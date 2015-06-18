San Diego Padres - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - INSIDE PITCH

OAKLAND, Calif. -- San Diego Padres center fielder/first baseman Wil Myers is scheduled to undergo surgery on his injured left wrist Thursday.

He is not expected to be able to resume baseball activities for eight weeks.

Myers, who has battled tendinitis, will have a bone spur in his wrist trimmed.

“I wouldn’t call it a shock, but obviously this kid’s special,” interim manager Pat Murphy said before San Diego’s 16-2 loss to the Oakland A’s on Wednesday. “That’s a big blow, and it’s obviously been a big blow. With that caliber of a player, it leaves the puzzle with a piece (missing). Everybody’s got to move a bit or step up a bit.”

Myers was on the disabled list from May 11 to June 10 with left wrist tendinitis. He was activated June 11 and played three games but returned to the DL on Monday. Myers received a second opinion Tuesday from a hand specialist in Scottsdale, Ariz.

The Padres acquired Myers from the Tampa Bay Rays on Dec. 18 as part of an 11-player, three-team trade.

Myers started 29 games in center field and five at first base. He hit .277 with 10 doubles, one triple, five home runs and 19 RBIs.

Will Venable made his 31st start of the season in center field Wednesday and went 0-for-4 with four strikeouts. Murphy said Melvin Upton Jr. also will see time at the position.

“Will Venable’s played very, very good,” Murphy said. “We’ve got other capable (outfielders). Melvin has played very well. You saw (Tuesday) he brought great energy.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 32-36

STREAK: Lost four

NEXT: Padres (RHP Ian Kennedy, 3-5, 5.84 ERA) at Athletics (RHP Kendall Graveman, 3-3, 4.22 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Odrisamer Despaigne (3-5) gave up six runs on eight hits over six innings Wednesday and took the loss as the Padres were routed 16-2 by Oakland. Despaigne struck out two, walked one and gave up a three-run homer with two outs in the first inning to Oakland DH Billy Butler. He is 1-5 over his past eight starts.

--SS Alexi Amarista hit a solo home run and made his major league pitching debut Wednesday in a 16-2 loss to Oakland. Amarista retired the only batter he faced in the eighth inning after the A’s scored seven runs on eight hits off RHP Cory Mazzoni. The home run was Amarista’s second of the season.

--3B Will Middlebrooks hit his ninth home run of the season Wednesday, a solo blast in a 16-2 loss to Oakland. Middlebrooks, who went 1-for-3, is batting just .233.

--C Derek Norris played his first game at Oakland since being traded by the A’s to San Diego during the offseason. He entered the game with 26 extra-base hits, the most by a catcher in the major leagues. Norris nearly homered in the second inning, but A’s LF Ben Zobrist caught his high drive on the warning track, a step in front of the fence. In the bottom of the second inning, Norris threw out speedy CF Billy Burns trying to steal second. Norris went 0-for-4.

--CF/1B Wil Myers is scheduled to undergo surgery on his injured left wrist Thursday, and he is not expected to be able to resume baseball activities for eight weeks. Myers, who has been battling tendinitis, will have a bone spur in his wrist trimmed. Myers was on the disabled list from May 11 to June 10 with left wrist tendinitis. He was activated June 11 and played three games before returning to the DL on Monday.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Let’s face it, we’re trying to get back in the game, and we pressed a little bit. This team has been through a lot in the last week. Not making excuses for them. I’ve been here a short time, but there’s things to really believe in.” -- Interim manager Pat Murphy, after the Padres fell to 0-2 on his watch with a 16-2 loss at Oakland on Wednesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF/1B Wil Myers (left wrist tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 14. He will undergo surgery June 18, and he won’t resume baseball activities before mid-August.

--LHP Cory Luebke (Tommy John surgery in February 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 10. He threw a bullpen session for the first time this spring March 29 as he continues his comeback from a second elbow reconstruction operation. He pitched in an extended spring training game June 8. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Lake Elsinore on June 13.

--RHP Brandon Morrow (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 3. He received a cortisone injection and played catch May 15. He threw a bullpen session May 24 and a simulated game May 28. He made rehab starts for Double-A San Antonio on June 2 and June 7, but had to leave the second one because of shoulder discomfort. He underwent an MRI exam in San Diego on June 8 and was shut down until late June.

--RHP Josh Johnson (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 23. He was throwing from the mound in spring training, and threw a 40-pitch simulated game April 28. He threw a bullpen session May 15.

--C Tim Federowicz (arthroscopic right knee surgery in March 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list March 26. He had a complete tear of his lateral meniscus repaired. He is out until at least the All-Star break.

ROTATION:

RHP James Shields

RHP Ian Kennedy

RHP Tyson Ross

RHP Andrew Cashner

RHP Odrisamer Despaigne

BULLPEN:

RHP Craig Kimbrel (closer)

RHP Joaquin Benoit

RHP Dale Thayer

RHP Brandon Maurer

LHP Frank Garces

RHP Shawn Kelley

RHP Nick Vincent

RHP Cory Mazzoni

CATCHERS:

Derek Norris

Austin Hedges

INFIELDERS:

1B Yonder Alonso

2B Cory Spangenberg

SS Clint Barmes

3B Will Middlebrooks

INF Alexi Amarista

INF Yangervis Solarte

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Justin Upton

CF Will Venable

RF Matt Kemp

OF Melvin Upton Jr.