San Diego Padres - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - INSIDE PITCH

SAN DIEGO -- The face was familiar but the San Diego Padres are banking on the swing being different.

Second baseman Jedd Gyorko returned to the Padres on Tuesday after being shipped out to Triple-A El Paso on June 10.

Gyorko, who led the Padres in RBIs in his first two years, was on the farm hoping something good would sprout regarding his swing.

He was demoted after batting but .210 to start this season. This was one season removed from another slow beginning and him batting injuries in hitting .210, although no Padres eclipsed his 51 RBIs.

“I believe in Jedd,” Padres interim manager Pat Murphy said.

Gyorko, who the team gave a $35 million contract extension early last season, wasn’t bummed about being sent down.

“When they called me in, I can’t say I was shocked because I hadn’t played in 12-13 days,” Gyorko said. “All I wanted to do was to get more playing time. That would give me an opportunity to show them what I can do.”

But Gyorko being summoned had more to do with a need. Second baseman Cory Spangenberg was placed on the disabled list with a bum knee which punched Gyorko’s ticket from El Paso to San Diego.

“I don’t want to talk mechanics,” Gyorko said about any swing changes. “I just wanted to play every day and get back to the level where I know what I‘m capable of.”

Murphy, who coached Gyoko in the minors, is confident Gyorko will be a better player going forward.

“The bottom line is I’ve believed in him since I’ve known him,” Murphy said. “And I believe he will do well.”

But it didn’t come in Gyorko’s first game back. Gyorko was hitless in three at-bats and booted a ground ball.

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 37-42

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Mariners (RHP Taijuan Walker 6-6, 4.64 ERA) at Padres (RHP James Shields, 7-2, 4.24 ERA ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--INF/OF Yangervis Solarte is heating up again. After a hot start, then a cool period, Solarte has hit safely in three of his past four games, going six for 13 with three doubles, two RBIs and run scored. With Cory Spangenberg going on the DL and Jedd Gyorko’s inconsistent play, Solarte will see plenty of playing time going forward.

--RHP Joaquin Benoit was unavailable for portions of the recent road trip with arm fatigue. But he has rebounded and has allowed just three runs to score in his last 21 outings since May 3. His arm is fine and he is available.

--OF Wil Myers is nowhere close to coming back after undergoing wrist surgery earlier this month. But there he was playing catch before the game -- before someone told on him. He returned later to play catch, but only while wearing a heavy brace. There are no guarantees Myers will play again this year.

--2B Cory Spangenberg was having a good first-half in wrestling the starting job away from Jedd Gyorko. But Spangenberg hurt his knee on Sunday and is down for 15 days. Manager Pat Murphy said he’s hopeful Spangenberg will be ready to go when he is eligible to return.

--INF Will Middlebrooks is still slowed by a sprained ankle but he did pinch hit and made an out on Tuesday. Middlebrooks rolled his ankle on Sunday when stepping on equipment in the on-deck circle.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Hats off to the kid. He did great. We couldn’t get a pattern on him.” -- Padres interim manager Pat Murphy, on Mariners LHP Mike Montgomery after a loss on Tuesday.

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--2B Cory Spangenberg (left knee contusion) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 28

--3B Will Middlebrooks (sore left ankle) was hurt June 28 and sat out June 29. He came on as a pinch hitter June 30. He is day-to-day.

--RHP Dale Thayer (strained right shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 17. The injury is not considered serious.

--RHP Brandon Morrow (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 3, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 24. He received a cortisone injection and played catch May 15. He threw a bullpen session May 24 and a simulated game May 28. He made rehab starts for Double-A San Antonio on June 2 and June 7, but had to leave the second one because of shoulder discomfort. He underwent an MRI exam in San Diego on June 8 and was shut down until late June. He threw long-toss June 23.

--OF/1B Wil Myers (left wrist tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 14. He was on the DL from May 11-June 10 with the same ailment. He underwent surgery June 18 to remove a bone spur, and he is not expected to resume baseball activities before mid-August.

--LHP Cory Luebke (Tommy John surgery in February 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 10. He threw a bullpen session for the first time this spring March 29 as he continues his comeback from a second elbow reconstruction operation. He pitched in an extended spring training game June 8. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Lake Elsinore on June 13, moved his rehab to Double-A San Antonio on June 23 and moved to Triple-A El Paso on June 30.

--RHP Josh Johnson (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 23. He was throwing from the mound in spring training, and threw a 40-pitch simulated game April 28. He threw a bullpen session May 15. Johnson cut short a June 15 rehab start after three pitches with tingling in his fingers.

--C Tim Federowicz (arthroscopic right knee surgery in March 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list March 26. He had a complete tear of his lateral meniscus repaired. He is out until at least the All-Star break.

ROTATION:

RHP James Shields

RHP Ian Kennedy

RHP Tyson Ross

RHP Andrew Cashner

RHP Odrisamer Despaigne

BULLPEN:

RHP Craig Kimbrel (closer)

RHP Joaquin Benoit

RHP Brandon Maurer

LHP Frank Garces

RHP Shawn Kelley

RHP Kevin Quackenbush

RHP Marcos Mateo

CATCHERS:

Derek Norris

Austin Hedges

INFIELDERS:

1B Yonder Alonso

2B Jedd Gyorko

SS Clint Barmes

3B Will Middlebrooks

INF Alexi Amarista

INF Yangervis Solarte

INF Brett Wallace

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Justin Upton

CF Will Venable

RF Matt Kemp

OF Melvin Upton Jr.