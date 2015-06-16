San Diego Padres - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - INSIDE PITCH

SAN DIEGO -- For the first time since 1992, the Padres on Monday morning fired their manager in the middle of the season.

Bud Black, who succeeded Bruce Bochy as the Padres manager before the start of the 2007 season, was dismissed by general manager A.J. Preller.

Black, 57, had a 649-713 record in eight-plus seasons.

Bench coach Dave Roberts will serve as the Padres’ manager until an interim manager for the rest of the season is selected later this week.

Preller said the interim manager would come from within the organization. Preller did not name any candidates, but the leading possibilities include Roberts, Triple-A El Paso manager Pat Murphy and hitting coach Mark Kotsay.

Preller said the permanent Padres manager won’t be named until after the season, although the interim manager will be among those considered for the job.

After acquiring such hitters as outfielders Justin Upton and Matt Kemp, catcher Derek Norris and third baseman Will Middlebrooks and pitchers James Shields and closer Craig Kimbrel last offseason, the Padres were expected to challenge for a playoff berth and the National League West division title this season.

However, they were 32-33 after losing two of three to the first-place Dodgers over the weekend. They were third in the division and six games off the pace. They were sixth in the NL wild-card standings.

“This is something we’ve been talking about for the last two weeks,” said Preller of the decision to relieve Black of his job.

Preller added that the final decision was made Sunday night after the Dodgers rallied from a 2-0 deficit after six innings to defeat the Padres 4-2 in the 12th.

Preller said Sunday’s loss did not factor into the decision.

”There were so many inconsistencies, ups and downs,“ Preller said. ”We’re second in the league in runs scored, but they came in bunches in some games and not others (the Padres have been shut out 10 times). We’re looking for more consistency.

“Bud has a lot of good qualities. Ultimately, it was the inconsistency and the frustration with that. When we decided Bud was not going to be the manager next year, we decided to make the change now.”

Black’s contract expires at the end of the 2015 season.

Preller said it was his decision to relieve Black.

“I‘m not looking to put the blame on anyone. ... I‘m not looking to blame Bud,” Preller said. “I want to avoid the blame game and get us to where we need to be ... playing the kind of game that we’ve seen in spurts.”

“You can’t get too emotional,” Padres pitcher Josh Johnson said before San Diego fell 9-1 to the Oakland A’s on Monday night. “I’ve been through this before, including three times in one season with the Marlins. If we had won more games, this wouldn’t have been an issue. It’s on us (the players) for not playing better and on me for not being healthy.”

Added Norris: “If you have any feel for what is going on, you are shocked. It is a business. Bud is a great person. He treated everyone with respect. Everyone is equally in shock. For me, the thing now is to keep everyone as focused as possible. It is a distraction.”

“I didn’t see this coming,” said outfielder Will Venable, whose entire major league career has been with the Padres under Black. “When you are focused on the game, you are out of touch with the big picture stuff. We will go about our business. I love Bud Black and what he meant to me personally. I‘m sorry. I also understand the needs of the front office.”

Added Upton, “We’ve got to move forward.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 32-34

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: A’s (LHP Scott Kazmir, 3-4, 2.79 ERA) at Padres (RHP Andrew Cashner, 2-8, 4.16 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--OF/1B Wil Myers returned to the 15-day disabled list Monday with a recurrence of pain in his left wrist. Myers played only three games since coming back after missing 28 games while on the disabled list from May 11-June 11 with tendinitis in the left wrist. He went 2-for-13 with five strikeouts during his brief return. Myers said he will seek a second opinion.

--RHP Cory Mazzoni was recalled from Triple-A El Paso to take OF/1B Wil Myers’ spot on the 25-man roster. Mazzoni was pressed into service Monday night, and he allowed five runs on four hits -- including a grand slam by Oakland C Stephen Vogt -- in one inning. Mazzoni has a 14.63 ERA in seven appearances over three stints with the Padres this season.

--SS Alexi Amarista went 1-for-2 with a walk Monday to extend his hitting streak to a season-high six games. He is 8-for-20 (.400) during the streak. In 12 games this month, Amarista is hitting .333 (12-for-36).

--CF Will Venable drove in SS Alexi Amarista with for the Padres’ lone run Monday. He is hitting .357 (10-for-28) with runners in scoring position this season. Venable is batting .346 (9-for-26) in his past six home games and .298 (37-for-124) since becoming the Padres’ regular center fielder on May 8.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It was a weird vibe coming into the clubhouse today. I can’t say enough about that man, he took me in at the low point of my career and believed in me.” -- RHP Tyson Ross, on Bud Black, who was fired as the Padres’ manager Monday. Ross subsequently went out and took the loss as San Diego fell 9-1 to the A‘s.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF/1B Wil Myers (left wrist tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 14. He was on the DL from May 11-June 11 with the same ailment. Myers said he will seek a second opinion.

--LHP Cory Luebke (Tommy John surgery in February 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 10. He threw a bullpen session for the first time this spring March 29 as he continues his comeback from a second elbow reconstruction operation. He pitched in an extended spring training game June 8. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Lake Elsinore on June 13.

--RHP Brandon Morrow (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 3. He received a cortisone injection and played catch May 15. He threw a bullpen session May 24 and a simulated game May 28. He made rehab starts for Double-A San Antonio on June 2 and June 7, but had to leave the second one because of shoulder discomfort. He underwent an MRI exam in San Diego on June 8 and was shut down until late June.

--RHP Josh Johnson (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 23. He was throwing from the mound in spring training, and threw a 40-pitch simulated game April 28. He threw a bullpen session May 15.

--C Tim Federowicz (arthroscopic right knee surgery in March 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list March 26. He had a complete tear of his lateral meniscus repaired. He is out until at least the All-Star break.

ROTATION:

RHP James Shields

RHP Ian Kennedy

RHP Tyson Ross

RHP Andrew Cashner

RHP Odrisamer Despaigne

BULLPEN:

RHP Craig Kimbrel (closer)

RHP Joaquin Benoit

RHP Dale Thayer

RHP Brandon Maurer

LHP Frank Garces

RHP Shawn Kelley

RHP Nick Vincent

RHP Cory Mazzoni

CATCHERS:

Derek Norris

Austin Hedges

INFIELDERS:

1B Yonder Alonso

2B Cory Spangenberg

SS Clint Barmes

3B Will Middlebrooks

INF Alexi Amarista

INF Yangervis Solarte

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Justin Upton

CF Will Venable

RF Matt Kemp

OF Melvin Upton Jr.