHP Ian Kennedy, 2-3, 6.75 ERA) at Dodgers (RHP Mike Bolsinger, 2-0, 1.04 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Andrew Cashner pitched well again, but had nothing to show for it in a 2-1 defeat by the Los Angeles Dodgers. Cashner, who didn’t figure in the decision, worked six solid innings allowing a run (unearned) on five hits. Cashner struck out three and walked one on 109 pitches (72 strikes). He is winless in three starts with an 0-2 record against Los Angeles this season.

--RF Matt Kemp remained in a hitting funk. Kemp went 0-for-3 with a walk in Friday’s loss. Kemp is 3-for-26 in his last 29 at-bats. He has only one home run this season.

--INF Cory Spangenberg also had trouble hitting his way out of skid, but he ended a hitless streak by going 1-for-4. Spangenberg entered Friday’s contest hitless in his last 19 at-bats.

--RHP Brandon Morrow is progressing well, manager Bud Black said. Morrow went on the disabled list May 5 with right shoulder inflammation. He is scheduled to throw a bullpen session either Saturday or Sunday. He could pitch a simulated game when the Padres visit the Anaheim Angels on Monday through Wednesday.

--OF Wil Myers continues to receive therapy and treatment for an injured left wrist, which put him on the 15-day disabled list May 19. There is no timetable for his return, manager Bud Black said.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Again, with Zack it’s a mix of pitches. He’s got a lot of weapons. He’s got a lot of different pitches to different areas. We were aggressive against him. You can’t get behind him. So, we came out firing early in the count. We squared some balls up, some balls were hit hard to their defense.” -- San Diego manager Bud Black, on Dodgers starter Zack Greinke after a loss Friday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--1B Wil Myers (left wrist tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 11. There is no timetable for his return.

--RHP Brandon Morrow (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 3. He received a cortisone injection and played catch May 15.

--OF Melvin Upton Jr. (sesamoiditis in left foot) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A El Paso on May 18.

--RHP Josh Johnson (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 4. He was throwing from the mound in spring training, and threw a 40-pitch simulated game on April 28. He threw a bullpen session May 15, and he might be ready for a simulated game during the last week of May. He expects to be major-league-ready by late May or early June.

--1B Yonder Alonso (sore right shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 8. There is no timetable for his return.

--LHP Cory Luebke (Tommy John surgery in February 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 10. He threw a bullpen session for the first time this spring March 29 as he continues his comeback from a second elbow reconstruction operation. He hasn’t pitched in a major league game since the first month of the 2012 season. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--C Tim Federowicz (arthroscopic right knee surgery in March 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list March 26. He had a complete tear of his lateral meniscus repaired. He is out until at least the All-Star break.

ROTATION:

RHP James Shields

RHP Ian Kennedy

RHP Tyson Ross

RHP Andrew Cashner

RHP Odrisamer Despaigne

BULLPEN:

RHP Craig Kimbrel (closer)

RHP Joaquin Benoit

RHP Dale Thayer

RHP Kevin Quackenbush

RHP Brandon Maurer

LHP Frank Garces

RHP Shawn Kelley

RHP Cory Mazzoni

CATCHERS:

Derek Norris

Austin Hedges

INFIELDERS:

1B Yangervis Solarte

2B Jedd Gyorko

SS Clint Barmes

3B Will Middlebrooks

INF Alexi Amarista

INF Cory Spangenberg

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Justin Upton

CF Will Venable

RF Matt Kemp

OF Abraham Almonte