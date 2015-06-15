San Diego Padres - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - INSIDE PITCH

SAN DIEGO -- Has San Diego Padres outfielder Wil Myers re-injured the left wrist that kept him on the disabled list for 28 games from May 19-June 11?

That is the question circulating after Sunday’s 4-2, 12-inning loss to the Dodgers at Petco Park.

Myers didn’t start Sunday after making three starts since returning from the disabled list after being out with tendinitis in his left wrist. But he was in the on-deck circle apparently to pinch-hit in the bottom of the 11th.

However, after shortstop Alexi Amarista flew out to open the inning, Myers was recalled and Will Middlebrooks pinch-hit for pitcher Frank Garces and struck out.

After the game, Padres manager Bud Black was asked why Myers was recalled.

“That’s a fair questions and I will explain a little later,” said Black. “I don’t want to say yet publically.”

Black later explained it was a “strategic” decision.

But both Myers and Middlebrooks hit from the right side. And Myers is a superior hitter. Also, Myers’ left wrist wasn’t wrapped as it typically is. Has he re-injured the wrist? It just might be that he’s sore after playing three straight games (2-for-14) after not playing in almost a month.

When Myers first went on the disabled list he was hitting .291 through the season’s first 33 games with 10 doubles, five homers and 19 RBIs. He also led the major leagues with 28 runs scored. The Padres were 13-15 without Myers.

Stay tuned ...

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 32-33

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: A’s (RHP Jesse Hahn, 3-5, 3.84 ERA) at Padres (RHP Tyson Ross, 3-6, 3.81 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP James Shields was visibly unhappy at the end of a second straight start Sunday against the Dodgers at Petco Park. Shields was pulled in favor of reliever Joaquin Benoit after the Padres’ No. 1 starter had thrown only 86 pitches over seven innings, although he gave up a homer to the Dodgers’ Andre Ethier in the seventh to cut the Padres lead to 2-1. Shields allowed one run on five hits and three walks with six strikeouts over seven innings. Immediately after he departed, Benoit gave up the tying run and the Padres lost 4-2 in the 12th. Shields recorded his 100th strikeout of the season when he got Dodgers SS Jimmy Rollins swinging to end the second. Shields reached the 100-strikeout plateau in 82 2/3 innings, the quickest a Padres starter has reached 100 strikeouts in Padres history. The previous record was 90 innings shared by LHP Cory Luebke in 2011 and RHP Sterling Hitchcock in 1999. Closer Trevor Hoffman is the only pitcher in Padres history to reach 100 strikeouts faster than Shields and the reliever did it twice -- in 71 2/3 innings in 1997 and 80 2/3 innings in 1996.

--CF Will Venable was 2-for-5 with a walk Sunday and is hitting .303 (33-for-119) in 33 games since taking over as the Padres regular center fielder on May 8. Venable has hit .400 (10-for-25) against the Dodgers this season.

--RF Matt Kemp threw out Dodgers’ 3B Alberto Callaspo trying to score in the third inning. Kemp is tied for the National League lead with six assists. The Padres lead the National League with 14 outfield assists.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We talked in the dugout (after the seventh) and I thought it was time for him to come out. His secondary pitches were good but I felt he was losing a little bit of velocity off his fastball. So he and I worked through that decision.” -- Padres manager Bud Black, on pulling RHP James Shields after just 86 pitches in a loss to the Dodgers on Sunday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Cory Luebke (Tommy John surgery in February 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 10. He threw a bullpen session for the first time this spring March 29 as he continues his comeback from a second elbow reconstruction operation. He pitched one inning in an extended spring training game on June 8 and will start and pitch one inning for Class A Lake Elsinore June 13.

--RHP Brandon Morrow (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 3. He received a cortisone injection and played catch May 15. He threw a bullpen session May 24 and a simulated game May 28. He made rehab starts for Double-A San Antonio on June 2 and June 7, but had to leave the second one in the third inning because of shoulder discomfort. He had an MRI exam in San Diego on June 8 and was shut down until late June.

--RHP Josh Johnson (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 23. He was throwing from the mound in spring training, and threw a 40-pitch simulated game April 28. He threw a bullpen session May 15.

--C Tim Federowicz (arthroscopic right knee surgery in March 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list March 26. He had a complete tear of his lateral meniscus repaired. He is out until at least the All-Star break.

ROTATION:

RHP James Shields

RHP Ian Kennedy

RHP Tyson Ross

RHP Andrew Cashner

RHP Odrisamer Despaigne

BULLPEN:

RHP Craig Kimbrel (closer)

RHP Joaquin Benoit

RHP Dale Thayer

RHP Brandon Maurer

LHP Frank Garces

RHP Shawn Kelley

RHP Nick Vincent

CATCHERS:

Derek Norris

Austin Hedges

INFIELDERS:

1B Yonder Alonso

2B Cory Spangenberg

SS Clint Barmes

3B Will Middlebrooks

INF Alexi Amarista

INF Yangervis Solarte

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Justin Upton

CF Wil Myers

RF Matt Kemp

OF Melvin Upton Jr.

OF Will Venable