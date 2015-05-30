San Diego Padres - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - INSIDE PITCH

SAN DIEGO -- Coincidences are rare in baseball. Even the smallest of decisions are usually made with a purpose.

Which raises this question.

Why did right-handed starter Brandon Morrow throw his three-inning simulated game Thursday afternoon -- hours before troubled starter Ian Kennedy made another disappointing start?

Might Morrow be in position to replace Kennedy in the rotation in 10 or 15 days?

The timing of the simulated game puts Morrow on the same time schedule as Kennedy. Morrow is scheduled to make his first rehab start next Tuesday on the same day that Kennedy is scheduled to make his ninth start of the season against the New York Mets at Petco Park.

Padres manager Bud Black said Morrow might need one, possibly two, rehab starts before he is ready to return to the rotation.

Morrow has been on the disabled list since May 3 with inflammation in his right shoulder. Over the first month of the season, Morrow was the Padres’ most effective starter. He was 2-0 in five starts with a 2.73 earned-run average. The Padres were 5-0 in games Morrow started.

On Thursday, Kennedy gave up seven runs on seven hits (including three home runs) and two walks in 3 2/3 innings. He is 2-5 on the season with a 7.15 ERA. He has allowed 44 hits and 14 walks with 37 strikeouts in 39 innings. He has also given up 12 home runs resulting in 23 runs.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 24-26

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Pirates (RHP Charlie Morton, 1-0, 2.57 ERA) at Padres (RHP Tyson Ross, 2-4, 3.84 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--C Derek Norris hit the sixth walk-off grand slam in Padres history Friday night and the first since Adrian Gonzalez connected on June 2, 2010 vs. the Mets. It was also the second grand slam of Norris’ career and his second walk-off homer. Norris is also the first player in major league history to hit a walk-off grand slam after striking out four times in the game.

--LF Justin Upton has hit in six straight games, going 10-for-22 (.455) with a double, a homer and eight RBIs. He is hitting .358 (19-for-53) over his last 15 games with a double, four homers, 13 RBIs and 11 runs scored.

--2B Jedd Gyorko was 2-for-3 Friday night and is hitting .273 (15-for-55) against left-handed pitchers this season. However, Gyorko is hitting only .154 (12-for-78) against right-handed pitchers. He is hitting .213 overall.

--RHP Craig Kimbrel retired the side in order for the first time in eight appearances since May 8 on Friday night. In 21 appearances this season, Kimbrel (1-1, 4.74 ERA) has retired the side in order only five times.

--1B Yonder Alonso began the second stage of his rehab assignment with Triple-A El Paso Friday night and is expected to return to the Padres on Monday. He has been on the disabled list since May 8 with a bone bruise to his right scapula.

--RHP Brandon Morrow came out of Thursday’s three-inning simulated game with no problems and will likely start a rehab assignment Tuesday. He has been on the disabled list since May 3 with inflammation in his right shoulder.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Walk-off wins are big boosters for clubs.” -- C Derek Norris, after hitting a two-out, walk-off grand slam to give the Padres a 6-2 win over the Pirates Friday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Brandon Morrow (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 3. He received a cortisone injection and played catch May 15. He threw a bullpen session May 24 and a simulated game May 28. He will likely start a rehab assignment May 2.

--1B Yonder Alonso (sore right shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 8. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Lake Elsinore on May 27, and he began the second stage of his rehab assignment with Triple-A El Paso May 29. He is expected to be activated June 1.

--1B/OF Wil Myers (left wrist tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 11. He had tests performed on the wrist May 26, and they showed improvement. Myers will continue to rest and will not start swinging a bat yet.

--OF Melvin Upton Jr. (sesamoiditis in left foot) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A El Paso on May 18.

--RHP Josh Johnson (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 23. He was throwing from the mound in spring training, and threw a 40-pitch simulated game on April 28. He threw a bullpen session May 15, and he might be ready for a simulated game during the last week of May.

--LHP Cory Luebke (Tommy John surgery in February 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 10. He threw a bullpen session for the first time this spring March 29 as he continues his comeback from a second elbow reconstruction operation. He hasn’t pitched in a major league game since the first month of the 2012 season. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--C Tim Federowicz (arthroscopic right knee surgery in March 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list March 26. He had a complete tear of his lateral meniscus repaired. He is out until at least the All-Star break.

ROTATION:

RHP James Shields

RHP Ian Kennedy

RHP Tyson Ross

RHP Andrew Cashner

RHP Odrisamer Despaigne

BULLPEN:

RHP Craig Kimbrel (closer)

RHP Joaquin Benoit

RHP Dale Thayer

RHP Kevin Quackenbush

RHP Brandon Maurer

LHP Frank Garces

RHP Shawn Kelley

RHP Cory Mazzoni

CATCHERS:

Derek Norris

Austin Hedges

INFIELDERS:

1B Yangervis Solarte

2B Jedd Gyorko

SS Clint Barmes

3B Will Middlebrooks

INF Alexi Amarista

INF Cory Spangenberg

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Justin Upton

CF Will Venable

RF Matt Kemp

OF Abraham Almonte