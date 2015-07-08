San Diego Padres - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - INSIDE PITCH

PITTSBURGH -- Tim Federowicz is getting closer to finally making his San Diego Padres debut.

The catcher went through blocking drills for a second straight day before the Padres lost 3-2 to the Pittsburgh Pirates on Tuesday night as he continues to recover from right knee surgery. He underwent an arthroscopic procedure that has kept him out all season after tearing the lateral meniscus during spring training.

The Padres acquired Federowicz from the Los Angeles Dodgers in a trade last December that also brought right fielder Matt Kemp to San Diego.

Federowicz said he felt good after Tuesday’s workout

“I’ve just been kind of waiting to see how this blocking felt,” he said. “It felt a lot better than I expected, so that was a big checkmark.”

Federowicz is schedule to catch right-hander Brandon Morrow’s simulated game Saturday. If that goes well, he will join low Class A Fort Wayne sometime next week to begin a rehab assignments.

The Padres want to make sure Federowicz can catch nine innings in three games over a four-day span before activating him.

With Federowicz out, rookie Austin Hedges has been serving as the backup catcher to Derek Norris. Hedges is considered a top prospect but is hitting .061 in 16 games.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 39-47

STREAK: Lost four

NEXT: Padres (RHP Andrew Cashner, 3-9, 4.06 ERA) at Pirates (RHP Charlie Morton, 6-2, 4.30 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--3B Will Middlebrooks made his first start since June 28 and went 1-for-4 in Tuesday night’s 3-2 loss at Pittsburgh. He had been limited to a pair of pinch-hitting appearances in the previous eight games because of a sore left ankle.

--INF/OF Yangervis Solarte had his hitting streak end at seven games with an 0-for-2 game Tuesday. Solarte did not start, entering the game at second base in the seventh inning as part of a double switch.

--LF Justin Upton went 0-for-4 and is now 3-for-30 in his last eight games, dropping his batting average to .259. He made an outstanding defensive play in the fifth inning, reaching above the fence to take a potential two-run home run away from Pirates CF Andrew McCutchen.

--RHP Tyson Ross started but did not return after a one-hour, 42-minute rain delay in the top of the third inning. Ross pitched two scoreless innings, allowing two hits with no walks and one strikeout

--RHP Andrew Cashner is scheduled to start Wednesday night at Pittsburgh. Cashner is 1-2 with a 5.77 ERA in his last seven starts. He is just 1-3 lifetime against the Pirates despite a sparkling 0.95 ERA in six games, including two starts.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We’ve played pretty solid baseball for the most part all season, but we just seem to have a hard time finding a way to win the close games. You look at this lineup and it’s a little baffling why we haven’t scored more runs. It’s not for a lack of effort.” - SS Clint Barmes, after Tuesday’s loss to Pittsburgh.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--3B Will Middlebrooks (sore left ankle) was hurt June 28, and he sat out June 29. He pinch-hit June 30, sat out July 1, pinch-hit July 2 and sat out July 3-5. He was available to play July 6 but did not get into the game. He started the July 7 game.

--RHP Dale Thayer (strained right shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 17. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A San Antonio on July 4. He rejoined the Padres on July 6 and threw a bullpen session July 7.

--RHP Brandon Morrow (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 3, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 24. He received a cortisone injection and played catch May 15. He threw a bullpen session May 24 and a simulated game May 28. He made rehab starts for Double-A San Antonio on June 2 and June 7, but had to leave the second one because of shoulder discomfort. He underwent an MRI exam in San Diego on June 8 and was shut down until late June. He threw long-toss June 23. He threw a bullpen July 7 and is scheduled to throw a simulated game July 11.

--2B Cory Spangenberg (left knee contusion) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 28.

--OF/1B Wil Myers (left wrist tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 14. He was on the DL from May 11-June 10 with the same ailment. He underwent surgery June 18 to remove a bone spur, and he is not expected to resume baseball activities before mid-August.

--LHP Cory Luebke (Tommy John surgery in February 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 10. He threw a bullpen session for the first time this spring March 29 as he continues his comeback from a second elbow reconstruction operation. He pitched in an extended spring training game June 8. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Lake Elsinore on June 13, moved his rehab to Double-A San Antonio on June 23 and then to Triple-A El Paso on June 30.

--RHP Josh Johnson (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 23. He was throwing from the mound in spring training, and threw a 40-pitch simulated game April 28. He threw a bullpen session May 15. Johnson cut short a June 15 rehab start after three pitches due to tingling in his fingers.

--C Tim Federowicz (arthroscopic right knee surgery in March 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list March 26. He had a complete tear of his lateral meniscus repaired. He is scheduled to catch a simulated game July 11. He is expected to begin a rehab assignment with low Class A Fort Wayne sometime during the week of July 13-19.

ROTATION:

RHP James Shields

RHP Ian Kennedy

RHP Tyson Ross

RHP Andrew Cashner

RHP Odrisamer Despaigne

BULLPEN:

RHP Craig Kimbrel (closer)

RHP Joaquin Benoit

RHP Brandon Maurer

LHP Frank Garces

RHP Shawn Kelley

RHP Kevin Quackenbush

RHP Marcos Mateo

CATCHERS:

Derek Norris

Austin Hedges

INFIELDERS:

1B Yonder Alonso

2B Jedd Gyorko

SS Clint Barmes

3B Will Middlebrooks

INF Alexi Amarista

INF Yangervis Solarte

INF Brett Wallace

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Justin Upton

CF Will Venable

RF Matt Kemp

OF Melvin Upton Jr.