San Diego Padres - TeamReport

SAN DIEGO -- The Padres have a problem -- too many players at the same positions.

San Diego has three potential starting center fielders in Melvin Upton Jr., Will Venable and Wil Myers. And they have two potential starting first basemen in Yonder Alonso and Myers.

What they don’t have is a quality shortstop.

So it was very interesting Friday to see Alonso taking grounders at third base, Will Middlebrooks taking grounders at shortstop and Myers catching throws from both in pre-game drills.

Myers started at first Friday night in the opener of a three-game series against the Dodgers because Los Angeles’s starting pitcher was left-handed ace Clayton Kershaw -- giving the left-handed-hitting Alonso a night off.

But was the practice alignment a sign of a new alignment in the Padres future? “Possibly,” said Padres manager Bud Black.

Alonso played third through his freshman season at the University of Miami and has started a major league game at third. Middlebrooks was drafted as a shortstop before the Red Sox moved him to third base after drafting him out of high school.

Myers, meanwhile, is adept at moving between center and first ... and some thought he might be tested at third.

“If anyone can handle changing positions, it’s Wil Myers,” said Black. “Wherever we put him is fine with him. He needs the stimulation of moving around.”

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 31-32

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Dodgers (RHP Zack Greinke, 5-1, 1.92 ERA) at Padres (RHP Ian Kennedy, 3-5, 6.48 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Cory Luebke, who has had two Tommy John surgeries since he last pitched early in the 2012 season, will start and pitch one inning for Class A Lake Elsinore Saturday. Luebke, 30, was 3-1 with a 2.61 ERA after five starts and emerging as the Padres’ top pitcher when he injured his elbow. He had his first Tommy John surgery in 2012 and the second last season. Luebke has been in extended spring training in Arizona.

--LF Justin Upton went into Friday’s game accounting for 66 runs this season -- runs scored (39) plus RBIs (39) minus home runs (12) -- the fourth-highest total in the National League. Upton has a hand in 24 percent of the 274 runs scored by the Padres. Upton is also the only National League player with 12 steals and 12 or more homers.

--RHPs Brandon Maurer and Joaquin Benoit were unavailable Friday night after each worked an inning in two of the Padres’ last three games and five of the last seven. Maurer has allowed one run in 20 relief appearances dating back to the start of May. Over his last 21 innings, Maurer has allowed the one run on nine hits and four walks with 17 strikeouts -- an ERA of 0.43. Benoit has allowed two runs on four hits in his last 16, one-inning outings.

--RHP Craig Kimbrel’s save Thursday in the 11-inning game in Atlanta was his 15th straight save of his career in extra-inning games. The streak began after he blew his first extra-inning save opportunity with the Braves in May of 2011. Kimbrel’s streak is the longest since the Yankees’ Mariano Rivera converted 18 straight extra-inning save opportunities from 2001 through the end of his career in 2013.

--RHP Odrisamer Despaigne allowed two runs (one earned) in 6 1/3 innings Friday night and has a 2.24 earned-run average over his last five starts. He is 5-3 lifetime at Petco Park with a 2.66 ERA in 13 starts.

--SS Clint Barmes is hitting .423 (11-for-26) over his last eight games. He is hitting .306 (11-for-26) this season in 18 games at Petco Park.

QUOTE TO NOTE: ”Kershaw got better as the game went on. But we had a lot of good at-bats against him that drove up his pitch count. He was using his breaking ball and curve more than I can remember. -- Padres manager Bud Black, of Dodgers starter Clayton Kershaw, who gave up only one run Friday as Los Angeles defeated San Diego 4-3.

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Cory Luebke (Tommy John surgery in February 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 10. He threw a bullpen session for the first time this spring March 29 as he continues his comeback from a second elbow reconstruction operation. He pitched one inning in an extended spring training game on June 8 and will start and pitch one inning for Class A Lake Elsinore June 13.

--RHP Brandon Morrow (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 3. He received a cortisone injection and played catch May 15. He threw a bullpen session May 24 and a simulated game May 28. He made rehab starts for Double-A San Antonio on June 2 and June 7, but had to leave the second one in the third inning because of shoulder discomfort. He had an MRI exam in San Diego on June 8 and was shut down until late June.

--RHP Josh Johnson (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 23. He was throwing from the mound in spring training, and threw a 40-pitch simulated game April 28. He threw a bullpen session May 15.

--C Tim Federowicz (arthroscopic right knee surgery in March 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list March 26. He had a complete tear of his lateral meniscus repaired. He is out until at least the All-Star break.

