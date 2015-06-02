San Diego Padres - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - INSIDE PITCH

SAN DIEGO -- All managers have problems and some, hard to believe, are good ones.

Padres manager Bud Black is getting ready to wrestle with a dilemma and he’s not that upset about it.

With right-hander Brandon Morrow throwing the first of two rehabilitation assignments as he rebounds from a shoulder injury, the Padres will soon have six starters.

Might the Padres mimic the Mets and go with a six-man rotation?

“I don’t think so,” Black said.

So Black is getting ready for a juggling act, with the odd man out headed for the bullpen.

Morrow appears to be about 10 days away from returning, if his rehab stints go well.

What we do know is James Shields, Andrew Cashner and Tyson Ross aren’t going to be opening any bullpen gates.

That leaves Odrisamer Despaigne (3-3, 4.56 ERA) and Ian Kennedy (2-5, 7.15 ERA).

Despaigne is coming off one of his better games in beating the Pittsburgh Pirates on Sunday.

Kennedy is coming off one of his worst games, getting shelled by the Pirates his last time out.

But when looking at the versatility of their arms, Despaigne appears to be bullpen-bound.

Or maybe Kennedy comes up with an ailment and lands on the disabled list?

Odds are Despaigne, with an arm more suited for long relief, will relinquish his spot for Morrow.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 25-28

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Mets (RHP Noah Syndergaard 2-2, 1.82) at Padres (RHP Ian Kennedy, 2-5, 7.15 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--C Derek Norris recorded his career-high 17th catcher-caught stealing when he gunned down Daniel Murphy on the back end of a double steal. If Norris fails in throwing out Murphy, Ruben Tejada would have scored.

--RHP Brandon Morrow (shoulder) will continue his rehabilitation assignment by starting on Tuesday for Double-A San Antonio. Manager Bud Black said Morrow would have two starts, with the hope he throws about 60 pitches in the first one and in the 75-80 range in the second to stretch out his arm before he returns to the rotation.

--OF Wil Myers (wrist) hit about 40 balls off the tee and did some base-running drills. Myers has hurt his wrist in his career by sliding, and the coaches were working on him throwing his hands in the air when he hits the dirt. Manager Bud Black said Myers could take batting practice on Wednesday.

--1B Yonder Alonso (shoulder) hasn’t had any setbacks in playing his way back in shape in the minors. Alonso is expected to rejoin the Padres on Tuesday. Alonso will return to first base, which will cut into the playing time of Yangervis Solarte.

--C Austin Hedges got his sixth career start, after being called up from Triple-A El Paso on May 4. Hedges has always had the defensive skills but he’s still proving he can handle the bat at this level. Hedges was pegged as the team’s catcher of the future, but that was before it acquired All-Star Derek Norris. Hedges went 0-for-3 and is hitting .095.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It was a weird one. I thought I had some of my best stuff I’ve had this season. Some balls just fell in. Really, the main mistake was just the home run, I hung a slider.” -- Padres starter Andrew Cashner, who lasted just 4 2/3 innings Monday and was charged with six runs (five earned).

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Brandon Morrow (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 3. He received a cortisone injection and played catch May 15. He threw a bullpen session May 24 and a simulated game May 28. He will make a rehab start for Double-A San Antonio on June 2. Manager Bud Black said the team expects Morrow to make two rehab starts, and if there are no setbacks, he would rejoin the rotation.

--1B Yonder Alonso (sore right shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 8. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Lake Elsinore on May 27, and he began the second stage of his rehab assignment with Triple-A El Paso on May 29. He is expected to be activated on June 2.

--1B/OF Wil Myers (left wrist tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 11. He had tests performed on the wrist May 26, and they showed improvement. Myers did some sliding drills and hit more off the tee on June 1. He could take batting practice on June 3. There is no timetable for his return to game action.

--OF Melvin Upton Jr. (sesamoiditis in left foot) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A El Paso on May 18.

--RHP Josh Johnson (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 23. He was throwing from the mound in spring training, and threw a 40-pitch simulated game on April 28. He threw a bullpen session May 15, and he might be ready for a simulated game during the last week of May.

--LHP Cory Luebke (Tommy John surgery in February 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 10. He threw a bullpen session for the first time this spring March 29 as he continues his comeback from a second elbow reconstruction operation. He hasn’t pitched in a major league game since the first month of the 2012 season. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--C Tim Federowicz (arthroscopic right knee surgery in March 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list March 26. He had a complete tear of his lateral meniscus repaired. He is out until at least the All-Star break.

ROTATION:

RHP James Shields

RHP Ian Kennedy

RHP Tyson Ross

RHP Andrew Cashner

RHP Odrisamer Despaigne

BULLPEN:

RHP Craig Kimbrel (closer)

RHP Joaquin Benoit

RHP Dale Thayer

RHP Kevin Quackenbush

RHP Brandon Maurer

LHP Frank Garces

RHP Shawn Kelley

RHP Cory Mazzoni

CATCHERS:

Derek Norris

Austin Hedges

INFIELDERS:

1B Yangervis Solarte

2B Jedd Gyorko

SS Clint Barmes

3B Will Middlebrooks

INF Alexi Amarista

INF Cory Spangenberg

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Justin Upton

CF Will Venable

RF Matt Kemp

OF Abraham Almonte