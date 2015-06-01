San Diego Padres - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - INSIDE PITCH

SAN DIEGO -- Wil Myers was happy and smiling.

Then again, Wil Myers is always happy and smiling.

The Padres’ center fielder was talking about road back to the field. He’s been on the disabled list since May 11 with tendinitis in his left wrist.

But Myers is making progress and here comes his smile again.

“Today I was a lot more comfortable,” Myers said.

After swinging at 30 pitches with a short back on Saturday, he followed that up with 25 swings off the tee and 20 soft-tosses. He still hasn’t swung his own bat, but that comes on Monday. He will take 40 swings off the tee which is bat.

“I excited about it,” Myers said.

So is manager Bud Black, but considering Myers’ history with balking wrists, Black is being cautious.

“We are going really slow,” Black said. “We are taking short steps.”

The short and long of it is the Padres have missed Myers’ production. When he got hurt, he was hitting .291 with 16 extra-base hits and 19 RBIs.

And while is Myers is upbeat, Black delivers the hard truth.

“There is no timetable for his return to game action,” Black said.

Myers’ response?

He just smiled.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 25-27

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Mets (RHP Jacob deGrom 5-4, 2.71) at Padres (RHP Andrew Cashner, 2-7, 3.00 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--C Derek Norris recorded his career-high 16th catcher-caught stealing in the first innings, which is tied for most in the major leagues with Toronto Blue Jays’ Russell Martin. “This was the first time I had seen him live,” Pirates manager Clint Hurdle said. “He’s a good player.”

--RHP Brandon Morrow (shoulder) will continue his rehabilitation assignment by starting on Tuesday for Double-A San Antonio. Manager Bud Black said the team will decide after that if Morrow will return to the club or have one more minor league start.

--OF Wil Myers (wrist) will ramp up his swinging routine by using his regular-sized bat when hitting 40 balls off the tee on Monday. But manager Bud Black said: “There is no timetable for his return to game action.”

--1B Yonder Alonso (shoulder) continues to play for Double-A El Paso and could be returning to the club next week. That could create some lineup problems for manager Bud Black, as he’s been riding utility player Yangervis Solarte’s hot bat by playing him at first and having him lead off.

--INF Will Middlebrooks has been moving around the infield of late, playing mostly third base but getting some occasional time at shortstop. Changing positions hasn’t hurt his bat as he continues to stay hot. He hit his seventh homer of the year on Sunday night and has hit safely in 12 of his last 17 games, going 20-for-65 (.308) over that span. His three RBIs on Sunday matched a season-high.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “When this all plays out and we move forward into the season, I think you’ll see things be a little more consistent on the offensive side.” -- Padres manager Bud Black, after a win over Pittsburgh on Sunday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Brandon Morrow (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 3. He received a cortisone injection and played catch May 15. He threw a bullpen session May 24 and a simulated game May 28. He will make a rehab start for Double-A San Antonio on June 2. Manager Bud Black said the team will decide after that if Morrow will return to the club or make one more minor league start.

--1B Yonder Alonso (sore right shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 8. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Lake Elsinore on May 27, and he began the second stage of his rehab assignment with Triple-A El Paso on May 29. He is expected to be activated during the first week of June.

--1B/OF Wil Myers (left wrist tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 11. He had tests performed on the wrist May 26, and they showed improvement. He will hit balls off a tee June 1. There is no timetable for his return to game action.

--OF Melvin Upton Jr. (sesamoiditis in left foot) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A El Paso on May 18.

--RHP Josh Johnson (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 23. He was throwing from the mound in spring training, and threw a 40-pitch simulated game on April 28. He threw a bullpen session May 15, and he might be ready for a simulated game during the last week of May.

--LHP Cory Luebke (Tommy John surgery in February 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 10. He threw a bullpen session for the first time this spring March 29 as he continues his comeback from a second elbow reconstruction operation. He hasn’t pitched in a major league game since the first month of the 2012 season. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--C Tim Federowicz (arthroscopic right knee surgery in March 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list March 26. He had a complete tear of his lateral meniscus repaired. He is out until at least the All-Star break.

ROTATION:

RHP James Shields

RHP Ian Kennedy

RHP Tyson Ross

RHP Andrew Cashner

RHP Odrisamer Despaigne

BULLPEN:

RHP Craig Kimbrel (closer)

RHP Joaquin Benoit

RHP Dale Thayer

RHP Kevin Quackenbush

RHP Brandon Maurer

LHP Frank Garces

RHP Shawn Kelley

RHP Cory Mazzoni

CATCHERS:

Derek Norris

Austin Hedges

INFIELDERS:

1B Yangervis Solarte

2B Jedd Gyorko

SS Clint Barmes

3B Will Middlebrooks

INF Alexi Amarista

INF Cory Spangenberg

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Justin Upton

CF Will Venable

RF Matt Kemp

OF Abraham Almonte