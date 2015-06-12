San Diego Padres - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - INSIDE PITCH

ATLANTA -- The San Diego Padres have Wil Myers back at the right time.

The Padres return to San Diego to open a three-game series with the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday and they need to start making a move in the National League West.

Myers was one of the team’s key offseason additions and was missed while spending nearly four weeks on the disabled list because of tendinitis in his left wrist.

He can play both outfield and first base, giving manager Bud Black flexibility. It is what he can do offensively that is the most important, though.

When Myers went on the disabled list, he was hitting .291 with five homers and 19 RBIs in 32 games. He had had .340 on-base percentage and .493 slugging mark.

Myers was 0-for-5 with a walk and run scored as the Padres (31-31) finished a 4-3 road trip with a comeback 5-4 victory in 11 innings over the Atlanta Braves on Thursday.

“I‘m excited to be back,” Myers said.

He has some rust still to get off, though, and he has to play with his wrist heavily taped.

”I’ll have this taped for the next month and a half to two months, and I’ll be taping it every at-bat,“ Myers said. ”It’s more of a mental thing for me. I know when this tape’s on I definitely won’t feel anything.

“I know I can probably swing without tape and be fine, but I want to make sure that this tape is on. Mentally, it gives me the confidence to go out there.”

Myers was 5-for-15 in three rehab games with Triple-A El Paso, hitting a longer homer in one game and stealing two bases in another.

“My at-bats were really good,” he said. “I saw a ton of pitches, hit the ball hard. I was able to do everything that I needed to do to prepare to be back.”

The Padres, who must face reigning Cy Young winner Clayton Kershaw on Friday, have already played three series against the Dodgers and haven’t fared well. They have lost five of eight games, going 1-2 at Petco Park.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 31-31

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Dodgers (RHP Tyson Ross, 3-5, 3.75 ERA) at Padres (RHP Odrisamer Despaigne, 3-4, 4.72 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--3B Yangervis Solarte delivered a two-run single in the 11th inning Thursday to give the Padres a 6-4 victory over the Braves. He entered in the eighth and had a single as part of the Padres’ tying three-run inning. It was Solarte’s first multi-hit game since May 25 against the Los Angeles Angels. He was 5-for-42 with one RBI from then until Thursday.

--OF/1B Wil Myers returned to the lineup on Thursday after missing four weeks because of tendonitis in his left wrist. He went 0-for-5 with a walk and run scored against the Braves. He played center field and batted leadoff. Myers played three rehab games with Triple-A El Paso, going 5-for-15 with a home run and two stolen bases. He was hitting .291 with five homers and 19 RBIs in 32 games through May 10 before going on the DL.

--RHP Odrisamer Despaigne, given a rotation reprieve when Brandon Morrow had a setback in his injury rehab, will face the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday in San Diego. It will be his ninth start this season and the native of Cuba has also made four relief appearances. Despaigne had a strong outing in his last home start May 31, limiting Pittsburgh to a run over eight innings in a victory. He lost at Cincinnati on Sunday, giving up four runs over six innings.

--RHP Cory Luebke, trying to come back from two Tommy John elbow surgeries, threw a bullpen session before the Padres’ game in Atlanta on Wednesday and could make a rehab start for Class Lake Elsinore this weekend. He pitched for the first time in three years on Monday, working an inning during an extended spring training game in Arizona. Luebke has been sidelined since May of 2012.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It was a weird game.” -- Padres manager Bud Black, who was pacing the tunnel between the dugout and clubhouse for the pivotal later part of it, after Thursday’s win over Atlanta.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Cory Luebke (Tommy John surgery in February 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 10. He threw a bullpen session for the first time this spring March 29 as he continues his comeback from a second elbow reconstruction operation. He pitched one inning in an extended spring training game on June 8 and could make a minor league rehab start for Class A Lake Elsinore the weekend of June 12-14.

--1B/OF Wil Myers (left wrist tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 11. He had tests performed on the wrist May 26, and they showed improvement. Myers did some sliding drills and hit off a tee June 1, and he took batting practice on the field June 3. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A El Paso on June 7. He was activated June 11.

--RHP Brandon Morrow (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 3. He received a cortisone injection and played catch May 15. He threw a bullpen session May 24 and a simulated game May 28. He made rehab starts for Double-A San Antonio on June 2 and June 7, but had to leave the second one in the third inning because of shoulder discomfort. He had an MRI exam in San Diego on June 8 and was shut down until late June.

--RHP Josh Johnson (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 23. He was throwing from the mound in spring training, and threw a 40-pitch simulated game April 28. He threw a bullpen session May 15.

--LHP Cory Luebke (Tommy John surgery in February 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 10. He threw a bullpen session for the first time this spring March 29 as he continues his comeback from a second elbow reconstruction operation. He hasn’t pitched in a major league game since the first month of the 2012 season. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--C Tim Federowicz (arthroscopic right knee surgery in March 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list March 26. He had a complete tear of his lateral meniscus repaired. He is out until at least the All-Star break.

ROTATION:

RHP James Shields

RHP Ian Kennedy

RHP Tyson Ross

RHP Andrew Cashner

RHP Odrisamer Despaigne

BULLPEN:

RHP Craig Kimbrel (closer)

RHP Joaquin Benoit

RHP Dale Thayer

RHP Brandon Maurer

LHP Frank Garces

RHP Shawn Kelley

RHP Nick Vincent

CATCHERS:

Derek Norris

Austin Hedges

INFIELDERS:

1B Yonder Alonso

2B Cory Spangenberg

SS Clint Barmes

3B Will Middlebrooks

INF Alexi Amarista

INF Yangervis Solarte

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Justin Upton

CF Wil Myers

RF Matt Kemp

OF Melvin Upton Jr.

OF Will Venable