San Diego Padres - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - INSIDE PITCH

PITTSBURGH -- The Padres had already tried eight different players in the leadoff spot of the batting order this season.

Thus, interim manager Pat Murphy decided he had nothing to lose by making the unconventional move of hitting his catcher leadoff Monday night against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Derek Norris went 1-for-4 as the Padres lost 2-1 and continued to struggle offensively. They have scored two runs or less in six of their last seven games and one run or less in 25 of their 86 games this season.

“He gives us a great at-bat, he’s one of our top hitters, he understands getting on base. This gets our best hitters at the top,” Murphy said of batting Norris first. “We don’t have that prototypical leadoff hitter. We’ve given some other people an opportunity, and now, until we can find someone to fill that role, it’s time to get our best hitters up top. We feel pretty comfortable with where we’re at right now with this lineup.”

Norris was followed by third baseman Yangervis Solarte, right fielder Matt Kemp, left fielder Justin Upton and first baseman Yonder Alonso.

Padres leadoff hitters other than center fielder Wil Myers have combined to hit just .205 this season. Myers batted .285 at the top of the order but is expected out until sometime next month after undergoing surgery June 18 to remove a bone spur from his left wrist.

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 39-46

STREAK: Lost three

NEXT: Padres (RHP Tyson Ross, 5-7, 3.63 ERA) at Pirates (LHP Francisco Liriano, 5-6, 2.99 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--C Derek Norris returned to the starting lineup for Monday’s 2-1 loss at Pittsburgh after being limited to pinch-hitting duty Sunday because of a sprained left shoulder. Interim manager Pat Murphy said Norris’ shoulder is “something to watch.” Norris became the Padres’ ninth different leadoff hitter this season and went 1-for-4.

--RHP Dale Thayer, who has been on the disabled list with a strained right shoulder since June 17, rejoined the team prior to Monday’s 2-1 loss at Pittsburgh from his rehab assignment with Double-A San Antonio. He will throw a bullpen session Tuesday and could be activated Wednesday night for the finale of the three-game series.

--RHP Brandon Morrow, on the DL with right shoulder inflammation since May 3, is scheduled for a bullpen session Tuesday. If that goes well, he will pitch a simulated game Saturday.

--3B Will Middlebrooks is deemed to be fully recovered from a sore left ankle. However, he did not start for a seventh straight game. With 2B Jeff Gyorko and 3B Yangervis Solarte both hitting well, interim manager Pat Murphy said he has a hard time finding a spot for Middlebrooks in the lineup.

--RHP James Shields is now winless in six straight starts after getting a no-decision despite allowing only one unearned run and two hits in seven innings. He won his first seven starts and was undefeated in his first 14 starts but he has been stuck on seven wins since June 3.

--3B Yangeris Solarte extended his hitting streak to seven games with an eighth-inning single. He is 7-for-24 (.292) during the streak.

--LF Matt Kemp’s slump continued as he went 0-for-4. He is 2-for-23 (.087) in his last seven games.

--RHP Tyson Ross starts Tuesday night at Pittsburgh. Ross is 2-0 with a 2.57 ERA in his last three starts. In four career starts against the Pirates, he is 1-2 with a 3.55 ERA.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Pedro was going to be all right, though, whether that ball went for a hit or landed in one of our guys’ gloves. I would rather it had gone into a glove.” -- Padres interim manager Pat Murphy, after his son-in-law, Pirates 1B Pedro Alvarez, got the walk-off hit that beat San Diego Monday.

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--C Derek Norris (sore left shoulder AC joint) was hurt July 3. He started July 4, then appeared as a pinch hitter July 5. He was back in the lineup July 6.

--3B Will Middlebrooks (sore left ankle) was hurt June 28, and he sat out June 29. He pinch-hit June 30, sat out July 1, pinch-hit July 2 and sat out July 3-5. He was available to play July 6 but did not get into the game.

--RHP Dale Thayer (strained right shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 17. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A San Antonio on July 4. He rejoined the Padres on July 6 and is scheduled to throw a bullpen July 7.

--RHP Brandon Morrow (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 3, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 24. He received a cortisone injection and played catch May 15. He threw a bullpen session May 24 and a simulated game May 28. He made rehab starts for Double-A San Antonio on June 2 and June 7, but had to leave the second one because of shoulder discomfort. He underwent an MRI exam in San Diego on June 8 and was shut down until late June. He threw long-toss June 23. He is scheduled to throw a bullpen July 7 then a simulated game July 11.

--2B Cory Spangenberg (left knee contusion) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 28.

--OF/1B Wil Myers (left wrist tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 14. He was on the DL from May 11-June 10 with the same ailment. He underwent surgery June 18 to remove a bone spur, and he is not expected to resume baseball activities before mid-August.

--LHP Cory Luebke (Tommy John surgery in February 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 10. He threw a bullpen session for the first time this spring March 29 as he continues his comeback from a second elbow reconstruction operation. He pitched in an extended spring training game June 8. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Lake Elsinore on June 13, moved his rehab to Double-A San Antonio on June 23 and then to Triple-A El Paso on June 30.

--RHP Josh Johnson (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 23. He was throwing from the mound in spring training, and threw a 40-pitch simulated game April 28. He threw a bullpen session May 15. Johnson cut short a June 15 rehab start after three pitches with tingling in his fingers.

--C Tim Federowicz (arthroscopic right knee surgery in March 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list March 26. He had a complete tear of his lateral meniscus repaired. He is out until at least the All-Star break.

ROTATION:

RHP James Shields

RHP Ian Kennedy

RHP Tyson Ross

RHP Andrew Cashner

RHP Odrisamer Despaigne

BULLPEN:

RHP Craig Kimbrel (closer)

RHP Joaquin Benoit

RHP Brandon Maurer

LHP Frank Garces

RHP Shawn Kelley

RHP Kevin Quackenbush

RHP Marcos Mateo

CATCHERS:

Derek Norris

Austin Hedges

INFIELDERS:

1B Yonder Alonso

2B Jedd Gyorko

SS Clint Barmes

3B Will Middlebrooks

INF Alexi Amarista

INF Yangervis Solarte

INF Brett Wallace

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Justin Upton

CF Will Venable

RF Matt Kemp

OF Melvin Upton Jr.