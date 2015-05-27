San Diego Padres - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - INSIDE PITCH

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Brandon Maurer’s right arm was impressive enough for his first team, the Seattle Mariners, to use him as a starting pitcher -- he started 14 games for the Mariners in 2013.

But seven starts into the 2014 season, the Mariners moved him to the bullpen, and he has seemed to thrive ever since.

Maurer, acquired by the Padres from the Mariners for utility man Seth Smith during the winter, has excelled this season, pitching primarily as the Padres’ seventh-inning reliever.

With a scoreless inning Tuesday against the Angels, Maurer currently has a streak of 13 consecutive scoreless innings, covering 12 appearances. During the streak, opposing batters have hit .095 (4 for 42) against him. Overall, he’s 1-0 with a 1.96 ERA in 21 games.

“I think he found his early major league niche in the bullpen,” Padres manager Bud Black said. “He found it last year with the Mariners as a reliever and we’ve continued that role here. This guy has a good arm.”

Maurer, though, has not ruled out the idea of becoming a starter again, but said he won’t consider it until the offseason.

RECORD: 22-25

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Padres (RHP Andrew Cashner, 1-7, 2.89 ERA) at Angels (RHP Garrett Richards, 4-2, 2.98 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Andrew Cashner will start Wednesday against the Angels. Cashner has lost his last five decisions despite a 3.00 ERA during that stretch. Cashner has not gotten help from his defense, which has led to Cashner giving up 12 unearned runs, most in the majors. He is 0-0 with a 0.00 ERA in three career games (all in relief) against the Angels.

--RHP Brandon Maurer has a scoreless innings streak of 13 consecutive innings covering 12 appearances, and he hasn’t allowed a hit in any of his past five outings. Opposing batters are hitting just .152 (12 for 79) against him this season.

--RF Matt Kemp went homerless Tuesday -- again. Kemp, who has hit as many as 39 homers in a season (2011), has hit just one home run this season. It came more than a month ago, on April 18 against the Cubs. Kemp, though, had a two-out, three-run double in the 10th inning that snapped a scoreless tie and lifted the Padres to a 4-0 win. “I feel that I can still hit, I‘m still a good hitter,” Kemp said. “You just go through those stretches when things aren’t going your way. I think I hit that stretch, so the earlier the better. Get that out of the way and I can do some things to help this team win.”

--RHP Odrisamer Despaigne threw six scoreless innings against the Angels Wednesday but got a no-decision. He walked none, gave up five hits and struck out five. It was his best start since his first start of the season, when he allowed one run on two hits against the Diamondbacks on April 14.

--1B/OF Yonder Alonso (right shoulder bruise) will begin a minor league rehab assignment Wednesday with the Class A Lake Elsinore Storm and likely move to Triple-A El Paso on Friday. He could rejoin the big league club by the start of next week.

--1B/CF Wil Myers had tests performed on his left wrist Tuesday, which showed improvement. Myers has been out since May 11 because of tendinitis in the wrist. Myers, though, will continue to rest and will not start swinging a bat yet.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I’ve said before, baseball is a grind. You go through your ups and your downs and continue to come to the ballpark with a good attitude and try to work through it as a team.” -- RF Matt Kemp, who had a three-run double in the 10th inning that snapped a scoreless tie and lifted the Padres to a 4-0 win over the Angels Tuesday.

MEDICAL WATCH:

--1B/OF Wil Myers (left wrist tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 11. He had tests performed on his left wrist May 26, which showed improvement. Myers will continue to rest and will not start swinging a bat yet.

--RHP Brandon Morrow (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 3. He received a cortisone injection and played catch May 15. He threw a bullpen session May 24, and he is expected to throw a simulated game May 27 or May 28.

--1B Yonder Alonso (sore right shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 8. He will begin a minor league rehab assignment May 27 with Class A Lake Elsinore and likely move to Triple-A El Paso on May 29. He could rejoin the big league club by the start of next week.

--OF Melvin Upton Jr. (sesamoiditis in left foot) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A El Paso on May 18.

--RHP Josh Johnson (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 23. He was throwing from the mound in spring training, and threw a 40-pitch simulated game on April 28. He threw a bullpen session May 15, and he might be ready for a simulated game during the last week of May.

--LHP Cory Luebke (Tommy John surgery in February 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 10. He threw a bullpen session for the first time this spring March 29 as he continues his comeback from a second elbow reconstruction operation. He hasn’t pitched in a major league game since the first month of the 2012 season. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--C Tim Federowicz (arthroscopic right knee surgery in March 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list March 26. He had a complete tear of his lateral meniscus repaired. He is out until at least the All-Star break.

