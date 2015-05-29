San Diego Padres - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - INSIDE PITCH

SAN DIEGO -- Ian Kennedy used the word “frustrating” nine times late Thursday night when talking about his pitching performance hours earlier against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

But San Diego manager Bud Black needed only two words to describe Kennedy’s -- and the Padres, for that matter -- season.

“Roller coaster,” said Black, who saw a string of nine straight quality starts made by Padres starters come to a halt with a major thud. Kennedy allowed seven runs on seven hits -- including three home runs -- in 3 2/3 innings.

“All his starts have been roller coasters,” said Black of Kennedy, who saw his ERA climb to 7.15. “This was a severe bump in the road. He got some pitches elevated and they didn’t miss them. Home runs usually come on pitchers mistakes.”

If so, the Padres are making a lot of mistakes. They allowed a major league-leading 66 homers in 438 1/3 innings -- which is an average of 1.36 per nine innings. Last year the Padres gave up 117 homers for the entire season. This year they are on a 218-homer pace.

James Shields has allowed a major league-leading 15 homers in in 62 1/3 innings. However, all but three of the home runs allowed by Shields have been solo shots and the other three were two-run homers.

Kennedy has allowed 12 homers in just 39 innings -- or 2.77 per nine innings. And those 12 homers have accounted for 23 runs.

“My command was all over the place tonight,” said Kennedy. Like he said nine times, “frustrating.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 23-26

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Pirates (LHP Francisco Liriano, 2-4, 3.86 ERA) at Padres (RHP James Shields, 6-0, 3.75 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--1B Yonder Alonso, who has been on the disabled list since May 8 with a bone bruise of the right scapula, could return to the Padres lineup next Monday. Alonso was 1-for-5 with three walks Wednesday and Thursday nights in his first two rehab game with high Class A Lake Elsinore. Alonso will transfer to Triple-A El Paso for three games starting Friday. When he was injured, Alonso was hitting .333 with a .427 on-base percentage -- both top-five figures in the National League.

--RHP Brandon Morrow threw a three-inning simulated game Thursday and is scheduled to begin a rehab assignment next Tuesday. Morrow has been on the disabled list since May 3 with shoulder inflammation. “I thought he threw well,” said Padres manager Bud Black after Morrow’s simulated game. “His fastball had carry and his secondary pitches had sharpness.” When he went on the disabled list, Morrow was 2-0 with a 2.73 ERA over five starts.

--LF Justin Upton was 2-for-3 with a walk and a stolen base Thursday night to become the first player in the major leagues with 10 homers (12 actually) and 10 steals this season. Upton is hitting .333 this month (32-for-96) with 23 RBIs in 26 games.

--3B Will Middlebrooks was 3-for-4 Thursday. It was his second three-hit game of the season and the 10th of his career. Middlebrooks is hitting .327 (18-for-55) over his last 14 games.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “My command was all over the place. It’s really, really frustrating.” -- Padres RHP Ian Kennedy, after a loss to the Pirates on Thursday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--1B/OF Wil Myers (left wrist tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 11. He had tests performed on the wrist May 26, and they showed improvement. Myers will continue to rest and will not start swinging a bat yet.

--RHP Brandon Morrow (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 3. He received a cortisone injection and played catch May 15. He threw a bullpen session May 24 and a simulated game May 28.

--1B Yonder Alonso (sore right shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 8. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Lake Elsinore on May 27, and he likely return to the lineup June 1.

--OF Melvin Upton Jr. (sesamoiditis in left foot) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A El Paso on May 18.

--RHP Josh Johnson (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 23. He was throwing from the mound in spring training, and threw a 40-pitch simulated game on April 28. He threw a bullpen session May 15, and he might be ready for a simulated game during the last week of May.

--LHP Cory Luebke (Tommy John surgery in February 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 10. He threw a bullpen session for the first time this spring March 29 as he continues his comeback from a second elbow reconstruction operation. He hasn’t pitched in a major league game since the first month of the 2012 season. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--C Tim Federowicz (arthroscopic right knee surgery in March 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list March 26. He had a complete tear of his lateral meniscus repaired. He is out until at least the All-Star break.

ROTATION:

RHP James Shields

RHP Ian Kennedy

RHP Tyson Ross

RHP Andrew Cashner

RHP Odrisamer Despaigne

BULLPEN:

RHP Craig Kimbrel (closer)

RHP Joaquin Benoit

RHP Dale Thayer

RHP Kevin Quackenbush

RHP Brandon Maurer

LHP Frank Garces

RHP Shawn Kelley

RHP Cory Mazzoni

CATCHERS:

Derek Norris

Austin Hedges

INFIELDERS:

1B Yangervis Solarte

2B Jedd Gyorko

SS Clint Barmes

3B Will Middlebrooks

INF Alexi Amarista

INF Cory Spangenberg

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Justin Upton

CF Will Venable

RF Matt Kemp

OF Abraham Almonte