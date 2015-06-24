San Diego Padres - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - INSIDE PITCH

SAN FRANCISCO -- Rookie San Diego Padres manager Pat Murphy refused to take credit for a key sequence that led directly to his club’s win over the San Francisco Giants on Tuesday night.

However, Murphy wouldn’t deny he had played a role in the game’s dramatic turnaround, either.

Murphy was ejected in the eighth inning of the Padres’ 3-2, 11-inning win for arguing a check-swing strike call with plate umpire Fieldin Culbreth.

After receiving the heave-ho from Culbreth, Murphy spent several minutes jawing with the ump. All the while, Giants ace left-hander Madison Bumgarner, working on a shutout at the time, was cooling down on the mound.

Two pitches later, Padres outfielder Will Venable sliced a game-tying, two-run double.

“Did it work? Then it was tactical,” Murphy said of the delay. “You try to support your players. If it looked like (I was intentionally delaying the game), so be it.”

Afterward, it was hard to tell the manager had been kicked out of the game, a career first. He had reporters chuckling at several of his answers during the postgame interview.

“This is my first go-round,” Murphy responded with a straight face when asked about Bumgarner’s career-best, 14-strikeout performance. “That guy’s had some success?”

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 35-38

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Padres (RHP Ian Kennedy, 4-5, 5.43 ERA) at Giants (RHP Ryan Vogelsong, 5-5, 4.38 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Ian Kennedy pitched well in his first two outings in June. Then he really got on a roll. Kennedy will be coming off his best back-to-back efforts of the season when he takes the mound against the Giants on Wednesday. Kennedy had nearly identical statistical efforts against the Dodgers (one run on four hits in seven innings) and Athletics (one run on four hits in six innings) in his last two outings. He has allowed just seven earned runs in 24 innings (2.63 ERA) in his four June starts. Kennedy has pitched well against the Giants this season, allowing only one run in 9 1/3 innings (0.96 ERA).

--RHP Odrisamer Despaigne didn’t pitch well against the Giants on Tuesday night. That is, if you judge his performance by his previous efforts against the club. Despaigne entered the game having allowed just one earned run in 24 2/3 innings against San Francisco in his career. This time around, he allowed a whopping two in just five innings. Actually, the runs easily could have been ruled unearned. With a chance to escape the fifth inning unscored upon, Despaigne mishandled a slow roller in front of the mound, allowing Giants OF Gregor Blanco to reach base safely and San Francisco to score its first run. The play was ruled a hit, making both of the inning’s runs earned.

--INF/OF Alexi Amarista came off the bench to contribute what turned out to be the game-winning hit in the Padres’ 3-2, 11-inning win over the Giants on Tuesday night. That Amarista, one of the club’s hottest hitters, didn’t start the game was no surprise. Opponents rarely put left-handed hitters in the lineup against Giants LHP Madison Bumgarner. However, as soon as Bumgarner was gone, Amarista was called upon, summoned to play center field. He got two at-bats against the San Francisco bullpen, and he produced the difference-making single in his second trip to the plate.

--LF Justin Upton boarded the Padres’ team bus after Tuesday’s game against the Giants with a good feeling. After all, he contributed a single to the club’s 11th-inning uprising that produced a 3-2 win. But before that, Upton had nothing to be proud of. His first four at-bats, three against Giants ace LHP Madison Bumgarner, resulted in strikeouts. He had two strikes when he delivered the key hit against Giants RHP Hunter Strickland in the 11th.

--RHP Brandon Maurer combined with four of his mates to give the Padres six innings of shutout relief Tuesday in San Diego’s 3-2, 11-inning win over the Giants. For Maurer, his two shutout innings extended his streak of scoreless innings to 12 over 11 games. He was rewarded with his fifth win of the season. He is now 5-0.

--LHP Cory Luebke moved his rehab assignment to Double-A San Antonio on Tuesday, and he allowed two runs on a homer and two walks in one inning. He gave up one run in a total of three innings over three appearances for Class A Lake Elsinore the previous 10 days. Luebke is still working his way back from Tommy John surgery performed in February 2014.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “A lot of people did a lot of good things for us today. That’s how we have to play.” -- OF Will Venable, after the Padres’ 3-2, 11-inning win over the Giants on Tuesday.

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF/1B Wil Myers (left wrist tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 14. He was on the DL from May 11-June 10 with the same ailment. He underwent surgery June 18 to remove a bone spur, and he is not expected to resume baseball activities before mid-August.

--LHP Cory Luebke (Tommy John surgery in February 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 10. He threw a bullpen session for the first time this spring March 29 as he continues his comeback from a second elbow reconstruction operation. He pitched in an extended spring training game June 8. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Lake Elsinore on June 13, then moved his rehab to Double-A San Antonio on June 23.

--RHP Brandon Morrow (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 3. He received a cortisone injection and played catch May 15. He threw a bullpen session May 24 and a simulated game May 28. He made rehab starts for Double-A San Antonio on June 2 and June 7, but had to leave the second one because of shoulder discomfort. He underwent an MRI exam in San Diego on June 8 and was shut down until late June.

--RHP Josh Johnson (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 23. He was throwing from the mound in spring training, and threw a 40-pitch simulated game April 28. He threw a bullpen session May 15. Johnson cut short a June 15 rehab start after three pitches with tingling in his fingers. He is to have his most recent MRI read the week of June 22-28.

--C Tim Federowicz (arthroscopic right knee surgery in March 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list March 26. He had a complete tear of his lateral meniscus repaired. He is out until at least the All-Star break.

ROTATION:

RHP James Shields

RHP Ian Kennedy

RHP Tyson Ross

RHP Andrew Cashner

RHP Odrisamer Despaigne

BULLPEN:

RHP Craig Kimbrel (closer)

RHP Joaquin Benoit

RHP Dale Thayer

RHP Brandon Maurer

LHP Frank Garces

RHP Shawn Kelley

RHP Nick Vincent

CATCHERS:

Derek Norris

Austin Hedges

INFIELDERS:

1B Yonder Alonso

2B Cory Spangenberg

SS Clint Barmes

3B Will Middlebrooks

INF Alexi Amarista

INF Yangervis Solarte

INF Brett Wallace

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Justin Upton

CF Will Venable

RF Matt Kemp

OF Melvin Upton Jr.