San Diego Padres - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - INSIDE PITCH

CINCINNATI -- Airlines always tell passengers to book as early as possible for the best savings, but that’s not why the San Diego Padres were checking out Saturday’s flights to Las Vegas.

They were hoping that Wil Myers, sidelined since May 11 with a left wrist injury, would be ready to join Triple-A El Paso.

Myers, who hit .291 with five home runs and 19 RBIs over 32 games before his injury, reacted well to taking batting practice before Friday’s game, manager Bud Black said. If he continues to make progress on Saturday, the Padres already have a flight for him to Las Vegas, where he’ll meet Triple-A El Paso and play on Sunday.

“He’ll hit about noon,” Black said before Friday’s game. “If everything goes OK, we have a flight for him and he can play on Sunday. He’ll also play Monday and, most likely, Tuesday. We’ve got to get him playing and back in the groove. It’s a matter of getting at bats and getting his timing back.”

Black wouldn’t be surprised to see Myers, who made 28 starts in center field and 30 as San Diego’s leadoff hitter, come back quickly.

“There’s no set timing,” he said. “We’ll evaluate his at bats. My thought is he might not need as many at bats as some other players.”

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 28-28

STREAK: Won three

NEXT: Padres (RHP Andrew Cashner, 2-8, 3.46 ERA) at Reds (RHP Michael Lorenzen, 1-1, 3.06 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Brandon Morrow might be one more rehab start away from returning to the Padres, manager Bud Black said on Friday. Morrow, who has been on the disabled list since May 5 with right shoulder inflammation, is scheduled to start on Sunday for Double-A San Antonio. “We’ve got to get him to his pitch count,” Black said. “If he comes out of Sunday in good shape, we’ll have to reevaluate him.” Morrow was 2-0 with a 2.73 ERA in five starts before being sidelined.

--RHP Andrew Cashner will start Saturday for San Diego and RHP Odrisamer Despaigne is Sunday’s scheduled starter, manager Bud Black said before Friday’s game. The Padres wanted to give Despaigne an extra day of rest after he logged eight innings in his last start on May 31.

--C Derek Norris pushed his total of runners caught stealing to a career-high 18 when he nailed Brandon Phillips at third in the third inning. Norris went into the game leading the majors with 17 runners caught stealing.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It starts with pitching and defense, and that’s what we were able to do. Today was one of those days when we were clicking on all cylinders. It was just fun to watch and fun to play.” -- Padres Yonder Alonso, after a win over Cincinnati on Friday.

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Brandon Morrow (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 3. He received a cortisone injection and played catch May 15. He threw a bullpen session May 24 and a simulated game May 28. He made a rehab start for Double-A San Antonio on June 2. He will make a second rehab start with Double-A San Antonio June 7.

--1B/OF Wil Myers (left wrist tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 11. He had tests performed on the wrist May 26, and they showed improvement. Myers did some sliding drills and hit more off the tee June 1. He took batting practice on the field June 3 and could start a rehab assignment before the Padres return home from a seven-game road trip June 11.

--OF Melvin Upton Jr. (sesamoiditis in left foot) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A El Paso on May 18.

--RHP Josh Johnson (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 23. He was throwing from the mound in spring training, and threw a 40-pitch simulated game April 28. He threw a bullpen session May 15.

--LHP Cory Luebke (Tommy John surgery in February 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 10. He threw a bullpen session for the first time this spring March 29 as he continues his comeback from a second elbow reconstruction operation. He hasn’t pitched in a major league game since the first month of the 2012 season. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--C Tim Federowicz (arthroscopic right knee surgery in March 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list March 26. He had a complete tear of his lateral meniscus repaired. He is out until at least the All-Star break.

ROTATION:

RHP James Shields

RHP Ian Kennedy

RHP Tyson Ross

RHP Andrew Cashner

RHP Odrisamer Despaigne

BULLPEN:

RHP Craig Kimbrel (closer)

RHP Joaquin Benoit

RHP Dale Thayer

RHP Kevin Quackenbush

RHP Brandon Maurer

LHP Frank Garces

RHP Shawn Kelley

CATCHERS:

Derek Norris

Austin Hedges

INFIELDERS:

1B Yonder Alonso

2B Jedd Gyorko

SS Clint Barmes

3B Will Middlebrooks

INF Alexi Amarista

INF Cory Spangenberg

INF Yangervis Solarte

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Justin Upton

CF Will Venable

RF Matt Kemp

OF Abraham Almonte