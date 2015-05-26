San Diego Padres - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - INSIDE PITCH

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- One has more tenure than any other player on the San Diego Padres’ roster. The other ranks as one of their biggest offseason acquisitions. Together, outfielders Justin Upton and Will Venable are defying the team’s month-long trend of offensive silence.

While opposing pitchers have shut out the Padres six times this month, Upton has been batting .318 (27-for-85) with six home runs, four doubles and 21 RBIs. In his past two games, Upton is 4-for-8 with a double, a home run and six RBIs.

“He’s been taking the boys and putting us on his back, for sure,” right-hander James Shields said. “We need some other guys to step up, as well. But he’s been phenomenal. He’s an all-star caliber player.”

Upton, a two-time All-Star who came from the Atlanta Braves in a six-player trade, offered a simple reason for his success.

“I‘m getting the barrel to the ball a little more often,” he said. “I think that’s the biggest difference. I‘m hitting the pitches I should hit, and doing a better job of making better contact.”

Meanwhile, Venable has become a force since first baseman Yonder Alonzo went on the disabled list May 8. Venable, who ranks eighth on the Padres’ all-time list of games played, has hits in 10 of his past 14 games and is batting .400 (18-for-45) during that span to raise his average from .133 to a team-leading .293.

Despite the Padres’ recent offensive frustration, Upton believes that a lineup featuring himself, fellow outfielders Matt Kemp and Wil Myers and catcher Derek Norris will recover. All but Myers have been All-Stars, and Myers was the American League’s Rookie of the Year in 2013.

“Once everybody gets going,” Upton said, “it’s going to be pretty good for us.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 21-25

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Padres (RHP Odrisamer Despaigne, 2-3, 6.11 ERA) at Angels (RHP Matt Shoemaker, 3-4, 6.29 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LF Justin Upton continues to lead the Padres’ offense in May. Upton went 2-for-4 with a strikeout Monday night, and is now 4-for-8 in his past two games with a double, a home run and six RBIs. In 23 games this month, Upton has been batting .318 (27-for-85) with six home runs, four doubles and 21 RBIs.

--3B Will Middlebrooks recorded his fourth multi-hit game in his past six contests Monday night. Middlebrooks went 2-for-4 and scored a run in a 4-3 loss to the Los Angeles Angels. The third baseman also saved a run in the third inning when he leaped to make a backhanded, one-handed catch of Angels 1B Albert Pujols’ line drive with a runner at third base. Since breaking an 0-for-22 slump, Middlebrooks is batting .309 (13-for-42) in his past 11 games.

--1B Yangervis Solarte extended his hitting streak to four games Monday night. Solarte went 2-for-4, hit a double, scored a run and drove in another in the Padres’ 4-3 loss to the Los Angeles Angels. Solarte has three doubles in his past four games.

--CF Will Venable continued his strong hitting this month. Venable hit a two-run single in going 1-for 3 with a walk Monday night. Since 1B Yonder Alonzo went on the disabled list May 8. Venable has hits in 10 of his past 14 games and is batting .400 (18-for-45) during that span to raise his average from .133 to a team-leading .293.

--C Derek Norris experienced a frustrating night defensively Monday night against the Los Angeles Angels. Norris allowed a passed ball that resulted in an unearned run and saw three runners successfully steal bases. Angels 2B Johnny Giovatella stole his first base of season, with SS Erick Aybar and RF Kole Calhoun each getting his second. Aybar and Calhoun eventually scored after their steals.

--RHP Tyson Ross struck out four of the first five batters he faced Monday night on the way to finishing with seven strikeouts in six innings. Ross only conceded two runs and one walk, which was intentional, despite allowing 10 hits.

--RHP Odrisamer Despaigne seeks to break a three-game losing streak Tuesday night when he faces the Los Angeles Angels. In his past three starts, all losses, Despaigne has allowed 17 earned runs and 26 hits in 14 innings. Before that streak, the Cuban right-hander conceded just seven earned runs and 12 hits in his first 21 1/3 innings this season.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “If Trout gets a base hit, the first question is, ‘Why did you pitch to Trout?’ What would you have done?” -- Manager Bud Black, on the dilemma he faced in the bottom of the ninth inning Monday night. Black walked CF Mike Trout intentionally to load the bases with 1B Albert Pujols on deck. Pujols followed with a run-scoring single that gave the Angels a 4-3 win.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--1B/OF Wil Myers (left wrist tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 11. There is no timetable for his return.

--RHP Brandon Morrow (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 3. He received a cortisone injection and played catch May 15. He threw a 45-pitch bullpen session May 24 and is expected to throw a simulated game May 27 or May 28.

--OF Melvin Upton Jr. (sesamoiditis in left foot) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A El Paso on May 18.

--RHP Josh Johnson (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 23. He was throwing from the mound in spring training, and threw a 40-pitch simulated game on April 28. He threw a bullpen session May 15, and he might be ready for a simulated game during the last week of May.

--1B Yonder Alonso (sore right shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 8. There is no timetable for his return.

--LHP Cory Luebke (Tommy John surgery in February 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 10. He threw a bullpen session for the first time this spring March 29 as he continues his comeback from a second elbow reconstruction operation. He hasn’t pitched in a major league game since the first month of the 2012 season. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--C Tim Federowicz (arthroscopic right knee surgery in March 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list March 26. He had a complete tear of his lateral meniscus repaired. He is out until at least the All-Star break.

