San Diego Padres - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - INSIDE PITCH

SAN DIEGO -- “This was not a pretty one,” was how interim Padres manager Pat Murphy summed up his club’s 7-0 loss to Seattle Wednesday.

And Murphy realizes the Padres’ plight could get worse going into the All-Star break.

The Padres, who are 5-9 under Murphy since he succeeded Bud Black, are on the road at St. Louis, Pittsburgh and Texas going into the All-Star break.

Wednesday’s third straight loss dropped the Padres of once “high expectations” to six games under .500 for the first time this season.

And as the go/no-go trading deadline of July 31 rapidly approaches, the Padres are looking more like sellers than buyers.

”We have work to do and there are no breaks,“ said Murphy. ”The next

10 games can make the season. I refuse to say it will break the season.

There are things that have to change. Guys are letting the outside expectations affect them.”

“We have to develop a better offensive approach and stick to it,”

said Murphy. ”It’s been an eye-opening, learning experience.

”What surprised me is how tense everyone is. Then it dawned on me that this is their livelihood. Hopefully, they’ll say enough of this.

There are things that have to change.”

Murphy was asked about the booing that built during the game. “These fans deserve good baseball,” said Murphy. “If they want to boo, they should boo.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 37-43

STREAK: Lost three

NEXT: Padres (RHP Tyson Ross, 5-7, 3.57 ERA) at Cardinals (LHP Tim Cooney, 0-0, 11.57 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP James Shields has been the losing pitcher in each of his last three starts after opening the season with a 7-0 record. Over those three starts, Shields has allowed 13 runs on 15 hits and 10 strikeouts in 16 2/3 innings for a 7.02 earned run average. Over the three starts, Shields ERA has climbed from 3.59 to 4.14. Shields threw 117 pitches in 6 2/3 innings Wednesday, the most by a Padres pitcher since RHP Odrisamer Despaigne threw 123 last July 20.

--RHP Colin Rea was promoted from Double-A San Antonio to Triple-A El Paso Wednesday. Rea, who has been named to the Team USA in the Futures Game, was 3-2 with a Texas League-leading 1.08 earned run average in 12 starts.

--3B Yangervis Solarte has hit safely in four of his last five games and had two of the Padres four hits against the Mariners Tuesday and Wednesday. Solarte is 7-for-12 in the five games with four doubles and two multi-hit games.

--1B Yonder Alonso had one of the Padres’ three hits Wednesday afternoon and is hitting .300 (15-for-50) over his last 14 games. Alonso is hitting .289 (28-for-97) since returning from the disabled list on June 2.

--3B Will Middlebrooks was again unable to start Wednesday afternoon after rolling his left ankle when stepping on a bat in the visiting on-deck circle Sunday.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Give them credit, but we have work to do.” -- Padres interim manager Pat Murphy, after falling to the Mariners Wednesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--3B Will Middlebrooks (sore left ankle) was hurt June 28 and sat out June 29. He came on as a pinch hitter June 30 but was unable to start July 1.

--2B Cory Spangenberg (left knee contusion) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 28.

--RHP Dale Thayer (strained right shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 17. The injury is not considered serious.

--RHP Brandon Morrow (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 3, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 24. He received a cortisone injection and played catch May 15. He threw a bullpen session May 24 and a simulated game May 28. He made rehab starts for Double-A San Antonio on June 2 and June 7, but had to leave the second one because of shoulder discomfort. He underwent an MRI exam in San Diego on June 8 and was shut down until late June. He threw long-toss June 23.

--OF/1B Wil Myers (left wrist tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 14. He was on the DL from May 11-June 10 with the same ailment. He underwent surgery June 18 to remove a bone spur, and he is not expected to resume baseball activities before mid-August.

--LHP Cory Luebke (Tommy John surgery in February 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 10. He threw a bullpen session for the first time this spring March 29 as he continues his comeback from a second elbow reconstruction operation. He pitched in an extended spring training game June 8. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Lake Elsinore on June 13, moved his rehab to Double-A San Antonio on June 23 and then to Triple-A El Paso on June 30.

--RHP Josh Johnson (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 23. He was throwing from the mound in spring training, and threw a 40-pitch simulated game April 28. He threw a bullpen session May 15. Johnson cut short a June 15 rehab start after three pitches with tingling in his fingers.

--C Tim Federowicz (arthroscopic right knee surgery in March 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list March 26. He had a complete tear of his lateral meniscus repaired. He is out until at least the All-Star break.

ROTATION:

RHP James Shields

RHP Ian Kennedy

RHP Tyson Ross

RHP Andrew Cashner

RHP Odrisamer Despaigne

BULLPEN:

RHP Craig Kimbrel (closer)

RHP Joaquin Benoit

RHP Brandon Maurer

LHP Frank Garces

RHP Shawn Kelley

RHP Kevin Quackenbush

RHP Marcos Mateo

CATCHERS:

Derek Norris

Austin Hedges

INFIELDERS:

1B Yonder Alonso

2B Jedd Gyorko

SS Clint Barmes

3B Will Middlebrooks

INF Alexi Amarista

INF Yangervis Solarte

INF Brett Wallace

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Justin Upton

CF Will Venable

RF Matt Kemp

OF Melvin Upton Jr.