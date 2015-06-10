San Diego Padres - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - INSIDE PITCH

ATLANTA -- The San Diego Padres had hoped to have Brandon Morrow back in their rotation by Friday. Now it looks like will be at least a month before they have the right-hander back.

Morrow, who had gotten off to an impressive start with the Padres before suffering shoulder inflammation, experienced discomfort during a second rehab outing with Double-A San Antonio on Sunday and returned to San Diego to be reexamined.

An MRI revealed no new damage, but Morrow will be shut down for a couple weeks. That means the rehab process will have to start all over again.

“This is a setback,” manager Bud Black said. “It’s the same area (of the shoulder), same feeling. No new sensation, but the same thing as the previous (pain).”

Morrow, who has been beset by injuries during his career, was the Padres’ most consistent pitcher before landing on the disabled list May 5.

The 30-year-old was 2-0 with a 2.74 ERA in five starts and appeared on the verge of finally realizing the promise he had once shown with Seattle and Toronto. Then the free-agent signee was sidelined again.

Over the past three years with the Blue Jays, Morrow has been placed on the DL with an oblique strain, an entrapped radial nerve in his forearm and torn tendon sheath in his index finger. He made only 16 starts the past two seasons.

He was slated to throw about 80 pitches Sunday, but left after throwing 49.

“We’ll have to take a little more time to get the shoulder calmed down,” Black said. “He probably won’t pick up a ball for a couple of weeks at least.”

With Morrow now gone until at least July, Odrisamer Despaigne will stay in the rotation rather than head to the bullpen and start Friday’s game against Los Angeles in San Diego.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 30-30

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Padres (RHP Tyson Ross, 3-5, 3.75 ERA) at Braves (RHP Williams Perez, 1-0, 3.55 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--CF Will Venable hit his fifth homer of the season and was 3-for-5 with two runs and two RBIs as he continued his hot hitting on the road Tuesday against the Braves. He has a .321 average away from Petco Park, but is batting .273 overall.

--RHP James Shields couldn’t hold a five-run lead in a bid for his eighth straight victory. The Braves scored five runs (four earned) in the sixth inning and Shields took a no-decision in the eventual 6-5 loss Tuesday. He tied a season low with 5 1/3 innings and gave up seven hits. Shields had allowed 10 runs total over his previous five starts.

--RHP Tyson Ross faces the Braves in Atlanta on Wednesday after picking up his first road victory of the season at Cincinnati last Friday. He worked five innings in the rain-shortened game, allowing five hits and two runs. Ross, who is 3-5 with a 3.75 ERA, has allowed three runs or fewer in his past seven starts, but suffered from a lack of run support.

--RHP Brandon Morrow will be shut down for a couple of weeks although an MRI revealed no new damage to his shoulder. He left his second rehab start with Double-A San Antonio on Sunday after feeling discomfort. Morrow was 2-0 with a 2.73 ERA in five starts for the Padres before going on the disabled list in mid-May because of shoulder inflammation.

--OF/1B Wil Myers hit a long home run in his second rehab game with Triple-A El Paso on Monday and will likely be activated before the weekend. He played center field in his first game and first base in this second, going 3-for-10. He was hitting .291 with five homers and 19 RBIs in 32 games through May 10 before going on the disabled list because of tendonitis in his left wrist.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I didn’t do the job. I’ve got to get better.” -- Padres ace James Shields, after Tuesday’s loss to the Braves.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Brandon Morrow (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 3. He received a cortisone injection and played catch May 15. He threw a bullpen session May 24 and a simulated game May 28. He made rehab starts for Double-A San Antonio on June 2 and June 7, but had to leave the second one in the third inning because of shoulder discomfort. He had an MRI in San Diego on June 8 and will be shut down for a couple of weeks.

--1B/OF Wil Myers (left wrist tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 11. He had tests performed on the wrist May 26, and they showed improvement. Myers did some sliding drills and hit off a tee June 1, and he took batting practice on the field June 3. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A El Paso on June 7. He will likely be activated before the June 13-14 weekend.

--RHP Josh Johnson (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 23. He was throwing from the mound in spring training, and threw a 40-pitch simulated game April 28. He threw a bullpen session May 15.

--LHP Cory Luebke (Tommy John surgery in February 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 10. He threw a bullpen session for the first time this spring March 29 as he continues his comeback from a second elbow reconstruction operation. He hasn’t pitched in a major league game since the first month of the 2012 season. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--C Tim Federowicz (arthroscopic right knee surgery in March 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list March 26. He had a complete tear of his lateral meniscus repaired. He is out until at least the All-Star break.

ROTATION:

RHP James Shields

RHP Ian Kennedy

RHP Tyson Ross

RHP Andrew Cashner

RHP Odrisamer Despaigne

BULLPEN:

RHP Craig Kimbrel (closer)

RHP Joaquin Benoit

RHP Dale Thayer

RHP Kevin Quackenbush

RHP Brandon Maurer

LHP Frank Garces

RHP Shawn Kelley

CATCHERS:

Derek Norris

Austin Hedges

INFIELDERS:

1B Yonder Alonso

2B Jedd Gyorko

SS Clint Barmes

3B Will Middlebrooks

INF Alexi Amarista

INF Cory Spangenberg

INF Yangervis Solarte

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Justin Upton

CF Will Venable

RF Matt Kemp

OF Melvin Upton Jr.