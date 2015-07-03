San Diego Padres - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - INSIDE PITCH

ST. LOUIS -- A Princeton graduate who scored more than 1,000 points in basketball and followed former San Diego Padres teammate Chris Young as the only two-sport first teamers in Ivy League history, Will Venable is a smart man.

Which might be why he was able to wipe out his 1-for-17 pinch-hit mark this year when he was called upon in the top of the 11th inning Thursday night against St. Louis.

“It’s your job to separate yourself from those and you’ve got a job to do,” Venable said. “That’s all there is.”

Venable did that job quite well, rocketing a first pitch offering from Carlos Villanueva 420 feet into the bleachers in right-center field for a two-run homer that gave San Diego a 5-3 win over the Cardinals.

It provided a satisfactory close to a disappointing first half of the season for the Padres, who are only 38-43 after a heavy foray into the free agent market but are still just seven games out of first place in the very winnable National League West.

“It was a huge team win for us,” starting pitcher Tyson Ross said. “It’s a start in the right direction.”

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 38-43

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Padres (RHP Andrew Cashner, 3-9, 4.22 ERA) at Cardinals (RHP Michael Wacha, 10-3, 2.77 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Tyson Ross turned in a quality start Thursday night and also clouted the first homer of his career, but control problems might have cost him a win. Ross gave up five walks over six innings, leading to a run in the first, and left the game in a 3-3 tie. He fanned six and gave up four hits, plus three runs, in his 13th quality start in 17 outings. He hasn’t allowed a homer in his last 72 innings.

--RHP Andrew Cashner gets the call Friday night when San Diego continues its series in St. Louis. Cashner is coming off a 7-2 win Saturday night against Arizona, giving up both runs over seven solid innings. Cashner has averaged nearly a strikeout an inning this year, but has been victimized by bad defense. Nineteen of the 64 runs he’s allowed in 16 starts have been unearned.

--3B Will Middlebrooks (ankle) didn’t start for the third straight game Thursday night but pinch-hit in the seventh, flying out. Middlebrooks was injured Sunday stepping on a bat in the Arizona on-deck circle while trying to field a foul pop-up off Cliff Pennington’s bat. Middlebrooks pinch-hit Tuesday night against Seattle and made an out.

--OF Will Venable was a sickly 1-for-17 as a pinch-hitter before belting a tie-breaking two-run homer in the top of the 11th inning, his sixth long ball of the year. It was the fifth career first pitch homer for Venable, who’s 10-for-20 this year when putting the first pitch in play, and also represented the second pinch-hit homer of his career.

--3B Yangervis Solarte’s second-inning homer was his first in 52 at-bats this year when facing a left-handed pitcher. But Solarte’s night ended abruptly in the sixth when he slammed his helmet after being called out on a half-swing by first base umpire David Rackley and was tossed by plate umpire Bob Davidson. It was Solarte’s first career ejection.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “A huge team win for us. A start in the right direction.” -- Padres RHP Tyson Ross, after a win over St, Louis on Thursday.

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--3B Will Middlebrooks (sore left ankle) was hurt June 28 and sat out June 29. He came on as a pinch hitter June 30 but sat out July 1 and pinch hit July 2.

--2B Cory Spangenberg (left knee contusion) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 28.

--RHP Dale Thayer (strained right shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 17. The injury is not considered serious.

--RHP Brandon Morrow (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 3, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 24. He received a cortisone injection and played catch May 15. He threw a bullpen session May 24 and a simulated game May 28. He made rehab starts for Double-A San Antonio on June 2 and June 7, but had to leave the second one because of shoulder discomfort. He underwent an MRI exam in San Diego on June 8 and was shut down until late June. He threw long-toss June 23.

--OF/1B Wil Myers (left wrist tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 14. He was on the DL from May 11-June 10 with the same ailment. He underwent surgery June 18 to remove a bone spur, and he is not expected to resume baseball activities before mid-August.

--LHP Cory Luebke (Tommy John surgery in February 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 10. He threw a bullpen session for the first time this spring March 29 as he continues his comeback from a second elbow reconstruction operation. He pitched in an extended spring training game June 8. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Lake Elsinore on June 13, moved his rehab to Double-A San Antonio on June 23 and then to Triple-A El Paso on June 30.

--RHP Josh Johnson (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 23. He was throwing from the mound in spring training, and threw a 40-pitch simulated game April 28. He threw a bullpen session May 15. Johnson cut short a June 15 rehab start after three pitches with tingling in his fingers.

--C Tim Federowicz (arthroscopic right knee surgery in March 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list March 26. He had a complete tear of his lateral meniscus repaired. He is out until at least the All-Star break.

ROTATION:

RHP James Shields

RHP Ian Kennedy

RHP Tyson Ross

RHP Andrew Cashner

RHP Odrisamer Despaigne

BULLPEN:

RHP Craig Kimbrel (closer)

RHP Joaquin Benoit

RHP Brandon Maurer

LHP Frank Garces

RHP Shawn Kelley

RHP Kevin Quackenbush

RHP Marcos Mateo

CATCHERS:

Derek Norris

Austin Hedges

INFIELDERS:

1B Yonder Alonso

2B Jedd Gyorko

SS Clint Barmes

3B Will Middlebrooks

INF Alexi Amarista

INF Yangervis Solarte

INF Brett Wallace

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Justin Upton

CF Will Venable

RF Matt Kemp

OF Melvin Upton Jr.