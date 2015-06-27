San Diego Padres - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - INSIDE PITCH

SAN DIEGO -- Decision time could rapidly be approaching for the San Diego Padres.

The high expectations triggered by the offseason acquisitions of pitchers James Shields and Craig Kimbrel; outfielders Justin Upton, Wil Myers and Matt Kemp, and catcher Derek Norris have faded into the harsh reality of being closer to last place in the National League West than a playoff berth.

The Padres opened a five-game homestand Friday night coming off a 3-5 road trip that dropped them five games below .500 for the first time this season.

And after hosting Arizona and Seattle on this short homestand at Petco Park the Padres embark on a 10-game road trip to St. Louis, Pittsburgh and Texas that takes them into the All-Star break ... and the bewitching hour.

If the Padres aren’t closer to .500 by the All-Star break, do they look to jettison some of the expensive players that cost them a bunch of talent -- pitchers Jesse Hahn, Joe Ross, Matt Wisler; catcher Yasmani Grandal; infielder Jace Peterson, and center fielder Cameron Maybin.

And who goes?

Left fielder Justin Upton is a free agent at the end of this season. He would surely be a candidate. But how much is he worth as a short-term rental? Ditto for right-handed starter Ian Kennedy. And there doesn’t figure to be much interest in outfielders Kemp or Melvin Upton Jr., who are struggling with very high price tags.

The Padres are likely to keep Norris and Myers with an eye to the future. But they might part with another starting pitcher such as Andrew Cashner.

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 36-40

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Diamondbacks RHP Jeremy Hellickson (5-4, 4.94 ERA) at Padres RHP Andrew Cashner (2-9, 4.35 ERA).

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Josh Johnson will resume throwing soon after an MRI of his twice reconstructed elbow was “inconclusive” according to Padres manager Pat Murphy. “We are going to resume his rehab,” said Murphy. “They don’t know about the integrity of the ligament.” Johnson felt tingling in his fingers during a recent simulated game.

--C Derek Norris recorded his 24th caught stealing Friday night. The total is the highest in the Major Leagues this season and three times Norris’s previous career high. It is also tied for the fifth-most in Padres history before the All-Star break.

--1B Yonder Alonso was 2-for-3 with a RBI Friday night against Diamondbacks LHP Robbie Ray. The left-handed-hitting Alonso is batting .405 (15-for-37) against left-handed pitching this season. Alonso is also hitting .368 (7-for-19) during a five-game hitting streak.

--LHP Cory Luebke pitched a perfect inning using 11 pitches for Double-A San Antonio Friday night. He has now made five, one-inning appearances with one run allowed during his rehab assignment.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It was more about baserunning than pure speed.” -- Manager Pat Murphy, after INF Cory Spangenberg twice ran his way to runs in the Padres 4-2 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks in the opener of a three-game series Friday.

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Dale Thayer (strained right shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 17. The injury is not considered serious.

--RHP Brandon Morrow (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 3, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 24. He received a cortisone injection and played catch May 15. He threw a bullpen session May 24 and a simulated game May 28. He made rehab starts for Double-A San Antonio on June 2 and June 7, but had to leave the second one because of shoulder discomfort. He underwent an MRI exam in San Diego on June 8 and was shut down until late June. He threw long-toss June 23.

--OF/1B Wil Myers (left wrist tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 14. He was on the DL from May 11-June 10 with the same ailment. He underwent surgery June 18 to remove a bone spur, and he is not expected to resume baseball activities before mid-August.

--LHP Cory Luebke (Tommy John surgery in February 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 10. He threw a bullpen session for the first time this spring March 29 as he continues his comeback from a second elbow reconstruction operation. He pitched in an extended spring training game June 8. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Lake Elsinore on June 13, then moved his rehab to Double-A San Antonio on June 23.

--RHP Josh Johnson (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 23. He was throwing from the mound in spring training, and threw a 40-pitch simulated game April 28. He threw a bullpen session May 15. Johnson cut short a June 15 rehab start after three pitches with tingling in his fingers. He is to have his most recent MRI read the week of June 22-28.

--C Tim Federowicz (arthroscopic right knee surgery in March 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list March 26. He had a complete tear of his lateral meniscus repaired. He is out until at least the All-Star break.

ROTATION:

RHP James Shields

RHP Ian Kennedy

RHP Tyson Ross

RHP Andrew Cashner

RHP Odrisamer Despaigne

BULLPEN:

RHP Craig Kimbrel (closer)

RHP Joaquin Benoit

RHP Brandon Maurer

LHP Frank Garces

RHP Shawn Kelley

RHP Kevin Quackenbush

RHP Marcos Mateo

CATCHERS:

Derek Norris

Austin Hedges

INFIELDERS:

1B Yonder Alonso

2B Cory Spangenberg

SS Clint Barmes

3B Will Middlebrooks

INF Alexi Amarista

INF Yangervis Solarte

INF Brett Wallace

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Justin Upton

CF Will Venable

RF Matt Kemp

OF Melvin Upton Jr.