San Diego Padres - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - INSIDE PITCH

PHOENIX -- San Diego interim manager Pat Murphy returned home Friday -- he lives in suburban Tempe -- after hearing from a flurry of well-wishers following his promotion on Tuesday. He put the number at texts at about 1,400, but one was special.

Bud Black, the man Murphy replaced, sent a congratulatory text on Thursday, after the Padres’ beat Oakland, 3-1, for Murphy’s first win.

“That makes your hair stand up,” Murphy said. “Buddy was tremendous to me. Buddy taught me. Buddy gave me access. This guy will be a friend for life. Clutch times like this. To go through what he went through and to text the interim manager? Class guy. I hope I can have those qualities.”

Murphy, 56, has landed on his feet after a highly successful, often tumultuous 15-year Arizona State career came to a close with his forced resignation following a two-year NCAA investigation that alleged recruiting violations and academic fraud. Murphy, who won 629 games and was a four-time Pac-10 Coach of the Year, was cleared of all improprieties but was reprimanded for treating NCAA investigators cavalierly.

“I was crushed,” Murphy admitted Friday. “I’d never had that. I couldn’t speak. I learned so much from growing through that. You think you are mature. You think you got it. Going through that experience, it cut me down to my core and really made me have to focus and do things I never had to do before. My son and my daughter got me through it. I have to be strong for them.”

Former ASU players and current major leaguers Ike Davis, Jason Kipnis, Mike Leake and Kole Calhoun are among those who have been in touch. So has former ASU basketball coach Herb Sendek and former ASU football coach Dirk Koetter. Oakland second baseman Eric Sogard, a former ASU infielder, sent a simple text to Murphy after he beat the Padres with a ninth-inning single Tuesday. “I‘m sorry,” it read.

Murphy said his early message to the Padres was simple: Play as one.

“We have to get into a higher level of competition,” Murphy said. “How to compete even better. How to give to your teammates. How important giving is. It sounds funny, but it’s real. You’re in a group setting. How much pain are you willing to go through in order to help out somebody else? It is a great feeling on the other side. There is a freedom on the other side when you give.”

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 33-37

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Padres (RHP Tyson Ross, 3-7, 4.02 ERA) at Diamondbacks (LHP Robbie Ray, 2-1, 1.09 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP James Shields made his 300th career start Friday, but he said early he knew even during his bullpen warmups that his stuff would not be a peak levels. He fell to 7-1 with his first loss of the season, 4-2, at Arizona. “It was a grind day,” said Shields, who lost his first regular-season game since Sept. 20, 2014 while with Kansas City. “Right out of the gates. Sometimes you don’t have your best stuff. There are a lot of times you have to pitch without your best stuff.” Shields was one of two major league starters who were at least 5-0 coming into the game, with Pittsburgh’s Charlie Morton, who is 5-0.

--1B/3B Brett Wallace, who played for interim manager Pat Murphy at Arizona State, was purchased from Triple-A El Paso on Friday. He grounded out in a pinch-hit appearance in the eighth inning. “He’s a lefty off the bench right now,” Murphy said. “He did his work down in El Paso and went after it the right way. Obviously I have a long history with Brett and trust him. It was a collective decision. We worked through it.” Wallace, 28 was hitting .298 with 13 doubles, eight homers and 37 RBIs for El Paso this season. “There are a lot of good memories,” Murphy said. “Brett Wallace was as a player in the Pac-10 around. He was clutch.” Wallace has 29 homers in parts of four major league seasons with Houston.

--RHP Cory Mazzoni was optioned to Triple-A Reno on Friday to make room for 1B/3B Brett Wallace on the roster. Mazzoni was 0-0 with 20.77 ERA in eight relief appearances with the Padres, giving up 23 hits and 20 earned runs in 8 2-3 innings. The move adjusted the Padres’ roster to 12 pitchers and 13 position players.

--LHP Eury De La Rosa was designated for assignment to make room for 1B/3B Brett Wallace on the Padres’ 40-man roster. De La Rosa, who began his career with the Diamondbacks, was 0-1 with a 5.00 ERA in 10 games at Triple-A El Paso after being acquired earlier this season from the Dodgers.

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Joaquin Benoit (illness) sat out June 18 and 19. He is day-to-day.

--OF/1B Wil Myers (left wrist tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 14. He was on the DL from May 11-June 10 with the same ailment. He underwent surgery June 18 to remove a bone spur, and he is not expected to resume baseball activities before mid-August.

--LHP Cory Luebke (Tommy John surgery in February 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 10. He threw a bullpen session for the first time this spring March 29 as he continues his comeback from a second elbow reconstruction operation. He pitched in an extended spring training game June 8. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Lake Elsinore on June 13.

--RHP Brandon Morrow (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 3. He received a cortisone injection and played catch May 15. He threw a bullpen session May 24 and a simulated game May 28. He made rehab starts for Double-A San Antonio on June 2 and June 7, but had to leave the second one because of shoulder discomfort. He underwent an MRI exam in San Diego on June 8 and was shut down until late June.

--RHP Josh Johnson (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 23. He was throwing from the mound in spring training, and threw a 40-pitch simulated game April 28. He threw a bullpen session May 15.

--C Tim Federowicz (arthroscopic right knee surgery in March 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list March 26. He had a complete tear of his lateral meniscus repaired. He is out until at least the All-Star break.

ROTATION:

RHP James Shields

RHP Ian Kennedy

RHP Tyson Ross

RHP Andrew Cashner

RHP Odrisamer Despaigne

BULLPEN:

RHP Craig Kimbrel (closer)

RHP Joaquin Benoit

RHP Dale Thayer

RHP Brandon Maurer

LHP Frank Garces

RHP Shawn Kelley

RHP Nick Vincent

CATCHERS:

Derek Norris

Austin Hedges

INFIELDERS:

1B Yonder Alonso

2B Cory Spangenberg

SS Clint Barmes

3B Will Middlebrooks

INF Alexi Amarista

INF Yangervis Solarte

1B/3B Brett Wallace

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Justin Upton

CF Will Venable

RF Matt Kemp

OF Melvin Upton Jr.