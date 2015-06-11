San Diego Padres - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - INSIDE PITCH

ATLANTA -- San Diego is hopeful a trip to the minor leagues will help get second baseman Jedd Gyorko pointed in the right direction.

Gyorko, mired in a season-long batting slump, was optioned to Triple-A El Paso on Wednesday. Gyorko was hitting .210 with two homers and 11 RBIs in 46 games, but had struck out 35 times in 119 at-bats.

“He’s been in the big leagues and he’s performed,” San Diego manager Bud Black said. “We felt that with Jedd in a platoon role, he wouldn’t get a lot of at-bats and we felt it would be better for him to get more at-bats.”

Gyorko had started 25 games, but has lost playing time with the emergence of Cory Spangenberg and the flexibility of Yangervis Solarte.

Gyorko broke into the lineup in 2013 and hit .249 with 23 homers and 63 RBIs. Those numbers dropped to .210 with 10 homers and 51 RBIs in 2014. The struggles continued this season.

Gyorko has been working on some mechanical issues with hitting coach Mark Kotsay. The Padres are hopeful the chance to play every day in the Triple-A level will help him return to form.

“It’s not easy,” Black said. “He’s been a part of our club for a couple of years. In the big picture, I think he’ll benefit and get his confidence back.”

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 30-31

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Padres (RHP Andrew Cashner, 2-8, 4.05 ERA) at Braves (RHP Julio Teheran, 4-2, 4.87 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Andrew Cashner will make his 13th start of the season. His last two starts have not gone well, having allowed 13 runs, 12 earned, over 10 1/3 innings. He’s 1-4 with a 5.10 ERA in his last seven starts. Cashner is 1-0 with a 5.40 ERA in two appearances, one start, against the Braves.

--RHP Tyson Ross (3-6) took the loss for the Padres on Wednesday. He allowed three runs on nine hits and two walks, with five strikeouts. Over his last eight starts (since the start of May), he is 2-4 with a 3.37 ERA (18 earned runs in 48 innings). The Padres are 5-8 in his starts.

--2B Cory Spangenberg had a career high-tying three hits on Wednesday. He had two doubles, his second career multi-extra base hit game. Over the last 18 games, Spangenberg is hitting .327 (17-for-52) with three three-hit games.

--OF Wil Myers will be activated and in the lineup on Thursday, manager Bud Black said. Myers has been on the 15-day DL since May 11 with left wrist tendinitis and has missed 28 games. He is batting .291 with five homers and 19 RBIs.

--RHP Nick Vincent was recalled from Triple-A El Paso. Vincent, who made the opening day roster, is making his third stint with the Padres. He is 0-1 with a 6.14 ERA in 7 1/3 innings. Vincent was 2-3 with a 3.32 ERA and 33 strikeouts in 21 2/3 innings in 19 games at El Paso.

--RHP Kevin Quackenbush was optioned to Triple-A El Paso. In 19 relief appearances, Quackenbush was 1-1 with a 3.10 ERA. He had 18 strikeouts and two walks in 20 1/3 innings.

--2B Jedd Gyorko was optioned to Triple-A El Paso. Gyorko was batting .210 (25-for-119) in 45 games. One of his biggest issues was strikeouts; he fanned 35 times. Gyorko started 25 games at second base for the Padres.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He made some pitches as crucial times, and they didn’t hit him hard. Their guy, Perez, had better results.” -- San Diego manager Bud Black, of RHP Tyson Ross, who allowed three runs on nine hits in Wednesday’s loss to the Braves.

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--1B/OF Wil Myers (left wrist tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 11. He had tests performed on the wrist May 26, and they showed improvement. Myers did some sliding drills and hit off a tee June 1, and he took batting practice on the field June 3. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A El Paso on June 7. He likely will be activated June 11.

--RHP Brandon Morrow (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 3. He received a cortisone injection and played catch May 15. He threw a bullpen session May 24 and a simulated game May 28. He made rehab starts for Double-A San Antonio on June 2 and June 7, but had to leave the second one in the third inning because of shoulder discomfort. He had an MRI exam in San Diego on June 8 and was shut down for a couple of weeks.

--RHP Josh Johnson (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 23. He was throwing from the mound in spring training, and threw a 40-pitch simulated game April 28. He threw a bullpen session May 15.

--LHP Cory Luebke (Tommy John surgery in February 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 10. He threw a bullpen session for the first time this spring March 29 as he continues his comeback from a second elbow reconstruction operation. He hasn’t pitched in a major league game since the first month of the 2012 season. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--C Tim Federowicz (arthroscopic right knee surgery in March 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list March 26. He had a complete tear of his lateral meniscus repaired. He is out until at least the All-Star break.

ROTATION:

RHP James Shields

RHP Ian Kennedy

RHP Tyson Ross

RHP Andrew Cashner

RHP Odrisamer Despaigne

BULLPEN:

RHP Craig Kimbrel (closer)

RHP Joaquin Benoit

RHP Dale Thayer

RHP Brandon Maurer

LHP Frank Garces

RHP Shawn Kelley

RHP Nick Vincent

CATCHERS:

Derek Norris

Austin Hedges

INFIELDERS:

1B Yonder Alonso

2B Cory Spangenberg

SS Clint Barmes

3B Will Middlebrooks

INF Alexi Amarista

INF Yangervis Solarte

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Justin Upton

CF Will Venable

RF Matt Kemp

OF Melvin Upton Jr.