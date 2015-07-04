San Diego Padres - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - INSIDE PITCH

ST. LOUIS -- One thing the San Diego Padres have been consistently good at is relief pitching, and not just because their closers have been almost automatic for most of the last 40 years.

San Diego has always been able to develop a solid bullpen to get the game to their ace closer and this year is no different. Friday night’s 2-1 win over St. Louis showcased how difficult the Padres can be to hit when they can pitch the bullpen’s front end.

Brandon Maurer came in after starter Andrew Cashner issued a leadoff walk in the seventh and erased it with a first-pitch double-play ball off Yadier Molina’s bat. Joaquin Benoit got a huge strikeout of Greg Garcia to help escape a man-on-third, one-out spot in the eighth.

Given a one-run lead in the ninth after Jedd Gyorko’s RBI single, Craig Kimbrel slammed the door with a game-ending double play from former Atlanta teammate Jason Heyward.

“It’s evident what they’re capable of when they get into that position,” San Diego interim manager Pat Murphy said of the bullpen. “You’re finding out why they’re the players they are, and the strength of this club.”

If the Padres do get around to making the playoff run many thought they would when the season started three months ago, chances are the bullpen will have a lot to do with it.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 39-43

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Padres (RHP Odisramer Despaigne, 3-6, 4.94 ERA) at Cardinals (RHP Carlos Martinez, 9-3, 2.80 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Andrew Cashner built on his win Saturday night with another good performance Friday night, pitching six-plus innings in a no-decision. Cashner allowed just three hits and three walks, fanning three. He did a great job of damage control in the fifth, conceding just one run from a bases-loaded, no-out jam as he got a double play ball and another groundout to end the threat.

--RHP Odisramer Despaigne gets the ball Saturday when San Diego continues its weekend series in St. Louis. Despaigne is coming off a 6-4 loss Sunday to Arizona and hasn’t won a game since May 31, when he beat Pittsburgh. He absorbed two losses last year against the Cardinals, getting torched for seven runs in an Aug. 17 defeat at Busch Stadium.

--3B Will Middlebrooks (ankle) was available to start Friday night but didn’t get the call as Yangervis Solarte played at third. Middlebrooks, who was injured Sunday when he stepped on a bat in the Arizona on-deck circle chasing a pop-up, pinch-hit Thursday night and flew out. It’s not known when Middlebrooks will return to the lineup.

--RF Matt Kemp hasn’t produced much with the bat in his first season with the Padres, but has been a weapon on defense. His assist in the fourth inning, when he doubled Matt Carpenter off first on a fly ball, was his eighth in 78 games. In 143 games last year with the Los Angeles Dodgers, Kemp had only seven assists.

--LF Justin Upton snapped an 0-for-17 slide with an infield hit in the sixth inning and later stole second, making him 16-for-16 for the season. Only Washington’s Denard Span is also perfect among qualifiers, and he’s just 11-for-11. Upton’s single was his seventh infield hit of the year.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I located my slider today and I thought my fastball command was good on both sides of the plate. The defense tonight was outstanding.” -- Padres RHP Andrew Cashner, after a win over St. Louis on Friday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--3B Will Middlebrooks (sore left ankle) was hurt June 28, and he sat out June 29. He pinch-hit June 30, sat out July 1, pinch-hit July 2 and was available but did not play July 3.

--2B Cory Spangenberg (left knee contusion) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 28.

--RHP Dale Thayer (strained right shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 17. The injury is not considered serious.

--RHP Brandon Morrow (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 3, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 24. He received a cortisone injection and played catch May 15. He threw a bullpen session May 24 and a simulated game May 28. He made rehab starts for Double-A San Antonio on June 2 and June 7, but had to leave the second one because of shoulder discomfort. He underwent an MRI exam in San Diego on June 8 and was shut down until late June. He threw long-toss June 23.

--OF/1B Wil Myers (left wrist tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 14. He was on the DL from May 11-June 10 with the same ailment. He underwent surgery June 18 to remove a bone spur, and he is not expected to resume baseball activities before mid-August.

--LHP Cory Luebke (Tommy John surgery in February 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 10. He threw a bullpen session for the first time this spring March 29 as he continues his comeback from a second elbow reconstruction operation. He pitched in an extended spring training game June 8. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Lake Elsinore on June 13, moved his rehab to Double-A San Antonio on June 23 and then to Triple-A El Paso on June 30.

--RHP Josh Johnson (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 23. He was throwing from the mound in spring training, and threw a 40-pitch simulated game April 28. He threw a bullpen session May 15. Johnson cut short a June 15 rehab start after three pitches with tingling in his fingers.

--C Tim Federowicz (arthroscopic right knee surgery in March 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list March 26. He had a complete tear of his lateral meniscus repaired. He is out until at least the All-Star break.

ROTATION:

RHP James Shields

RHP Ian Kennedy

RHP Tyson Ross

RHP Andrew Cashner

RHP Odrisamer Despaigne

BULLPEN:

RHP Craig Kimbrel (closer)

RHP Joaquin Benoit

RHP Brandon Maurer

LHP Frank Garces

RHP Shawn Kelley

RHP Kevin Quackenbush

RHP Marcos Mateo

CATCHERS:

Derek Norris

Austin Hedges

INFIELDERS:

1B Yonder Alonso

2B Jedd Gyorko

SS Clint Barmes

3B Will Middlebrooks

INF Alexi Amarista

INF Yangervis Solarte

INF Brett Wallace

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Justin Upton

CF Will Venable

RF Matt Kemp

OF Melvin Upton Jr.