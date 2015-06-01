San Diego Padres - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - INSIDE PITCH

LOS ANGELES -- The San Diego Padres’ slumping offense came alive Sunday and now could get a boost soon. First baseman Yonder Alonso could start a minor league injury-rehabilitation assignment as soon as Wednesday.

Alonso has been out since suffering a bone bruise in his right shoulder May 7. But he began hitting in the batting cage Friday and is scheduled to take batting practice on the field with the team before Monday’s game at Angel Stadium. If all goes well, Alonso will start a rehab assignment with Class A Lake Elsinore on Wednesday.

“I was able to go through my routine,” Alonso said. “I was able to hit some balls off the tee and hit some balls off front toss. Day by day, I‘m increasing my (work)load.”

Alonso was the Padres’ leading hitter with a .333 average through 26 games. In his absence, Wil Myers moved to first base but also landed on the DL with tendinitis in his left wrist.

Yangervis Solarte became the every-day first baseman and started there 11 of the past 12 games. But he has gone 10 for 42 (.238) with only four RBIs in those games and the Padres are 4-9 since losing Myers from their lineup. They were shut out three times in eight games, totaling 13 runs in that stretch, before breaking out in an 11-3 win Sunday at Dodger Stadium.

“We don’t really have anybody swinging the bat consistently well,” Padres manager Bud Black said after his team was held to one hit Saturday. “We’re getting some singles when we get our hits, but we’re not really driving the ball. We’re not really squaring a lot of balls up.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 21-24

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Padres (RHP Tyson Ross, 2-4, 3.93 ERA) at Angels (RHP Jered Weaver, 3-4, 4.37 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LF Justin Upton tied a career high with six RBIs Sunday. Upton hit a grand slam and a two-run double in his first two at-bats before finishing 2-for-4 with two runs scored. In 22 games this month, Upton is batting .309 (25-for-81) with six home runs, four doubles and 21 RBIs.

--CF Will Venable matched a career best with four hits. Venable went 4-for-5 with a double and a walk, and scored three runs in Sunday’s 11-3 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers. Venable now has hits in nine of his past 13 games and is batting .381 (17-for-42) during that span to raise his average from .133 to a team-leading .292.

--RHP James Shields became just the second pitcher in team history to being a season with six consecutive wins. Andy Hawkins, who started 11-0 in 1985, was the first. Shields allowed only three baserunners in his first six innings Sunday and pitched 6 2/3 shutout innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers. In seven innings of work, Shields allowed three runs, five hits and one walk while striking out seven to move within one of the major leagues’ strikeout leader, Cleveland Indians RHP Corey Kluber. Shields also gave up his 15th home run of the season, most in the major leagues.

--3B Will Middlebrooks hit his fifth home run of the season, a solo drive in the third inning of Sunday’s 11-3 rout of the Los Angeles Dodgers. Middlebrooks finished 2-for-5 and has now gotten hits in seven of his past 10 games. During that span, Middlebrooks is batting .289 (11-for-38) with two home runs and two RBIs.

--2B Cory Spangenberg matched his career best with three hits Sunday. Spangenberg went 3-for-5, hit a double and scored a run. He entered Sunday’s game in a 1-for-26 slump.

--1B Yangervis Solarte extended his hitting streak to three games Sunday. Solarte went 2-for-5 with a double and a run scored. He was the only Padre with an active hitting streak entering Sunday’s game.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I think we’re a very good offense. Sometimes, it’s a matter of a little loss of focus and not getting good pitches. But you see what happens when we get good pitches to hit.” -- Padres LF Justin Upton on the Padres’ 20-hit attack against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday. The 20 hits tied a season best.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--1B Wil Myers (left wrist tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 11. There is no timetable for his return.

--RHP Brandon Morrow (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 3. He received a cortisone injection and played catch May 15. He threw a 45-pitch bullpen session May 24 and is expected to throw a simulated game May 27 or May 28.

--OF Melvin Upton Jr. (sesamoiditis in left foot) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A El Paso on May 18.

--RHP Josh Johnson (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 4 and was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 23. He was throwing from the mound in spring training, and threw a 40-pitch simulated game on April 28. He threw a bullpen session May 15, and he might be ready for a simulated game during the last week of May.

--1B Yonder Alonso (sore right shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 8. There is no timetable for his return.

--LHP Cory Luebke (Tommy John surgery in February 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 10. He threw a bullpen session for the first time this spring March 29 as he continues his comeback from a second elbow reconstruction operation. He hasn’t pitched in a major league game since the first month of the 2012 season. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--C Tim Federowicz (arthroscopic right knee surgery in March 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list March 26. He had a complete tear of his lateral meniscus repaired. He is out until at least the All-Star break.

ROTATION:

RHP James Shields

RHP Ian Kennedy

RHP Tyson Ross

RHP Andrew Cashner

RHP Odrisamer Despaigne

BULLPEN:

RHP Craig Kimbrel (closer)

RHP Joaquin Benoit

RHP Dale Thayer

RHP Kevin Quackenbush

RHP Brandon Maurer

LHP Frank Garces

RHP Shawn Kelley

RHP Cory Mazzoni

CATCHERS:

Derek Norris

Austin Hedges

INFIELDERS:

1B Yangervis Solarte

2B Jedd Gyorko

SS Clint Barmes

3B Will Middlebrooks

INF Alexi Amarista

INF Cory Spangenberg

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Justin Upton

CF Will Venable

RF Matt Kemp

OF Abraham Almonte