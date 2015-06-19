San Diego Padres - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - INSIDE PITCH

OAKLAND, Calif. -- San Diego Padres interim manager Pat Murphy’s wait for his first major league ended Thursday with a 3-1 victory against the Oakland A’s at the O.co Coliseum.

After the game, Murphy’s players gave him a celebratory shower of cold beer, baby powder and shaving cream.

“It resonated with me when they brought me in the shower and dumped whatever they dumped on me,” a smiling Murphy said of his first victory. “I thought I was having a heart attack. I‘m not joking. The thought went through my head, ‘Isn’t this beautiful? You get your first major league win and you have a heart attack in the shower during the celebration.’ That’s truly what I was thinking.”

The Padres snapped their four-game losing streak and won for the first time since manager Bud Black was fired Monday.

Right fielder Matt Kemp said it was huge “to break the ice for everybody” with a victory.

“We needed to win this game right here,” Kemp said. “We’ve played pretty good baseball here and there, but last night was pretty tough. We needed to come back today and get a win.”

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 33-36

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Padres (RHP James Shields, 7-0, 3.59 ERA) at Diamondbacks (RHP Rubby De La Rosa, 5-3, 5.27 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Ian Kennedy (4-5) allowed just one run on four hits over six innings Thursday in a 3-1 victory against Oakland. He struck out four and walked one. Kennedy had his fourth straight strong start. During that stretch he has gone 0-2, allowed just seven earned runs, struck out 22 and walked four.

--RF Matt Kemp hit his fourth home run of the season Thursday, a solo shot with two outs in the fourth inning in a 3-1 win against Oakland. Kemp launched RHP Kendall Graveman’s 2-2 slider into the left field seats, giving the Padres a 1-0 lead and ending Graveman’s no-hit bid. The home run was Kemp’s second against the A’s in his past three games.

--C Derek Norris hit his eighth home run of the season and made his first career start at first base Thursday in a 3-1 victory against the Oakland A‘s, who traded him to San Diego during the offseason. Norris hammered a leadoff home run down the left field line in the sixth inning against A’s RHP Kendall Graveman. Norris made one previous major league appearance at first base, playing one inning for the A’s in 2013 against Seattle. On Thursday, Norris caught a pop fly in foul territory, cleanly fielded the only ground ball hit his way and did not commit an error in six innings at first base. He moved to catcher in the bottom of the seventh. Padres interim manager Pat Murphy said he wants to keep the power-hitting Norris in the lineup when his body needs a break from catching. Regular starting 1B Yonder Alonso started at third base for the second time this season.

--RHP James Shields will take a perfect 7-0 record into his 15th start of the season Friday night against Arizona. Shields has a 3.59 ERA with 104 strikeouts and 25 walks over 87 2/3 innings. Shields had a no-decision in his last start Sunday against the Dodgers. He allowed just one run on five hits over seven innings in a 4-2 loss, striking out six and walking three. He’s 2-1 with a 6.50 in three career starts against Arizona. Shields is 1-0 against the Diamondbacks this season, allowing five runs on six hits over six innings in a 6-5 victory on May 8.

--CF/1B Wil Myers underwent surgery Thursday in Scottsdale, Ariz., to remove a bone spur on his left wrist. He is expected to be sidelined for eight weeks before resuming baseball activities. Dr. Donald Sheridan performed the surgery.

--RHP Joaqun Benoit was not available out of the bullpen for his late-innings role Thursday against Oakland because of an illness. RHPs Shawn Kelley, Brandon Maurer and Craig Kimbrel combined to blank the A’s over the final three innings of a 3-1 victory. “He got up in the sixth or something and played catch a little bit but wasn’t feeling well so we made the decision to go with Kelly, Maurer and Kimbrel,” Padres interim manager Pat Murphy said.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It resonated with me when they brought me in the shower and dumped whatever they dumped on me. I thought I was having a heart attack. I‘m not joking. The thought went through my head, ‘Isn’t this beautiful? You get your first major league win and you have a heart attack in the shower during the celebration.’ That’s truly what I was thinking.” -- Dodgers interim manager Pat Murphy, after his first MLB victory on Thursday.

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Joaquin Benoit (illness) missed the June 18 game. He’s day-to-day.

--OF/1B Wil Myers (left wrist tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 14. He was on the DL from May 11-June 10 with the same ailment. Myers had a second opinion June 16 and underwent surgery June 18 to remove a bone spur. He is expected to be sidelined for eight weeks before he can resume baseball activities.

--LHP Cory Luebke (Tommy John surgery in February 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 10. He threw a bullpen session for the first time this spring March 29 as he continues his comeback from a second elbow reconstruction operation. He pitched in an extended spring training game June 8. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Lake Elsinore on June 13.

--RHP Brandon Morrow (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 3. He received a cortisone injection and played catch May 15. He threw a bullpen session May 24 and a simulated game May 28. He made rehab starts for Double-A San Antonio on June 2 and June 7, but had to leave the second one because of shoulder discomfort. He underwent an MRI exam in San Diego on June 8 and was shut down until late June.

--RHP Josh Johnson (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 23. He was throwing from the mound in spring training, and threw a 40-pitch simulated game April 28. He threw a bullpen session May 15.

--C Tim Federowicz (arthroscopic right knee surgery in March 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list March 26. He had a complete tear of his lateral meniscus repaired. He is out until at least the All-Star break.

ROTATION:

RHP James Shields

RHP Ian Kennedy

RHP Tyson Ross

RHP Andrew Cashner

RHP Odrisamer Despaigne

BULLPEN:

RHP Craig Kimbrel (closer)

RHP Joaquin Benoit

RHP Dale Thayer

RHP Brandon Maurer

LHP Frank Garces

RHP Shawn Kelley

RHP Nick Vincent

RHP Cory Mazzoni

CATCHERS:

Derek Norris

Austin Hedges

INFIELDERS:

1B Yonder Alonso

2B Cory Spangenberg

SS Clint Barmes

3B Will Middlebrooks

INF Alexi Amarista

INF Yangervis Solarte

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Justin Upton

CF Will Venable

RF Matt Kemp

OF Melvin Upton Jr.