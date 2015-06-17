San Diego Padres - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - INSIDE PITCH

SAN DIEGO -- In looking for an interim manager for the San Diego Padres, general manager A.J. Preller wanted to find a man from within the organization who was not in the mold of the departed Bud Black.

The man Preller selected Tuesday morning to lead the Padres through at least the end of the season is in his sixth season in the Padres organization. But Pat Murphy is not cut from the same cloth as any other major league manager.

Until he joined the Padres organization six years ago, the 56-year-old Murphy was a college baseball coach with 15 seasons at Arizona State and before that at Notre Dame for seven seasons. Murphy took four teams to the College World Series, was the Pac-10 Conference Coach of the Year four times and the national Coach of the Year in 1998.

His final collegiate coaching line -- 1,000-457-4.

Murphy joined the Padres in 2010 as a special assistant to baseball operations. But he returned to the field to coach the short-season Class A Padres’ affiliate for two seasons before becoming the club’s Triple-A manager in 2013.

When Murphy got the call to report to San Diego Monday for a major league job, he was managing Triple-A El Paso. More exactly, he was driving in his car from El Paso to Albuquerque for a Pacific Coast League series.

At the time, Preller had made the decision to relieve Black. But he said he didn’t decide on Murphy as the successor until late Monday night.

“I was told at 7:44 this morning,” Murphy said three hours later after being introduced as the 17th manager of the Padres.

Murphy had no time to ease into his new position. The Padres played an afternoon game Tuesday afternoon -- indeed, when Murphy got the managerial job, he thought his first game was a night game.

“I didn’t even get a chance to eat the breakfast I ordered,” he said.

And Tuesday afternoon, the Padres departed on an eight-game, nine-day road trip -- which might work in Murphy’s favor. Being immediately on the road will give Murphy and his new team a chance to bond.

Murphy is a different cat. He admits that. His background is college baseball. And he’s known to be a bit high-strung at times.

“He’s an intense guy, but he’s mellowed quite a bit over the years,” said Milwaukee manager Craig Counsell, who asked permission from the Padres to talk to Murphy about a job on the Brewers coaching staff when Counsell got his job earlier this season.

The Padres said no . . . and now we know why.

”As a manager, I think he has a unique background,“ Counsell continued. ”It’s not the same background as the rest of us in professional baseball and I think that’s good. He’s got a very unique way of connecting with players. That’s his No. 1 strength.

“I think he’ll do a good job. Players respond to him. He’ll do a good job for sure.”

Murphy is in a unusual position. Preller said the Padres will conduct a search for a permanent manager at the end of the season. But if Murphy can get the Padres, who lost his opener to Oakland 6-5 Tuesday to slip to 32-35, into the playoffs it might be very hard for Preller to replace him with the fans, who haven’t seen a playoff game in a decade.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 32-35

STREAK: Lost three

NEXT: Padres RHP Odrisamer Despaigne (3-4, 4.38 ERA) at A’s RHP Jesse Chavez (2-6, 2.64 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Andrew Cashner’s struggles continued Tuesday as he allowed five runs on five hits and three walks in five-plus innings Tuesday. For only the second time this season, Cashner took a shutout into the fifth inning and allowed no hits and only one walk through the first 4 1/3 innings. But seven of the last nine hitters he faced reached base. He went from 0-for-13 superiority to 5-for-7 trouble, allowing a double, a two-run triple and a two-run homer. Over his last four starts, Cashner has allowed 21 runs on 31 hits and 12 walks in 22 innings, an 8.59 earned run average.

--1B Yonder Alonso was 2-for-4 Tuesday and is hitting .294 (15-for-51) in 15 games since coming off the disabled list (bone bruise of his right scapula). He has five multi-hit games since returning.

--SS Clint Barmes was 1-for-3 Tuesday to extend his hitting streak to seven games. He is batting .423 during the streak (11-for-26) and is hitting .414 (12-for-29) over his last 10 games.

--C Austin Hedges got his first career home run Tuesday with a 380-foot, third-inning line drive to left off A’s left-handed starter Scott Kazmir. Hedges was hitless since May 10 and in a 0-for-16 drought before homering. The homer was also the first extra-base hit of his career.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It hurts. I don’t take losing very well.” - Pat Murphy, on losing his first game as Padres manager.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF/1B Wil Myers (left wrist tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 14. He was on the DL from May 11-June 11 with the same ailment. Myers said he will seek a second opinion.

--LHP Cory Luebke (Tommy John surgery in February 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 10. He threw a bullpen session for the first time this spring March 29 as he continues his comeback from a second elbow reconstruction operation. He pitched in an extended spring training game June 8. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Lake Elsinore on June 13.

--RHP Brandon Morrow (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 3. He received a cortisone injection and played catch May 15. He threw a bullpen session May 24 and a simulated game May 28. He made rehab starts for Double-A San Antonio on June 2 and June 7, but had to leave the second one because of shoulder discomfort. He underwent an MRI exam in San Diego on June 8 and was shut down until late June.

--RHP Josh Johnson (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 23. He was throwing from the mound in spring training, and threw a 40-pitch simulated game April 28. He threw a bullpen session May 15.

--C Tim Federowicz (arthroscopic right knee surgery in March 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list March 26. He had a complete tear of his lateral meniscus repaired. He is out until at least the All-Star break.

ROTATION:

RHP James Shields

RHP Ian Kennedy

RHP Tyson Ross

RHP Andrew Cashner

RHP Odrisamer Despaigne

BULLPEN:

RHP Craig Kimbrel (closer)

RHP Joaquin Benoit

RHP Dale Thayer

RHP Brandon Maurer

LHP Frank Garces

RHP Shawn Kelley

RHP Nick Vincent

RHP Cory Mazzoni

CATCHERS:

Derek Norris

Austin Hedges

INFIELDERS:

1B Yonder Alonso

2B Cory Spangenberg

SS Clint Barmes

3B Will Middlebrooks

INF Alexi Amarista

INF Yangervis Solarte

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Justin Upton

CF Will Venable

RF Matt Kemp

OF Melvin Upton Jr.