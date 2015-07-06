San Diego Padres - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - INSIDE PITCH

ST. LOUIS -- When new San Diego Padres general manager A.J. Preller acquired outfielders Justin Upton, Matt Kemp and Wil Myers, catcher Derek Norris and third baseman Will Middlebrooks in the offseason, the goal was to beef up the team’s offense.

The attack was anemic in 2014, when the Padres hit a pitiful .226 and scored only 535 runs -- the third fewest in franchise history over a full 162-game season. Considering the Padres were shut out 19 times, it was a wonder they managed 77 wins.

As it turns out, all the new additions haven’t meant a whole lot through 84 games. Sure, the Padres are scoring four runs per game, but they also are extremely streaky, capable of scoring a dozen runs one night and getting blanked the next day. In fact, they already have absorbed 14 shutouts this year.

The inconsistency came to light again this weekend in St. Louis, where San Diego had a chance to accomplish something that would have kicked off its 10-game road trip on a positive note.

After beating the Cardinals on Thursday night and Friday night, the Padres managed only one run in each of the last two games and had to settle for a split, leaving them in fourth place in the National League West, still 7 1/2 games behind the Los Angeles Dodgers.

With 78 games remaining and just seven of them against the Dodgers, San Diego doesn’t have a lot of time or wiggle room remaining.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 39-45

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Padres (RHP James Shields, 7-3, 4.14 ERA) at Pirates (RHP A.J. Burnett, 7-3, 2.05 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Ian Kennedy pitched a decent game but couldn’t get the pitcher or the leadoff man out Sunday, costing him his eighth loss. Kennedy gave up a single and double to RHP Lance Lynn, and OF Tommy Pham knocked Lynn in both times with a two-run homer and an RBI single. Over six innings, Kennedy gave up seven hits and three runs with no walks and four strikeouts.

--RHP James Shields takes the ball Monday night when San Diego starts a three-game series in Pittsburgh. Shields pitched well for most of a 7-0 loss Wednesday against Seattle, but like a lot of Padre pitchers in recent years, a lack of run support helped do him in. Shields has fanned 123 batters in 104 1/3 innings but has had trouble keeping the ball in the stadium, allowing 17 homers.

--C Derek Norris (sore left shoulder AC joint) didn’t start Sunday, although it appears to be a rest day more than anything else. Norris was injured Friday night in a collision with Xavier Scruggs while beating out an infield hit, but he was able to catch Saturday and collect two hits. Norris pinch-hit in the ninth Sunday and fouled out for the final out. He could be back in the starting lineup Monday.

--LF Justin Upton got a rest Sunday, as he is in a slump that has dropped his batting average to .262. Despite his recent struggles, Upton is showing that a right-handed hitter can consistently reach the seats at Petco Park. Eleven of his 14 homers have come in San Diego’s spacious home park. He also has 16 steals in 16 tries; the other only perfect runner with at least 10 steals is Washington’s Denard Span, who is 11-for-11.

--RHP Kevin Quackenbush helped save the bullpen by eating up the last two innings Sunday, enabling the Padres to use only one reliever in the game. Quackenbush tied a career high for his longest outing, set four other times, most recently May 9 in Arizona. He retired all six men he faced, striking out one.

--RHP Dale Thayer struggled Saturday in his first rehab appearance for Double-A San Antonio. He gave up three runs on three hits, including a homer, in one inning. Thayer has been out since June 17 due to a strained right shoulder.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He was a one-man show out there.” -- Padres interim manager Pat Murphy, on Cardinals RHP Lance Lynn, who three seven effective innings and went 2-for-2 with two runs Sunday in St. Louis’ 3-1 win over San Diego.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--C Derek Norris (sore left shoulder AC joint) was hurt July 3. He started July 4, then appeared as a pinch hitter July 5. He should be back in the lineup July 6.

--3B Will Middlebrooks (sore left ankle) was hurt June 28, and he sat out June 29. He pinch-hit June 30, sat out July 1, pinch-hit July 2 and sat out July 3-5.

--2B Cory Spangenberg (left knee contusion) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 28.

--RHP Dale Thayer (strained right shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 17. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A San Antonio on July 4.

--RHP Brandon Morrow (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 3, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 24. He received a cortisone injection and played catch May 15. He threw a bullpen session May 24 and a simulated game May 28. He made rehab starts for Double-A San Antonio on June 2 and June 7, but had to leave the second one because of shoulder discomfort. He underwent an MRI exam in San Diego on June 8 and was shut down until late June. He threw long-toss June 23.

--OF/1B Wil Myers (left wrist tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 14. He was on the DL from May 11-June 10 with the same ailment. He underwent surgery June 18 to remove a bone spur, and he is not expected to resume baseball activities before mid-August.

--LHP Cory Luebke (Tommy John surgery in February 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 10. He threw a bullpen session for the first time this spring March 29 as he continues his comeback from a second elbow reconstruction operation. He pitched in an extended spring training game June 8. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Lake Elsinore on June 13, moved his rehab to Double-A San Antonio on June 23 and then to Triple-A El Paso on June 30.

--RHP Josh Johnson (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 23. He was throwing from the mound in spring training, and threw a 40-pitch simulated game April 28. He threw a bullpen session May 15. Johnson cut short a June 15 rehab start after three pitches with tingling in his fingers.

--C Tim Federowicz (arthroscopic right knee surgery in March 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list March 26. He had a complete tear of his lateral meniscus repaired. He is out until at least the All-Star break.

ROTATION:

RHP James Shields

RHP Ian Kennedy

RHP Tyson Ross

RHP Andrew Cashner

RHP Odrisamer Despaigne

BULLPEN:

RHP Craig Kimbrel (closer)

RHP Joaquin Benoit

RHP Brandon Maurer

LHP Frank Garces

RHP Shawn Kelley

RHP Kevin Quackenbush

RHP Marcos Mateo

CATCHERS:

Derek Norris

Austin Hedges

INFIELDERS:

1B Yonder Alonso

2B Jedd Gyorko

SS Clint Barmes

3B Will Middlebrooks

INF Alexi Amarista

INF Yangervis Solarte

INF Brett Wallace

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Justin Upton

CF Will Venable

RF Matt Kemp

OF Melvin Upton Jr.