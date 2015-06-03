San Diego Padres - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - INSIDE PITCH

SAN DIEGO -- So long San Diego, we promise to hurry back.

The San Diego Padres wrap up their homestead against the Mets on Wednesday, then hit the road.

Just maybe, they’ll find a big ol’ welcome mat.

The Padres’ first quarter of the season has been played against solid teams. That will change once the wheels go up.

Of the Padres’ first 54 games, 46 of them have been against teams with a .500 record or better. That’s the highest total in baseball, besting the New York Yankees by nine games.

The Padres get a break with their first series, a three-game set against the struggling Cincinnati Reds.

Then it’s a four-game series against the Atlanta Braves, a team which is right around the break-even mark.

While the Padres are disappointed with the start of their season, at least they aren’t buried. Consider the level of competition, the Padres remain striking distance of the first-place Los Angeles Dodgers, and even closer to a wild-card consideration.

But when returning to San Diego, the Padres climb right back up to the big-boy table with a three-game series against the National League West-leading Dodgers.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 26-28

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Mets (RHP Dillion Gee 0-2, 3.86) at Padres (RHP James Shields, 6-0, 3.69 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RF Matt Kemp continues to struggle as the Padres hope their center piece acquisition over the offseason wakes up in June. But Kemp was typical of the May Gray, which swallows up San Diego. He batted but .186 in May and his power was nearly non-existent as he didn’t hit a home run or a triple, restricted to three doubles. On Tuesday, he was hitless in four at-bats.

--RHP Brandon Morrow (shoulder) made a rehabilitation start on Tuesday for Double-A San Antonio. Manager Bud Black said Morrow will likely have one additional start, and if there are no setbacks, Morrow could rejoin the rotation next week on the team’s road trip.

--OF Wil Myers (wrist) continues to make progress after working in the cage off the tee. If all goes well, Myers could take regular batting practice on Wednesday and then he will be re-evaluated.

--1B Yonder Alonso (shoulder) came off the disabled list on Tuesday. Pleased with his hitting in his minor league games, the Padres immediately put him in the starting lineup and he responded with three hits.

--UTL Yangervis Solarte will see his time at first base be drastically reduced with the return of Yonder Alonso. Solarte had 25 starts at first in Alonso’s absence. Solarte needs a break as his May slash numbers weren’t that solid: .231/.278/.306.

--RHP Cory Mazzoni was optioned to Triple-A El Paso to make room for 1B Yonder Alonso. Mazzoni had a 10.29 ERA over 7 innings this season.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It makes a world of difference when you are ahead of guys. It allows you to do more things.” -- Padres RHP Ian Kennedy, after a win over the Mets on Tuesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Brandon Morrow (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 3. He received a cortisone injection and played catch May 15. He threw a bullpen session May 24 and a simulated game May 28. He will make a rehab start for Double-A San Antonio on June 2. Manager Bud Black said the team expects Morrow to make two rehab starts, and if there are no setbacks, he could rejoin the rotation on next week’s road trip.

--1B/OF Wil Myers (left wrist tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 11. He had tests performed on the wrist May 26, and they showed improvement. Myers did some sliding drills and hit more off the tee on June 1. He could take batting practice on June 3. There is no timetable for his return to game action, although he is gaining on that quickly.

--OF Melvin Upton Jr. (sesamoiditis in left foot) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A El Paso on May 18.

--RHP Josh Johnson (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 23. He was throwing from the mound in spring training, and threw a 40-pitch simulated game April 28. He threw a bullpen session May 15.

--LHP Cory Luebke (Tommy John surgery in February 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 10. He threw a bullpen session for the first time this spring March 29 as he continues his comeback from a second elbow reconstruction operation. He hasn’t pitched in a major league game since the first month of the 2012 season. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--C Tim Federowicz (arthroscopic right knee surgery in March 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list March 26. He had a complete tear of his lateral meniscus repaired. He is out until at least the All-Star break.

ROTATION:

RHP James Shields

RHP Ian Kennedy

RHP Tyson Ross

RHP Andrew Cashner

RHP Odrisamer Despaigne

BULLPEN:

RHP Craig Kimbrel (closer)

RHP Joaquin Benoit

RHP Dale Thayer

RHP Kevin Quackenbush

RHP Brandon Maurer

LHP Frank Garces

RHP Shawn Kelley

CATCHERS:

Derek Norris

Austin Hedges

INFIELDERS:

1B Yonder Alonso

2B Jedd Gyorko

SS Clint Barmes

3B Will Middlebrooks

INF Alexi Amarista

INF Cory Spangenberg

INF Yangervis Solarte

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Justin Upton

CF Will Venable

RF Matt Kemp

OF Abraham Almonte