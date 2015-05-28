San Diego Padres - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - INSIDE PITCH

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Bud Black is in his ninth season as the San Diego Padres manager, but the next month or so could determine if his tenure ends before the season does.

After getting off to a fast start at 10-5, the Padres struggled and fallen below the .500 mark at 23-25. They’ve had to endure injuries to key players like Wil Myers, Yonder Alonso and Brandon Morrow, but A.J. Preller, in his first full season as the Padres’ general manager, may not have the patience considering a busy offseason of upgrades and an increase of the payroll to $109 million.

Whether or not the Padres’ front office has the will to stick with Black remains an unknown. But it seems a given that the players in the clubhouse would like Black to stick around.

“He’s always told me he has my back no matter what,” Padres right fielder Matt Kemp said. “He has all of our backs. That’s what good about him. He always stays positive, and we need that especially when we’re going through some tough times.”

The Padres have had two winning seasons under Black -- 2007 and 2010 -- but never reached the postseason under his guidance. Black was named the N.L. manager of the year in 2010.

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 23-25

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Pirates (RHP A.J. Burnett, 4-1, 1.37 ERA) at Padres (RHP Ian Kennedy, 2-4, 6.11 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Ian Kennedy will start Thursday against the Pirates. Kennedy has lost each of his last three starts, giving up 13 earned runs in 15 2/3 innings. He is 0-2 with a 5.73 ERA in three career games (two starts) against the Angels.

--C Derek Norris has been the best catcher in the National League so far this season on both sides of the ball. He leads all NL catchers in extra-base hits (21), hits (47), RBIs (28) and doubles (17). Defensively, he leads all major league catchers in throwing out 14 would-be basestealers, which is already a career-best.

--OF Will Venable is hitting .625 (5-for-8) with runners in scoring position and two out, the best mark in the majors. He’s hitting .370 (20-for-54) in his last 16 games, raising his season average from .133 to .286.

--RHP Andrew Cashner gave up three runs on eight hits and one walk in seven innings, getting his first victory since April 19. Cashner has only two wins this season despite an ERA of 3.00. Before the Padres scored five runs for him Wednesday, they had averaged just 2.41 runs per game in his nine starts. “Cash has been pitching his butt off and we haven’t been scoring runs for him,” said third baseman Will Middlebrooks, who doubled, homered and drove in three on Wednesday. “We really wanted to get a ‘W’ for him tonight.”

--RHP Brandon Morrow, out since May 2 with an inflamed right shoulder, is scheduled to throw about 45 pitches of a simulated game Thursday afternoon. If all goes well, Morrow likely would need one or two minor league rehab starts before rejoining the Padres starting rotation.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Tonight was a big win for us. A couple guys swinging the bat really good right now, now’s the time that we roll. Big series win for us.” -- Padres RHP Andrew Cashner, after a win over the Angels on Wednesday.

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--1B/OF Wil Myers (left wrist tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 11. He had tests performed on the wrist May 26, and they showed improvement. Myers will continue to rest and will not start swinging a bat yet.

--RHP Brandon Morrow (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 3. He received a cortisone injection and played catch May 15. He threw a bullpen session May 24, and he was expected to throw a simulated game May 28.

--1B Yonder Alonso (sore right shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 8. He will begin a rehab assignment May 27 with Class A Lake Elsinore and likely will move to Triple-A El Paso on May 29. He could rejoin the big league club by the start of next week.

--OF Melvin Upton Jr. (sesamoiditis in left foot) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A El Paso on May 18.

--RHP Josh Johnson (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 23. He was throwing from the mound in spring training, and threw a 40-pitch simulated game on April 28. He threw a bullpen session May 15, and he might be ready for a simulated game during the last week of May.

--LHP Cory Luebke (Tommy John surgery in February 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 10. He threw a bullpen session for the first time this spring March 29 as he continues his comeback from a second elbow reconstruction operation. He hasn’t pitched in a major league game since the first month of the 2012 season. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--C Tim Federowicz (arthroscopic right knee surgery in March 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list March 26. He had a complete tear of his lateral meniscus repaired. He is out until at least the All-Star break.

ROTATION:

RHP James Shields

RHP Ian Kennedy

RHP Tyson Ross

RHP Andrew Cashner

RHP Odrisamer Despaigne

BULLPEN:

RHP Craig Kimbrel (closer)

RHP Joaquin Benoit

RHP Dale Thayer

RHP Kevin Quackenbush

RHP Brandon Maurer

LHP Frank Garces

RHP Shawn Kelley

RHP Cory Mazzoni

CATCHERS:

Derek Norris

Austin Hedges

INFIELDERS:

1B Yangervis Solarte

2B Jedd Gyorko

SS Clint Barmes

3B Will Middlebrooks

INF Alexi Amarista

INF Cory Spangenberg

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Justin Upton

CF Will Venable

RF Matt Kemp

OF Abraham Almonte